(KMAland) -- AHSTW was on one last night. So was Treynor. And Tri-Center. How about Riverside’s comeback? Do you think the Western Iowa Conference was pretty good this year?
I think, yes, it was/is a dang good league. Maybe as good at the top as it’s been since Ricky Williams, Britton Barrier and the usual Treynor beast occupied it. Now, the remaining four WIC teams match up in district championship games. It’s a shame they’re going to have to get back to beating up on one another.
Before we get to the BCMoore rundown from last night and tonight, I want to make it clear that these predictions have nothing to do with KMA Sports. I’m just printing them (and sometimes doing a little math). There have been some comments that KMA predicted this or that, and that’s just not true. I wish I was smart enough to put together a power rankings the way Brent Moore has done for years, but I’m only smart enough to know he’s smart enough to be the one to do it.
On we go with a look at last night’s predictions, results and difference in those two things….
PREDICTION: Ogden by 7.47 over Coon Rapids-Bayard
RESULT: What a run it’s been for Coon Rapids-Bayard, which pulled off another upset last night. And this one wasn’t very close, as they rolled to a 17-point victory.
DIFFERENCE: 24.47 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: CAM by 1.03 over Riverside
RESULT: CAM looked like they were well on their way to covering this spread quite easily, but then the fourth quarter happened. The Bulldogs outscored them 14-2 in the final eight minutes to take a one-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 2.03 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Earlham by 4.93 over Nodaway Valley
RESULT: It didn’t live up to the prediction nor the previous (close) matchup. Earlham rolled to a 24-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 19.07
PREDICTION: Treynor by 18.91 over Red Oak
RESULT: It was all Treynor, then Red Oak came storming back and then it was all Treynor again. The Cardinals eventually flew past the spread with a 36-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 17.09
PREDICTION: AHSTW by 7.07 over Clarinda
RESULT: I didn’t see a 21-point win coming last night. I felt it would end up being the game of the night, but wow…the Vikings were impressive.
DIFFERENCE: 16.93
PREDICTION: OABCIG by 25.43 over Kuemper Catholic
RESULT: The Knights put up a fight and covered the spread here, but OABCIG is moving on with a 16-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 9.43
PREDICTION: Mount Ayr by 10.99 over Murray
RESULT: Murray pushed the Raiders pretty hard, but Mount Ayr was able to escape with a three-point win last night.
DIFFERENCE: 7.99
PREDICTION: Martensdale-St. Marys by 30.57 over Lenox
RESULT: The Blue Devils kept things rolling with 38-point victory.
DIFFERENCE: 7.43
PREDICTION: Moravia by 9.23 over Lamoni
RESULT: Moravia also kept it rolling, but it wasn’t easy as Lamoni had a shot in the air at the horn to win it. The Mohawks take it by two.
DIFFERENCE: 7.23
PREDICTION: Van Meter by 26.85 over Central Decatur
RESULT: It was another strong Van Meter performance in the postseason, and the Bulldogs advanced on with a 21-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 5.85
PREDICTION: St. Albert by 12.14 over Woodbine
RESULT: It was all even after three periods, but the Falcons eventually picked up another district win by a mere seven points. The Layne Pryor Dunk Counter finishes at 39.
DIFFERENCE: 5.14
PREDICTION: West Harrison by 0.86 over Boyer Valley
RESULT: West Harrison gets the cover and the five-point win, and they’ve now won 15 straight. What a run!
DIFFERENCE: 4.14
PREDICTION: Tri-Center by 33.07 over Sidney
RESULT: Yep, Tri-Center was pretty good, and BCMoore’s system was maybe just as good with a 32-point victory.
DIFFERENCE: 1.07
That’s an 11-2 night for the BCMoore system (non-KMA affiliated) with eight spreads ending up within 9.43 points, although only four within 5.85. Let’s take a look at tonight’s 10 games between Class 1A and 2A regional girls.
10. Audubon (16-7) at Newell-Fonda (21-1) – Class 1A Region 2
This has way more to do with Newell-Fonda than it does Audubon, which is a pretty dang good team. Unfortunately, Newell-Fonda is an absolute beast that is averaging over 81 points per game and winning by nearly 40 on average. Cripes. BCMoore line: Newell-Fonda by 39.81.
9. Woodbine (11-11) at Kingsley-Pierson (21-1) – Class 1A Region 4
These numbers may not look as good after I dropped some Newell-Fonda on you, but K-P is averaging 63.1 points per game and winning by an average of 19 points per game. Pretty good. This is actually the fourth time the two teams have played since 2010 with Kingsley-Pierson holding the 2-1 edge. That was before the Panthers started rolling off 20-win seasons like it was nothing. BCMoore line: Kingsley-Pierson by 29.26.
8. Stanton (20-2) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (21-0) – Class 1A Region 8
A rematch from last year’s regional semifinal in which Stanton actually hung in pretty well. The Spartans won by 10, but the game really flipped when one of the Viqueens top players got in foul trouble. Stay out of foul trouble, keep the best players on the floor and I think this can be a really good game. Certainly closer than the predicted line. BCMoore line: Exira/EHK by 20.09.
7. Lenox (19-3) vs. Sigourney (18-5) at Clarke – Class 1A Region 8
The Lenox girls basketball program will look for their 20th win tonight. That would be 10 more than last year, as well as 10 more than their most wins in the QuikStats era. What a season it’s been. Hear it tonight on KMA-FM 99.1. BCMoore line: Lenox by 16.25.
6. South Central Calhoun (14-8) at Nodaway Valley (21-0) – Class 2A Region 5
Nodaway Valley was really impressive in a 31-point regional win over East Sac County last time out while South Central Calhoun actually lost to East Sac County in their final regular season game. They also beat East Sac by 12 earlier this year. Comparing scores doesn’t always work, but the system is all in on the Wolverines here. BCMoore line: Nodaway Valley by 14.61.
5. South O’Brien (9-14) at Underwood (18-3) – Class 2A Region 8
This was very close to a South O’Brien/Tri-Center regional semifinal. That would have been something. Instead, Underwood survived and advanced while Ridge View did not. Now, South O’Brien makes a cool 132-mile trip to Underwood for a regional semifinal meeting that not many expected to see. You can hear it on the KMAX-Stream tonight. BCMoore line: Underwood by 12.54.
4. Mount Ayr (16-5) at AHSTW (16-6) – Class 2A Region 5
A couple of area teams with 16 wins apiece battle for a spot in a regional final while also looking to grab a little conference bragging rights for their leagues. The POI’s Mount Ayr is always a threat to make a deep run. They’re very well-coached and always prepared for any matchup. The WIC’s AHSTW, meanwhile, was one-point away from state last year and would love nothing more than to get another chance. This should be fun on AM 960 with yours truly. BCMoore line: AHSTW by 8.72.
3. St. Albert (9-12) at Logan-Magnolia (11-8) – Class 1A Region 4
Two state tournament teams from last season look to advance to a regional final here. The Saintes have been road warriors with victories at Sidney and Fremont-Mills heading into tonight’s meeting in Logan. Interestingly enough, the Panthers have played zero games in the postseason so far. This is the seventh meeting between the two since 2008, and both teams have won three games apiece. A little rubber match for a spot in a regional final? Yes, please! BCMoore line: St. Albert by 6.35.
2. Paton-Churdan (16-5) at CAM (16-6) – Class 1A Region 2
Speaking of rubber matches. Paton-Churdan and CAM meet for a third time this year with a regional final spot on the line. CAM won the last meeting 11 days ago by eight while the Rockets were 13-point winners back in January while the Cougars were going through their lone swoon of the season. The post matchup here might tell the entire story with Paton-Churdan star Danielle Hoyle bringing her 23.3 PPG and 11.2 RPG averages into it. If CAM can slow her down a bit, they’ll have a great shot. BCMoore line: CAM by 3.16.
1. West Monona (15-7) at Treynor (18-4) – Class 2A Region 8
The best game of the night is one that was on our radar to broadcast and looking at this line we might be regretting the decision not to. It comes down to this: Can Treynor’s outstanding defense (31.5 PPG allowed) slow down West Monona senior Mallory McCall, who is averaging 21.9 points per game on 48.9% shooting on the season. Woowee, this should be fantastic. If not for the state wrestling tournament, we would have pulled out the ol’ four-broadcast night to do it. Just you wait, that day (or days) is coming. BCMoore line: Treynor by 0.33.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.