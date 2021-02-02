(KMAland) -- We are just over one week away from the beginning of the girls basketball tournament trail. Today, it’s another KMAland Basketball Power Rankings with some thoughts on potential regions or matchups for each of the 35 ranked teams.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
This week, Denison-Schleswig, Stanton, Audubon, Treynor and AHSTW move up while Central Decatur and Moravia move in.
Check out this week's KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (14-2): The Rams will be the featured team in their bracket. The only question is: How many (if any) of the three ranked Hawkeye Ten teams will join them? (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (14-2): The Black Raiders haven’t received much love from the rankings throughout the year. Put another way, they’ve received no love. It’s likely a state tournament trip would mean another trip to central Iowa, but it worked a season ago. (LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (12-4): The defending champs of Class 3A are not ranked right now, but I would have to guess there aren’t many upper-echelon teams that would like to see them in their bracket. Cherokee, Clear Lake, Unity Christian and West Lyon folks might be crossing their fingers. (LW: 3)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-5): A big win at AL this past week, and they’ve shown they can hang with No. 14 Spencer. Could the Warriors be a 2 seed in a Glenwood bracket? (LW: 4)
5. Denison-Schleswig (13-2): The Monarchs had a good week, especially with their four-point win over Harlan. If they can beat another state-ranked team in Spencer tonight they could get into the top eight and land a favorable draw. (LW: 6)
6. Harlan (12-5): They may have lost to the Monarchs, but they followed by putting up 91 on Creston. That should vault them into the top 10, but it’s likely they will have to see either Glenwood, Ballard, Dallas Center-Grimes, Gilbert or Bondurant-Farrar in their region. (LW: 5)
7. Lewis Central (9-7): A 1-1 week for the Titans, who are no longer state-ranked, and I would almost put some money down on them landing in a Glenwood bracket – again. (LW: 7)
8. Creston (11-5): Things got away in Harlan, and that can happen in basketball. The bad news is that it happened late in the season rather than early. The Panthers, though, could have a good shot at getting sent east, which would mean no Glenwood. Still, there are very good teams if you drive east from Creston. (LW: 8)
9. LeMars (8-8): The Bulldogs almost pulled an upset of Heelan last night (before losing by two). They were cast into a Glenwood bracket last year, and we could very well see that again. (LW: 9)
10. Abraham Lincoln (8-8): AL opened with a loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, but they followed with dominant wins over St. Albert and Sioux City West. I’ll bet they play city rival TJ at some point in the postseason. Where they end up, though, is in the hands of the IGHSAU. (LW: 10)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Nodaway Valley (18-0): They managed to get four games in over the last week, despite the snow. With a No. 4 ranking in 2A, the Wolverines shouldn’t have to travel far in order to clinch a trip to state. I do think a bracket involving No. 10 Treynor and No. 11 Underwood could be in the offing. (LW: 1)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (16-0): Two blowout wins for the Spartans made for a regular week. With a No. 5 ranking, they will also not have to travel too far to punch another Des Moines ticket. It just so happens they line up perfectly with No. 12 Lenox. No. 15 Paton-Churdan is also a viable bracket-mate. (LW: 2)
3. Lenox (15-2): The Tigers are living up to their lofty ranking with dominant wins over Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne and East Union in the last week. Like I wrote above, a 5/12 regional final with Exira/EHK seems logical. (LW: 3)
4. Underwood (16-1): A nine-game win streak for the Eagles, who are ranked No. 11 in 2A. Again, I think a bracketing with No. 4 Nodaway Valley makes some sense from what we’ve seen in the past. (LW: 4)
5. Audubon (10-7): The Wheelers keep winning and keep moving up. This week, they won twice on the road, beating Lo-Ma and Tri-Center by double digits. As for their draw, I think it’s fair to guess they’ll be in an Exira/EHK regional, too. Maybe the Union will even put them on the opposite side. (LW: 6)
6. Treynor (15-3): The Cardinals were within six of Glenwood heading to the fourth, and that further tells me they are going to be a really tough out. I’ve written this already, but a plausible scenario has Treynor/Underwood on one side and Nodaway Valley on the other. (LW: 7)
7. AHSTW (12-5): The Lady Vikes haven’t been challenged for a bit, but they’re handling business. Last year, they were this close to a state tournament. Does the state make a tough regional even tougher by adding AHSTW to the Treynor/Underwood/Nodaway Valley mix? Scary thought. (LW: 10)
8. Logan-Magnolia (10-6): The Panthers have a head-to-head win over AHSTW from earlier this season, but they’ve dropped four of their last five. They can prove me wrong (again) tonight. As for their draw in 1A, they could also be mixed up in that Exira/EHK region. (LW: 8)
9. Paton-Churdan (12-4): The Rockets were very competitive in a meeting with undefeated No. 7 ranked Collins-Maxwell this past week. They also edged past Woodbine. The Rockets definitely have some options for a bracket, including (but not limited to) No. 2 Newell-Fonda, No. 3 Kingsley-Pierson, No. 5 Exira/EHK and maybe even a rematch with No. 7 Collins-Maxwell. (LW: 9)
10. Stanton (16-2): A 14-point win over CAM deserves a move up the rankings for the Viqueens, which have won eight in a row. Stanton/Lenox in a regional semifinal makes some sense in 1A, huh? (LW: 11)
11. Central Decatur (11-6): The Cardinals have won five of their last seven with losses to Nodaway Valley and a winning Chariton club. They also just beat Mount Ayr last night on the road. They’re in 2A this year, and that could mean a jump into an NV bracket. (LW: NR)
12. Mount Ayr (13-4): The Raiderettes have likely been right on the fringes of the 2A top 15 all year, and the loss to the Cardinals likely won’t help them jump in. They could be on the NV/CD side of an area 2A region. Do I have enough teams in there by now? (LW: 5)
13. St. Albert (7-11): Danger to any highly-ranked teams in 1A. At their best, the Saintes are going to be a very, very tough out. If I’m Exira/EHK, I’d vote against jumping into the same bracket as the team that ended their season last year. Or maybe they will seek revenge. (LW: 12)
14. Fremont-Mills (9-6): They beat Sidney for a second time in their one game over the last week. The only reason they dropped is because of the Central Decatur win at Mount Ayr. As for the bracket, I would guess they will be locked in some pretty local battles and may end up on the Lenox side of that Exira/EHK bracket. (LW: 13)
15. East Mills (10-5): Two games, two wins in the last week for the Wolverines, which also make plenty of sense on the Lenox side of the aforementioned 1A region. (LW: 14)
16. CAM (13-4): The Cougars bounced back from their loss to Stanton with a dominant win over Glidden-Ralston last night (to go with a rout of West Harrison). I don’t know how many teams I’m up to by now, but the Cougars make sense in the Exira/EHK region, too. (LW: 16)
17. Glidden-Ralston (8-7): The Wildcats had won three in a row against solid teams before last night’s tough one against CAM. Could they see each other again early in a regional game? (LW: 15)
18. IKM-Manning (5-9): They played once and won once in the past week, beating Tri-Center by 32. They’re a 2A team that could go in a lot of different ways. There’s a solid chance they avoid that Treynor/Underwood/Nodaway Valley mix. (LW: 18)
19. Southeast Warren (9-6): They had to play Nodaway Valley this past week. They lost, but so has everybody against the Wolverines. Anyway, the Warhawks will be in a 1A bracket, and I’ll take a stab that it’s a wayward bracket with Collins-Maxwell as a featured team. (LW: 17)
20. Moravia (11-7): Let’s give a bump to the Bluegrass Conference Tournament champs, which went 3-0 with three double-digit wins last week to take the tourney ‘ship. As for their region, your guess is as good as mine, but how about a spot with No. 8 Montezuma? (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.