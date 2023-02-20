(KMAland) -- Onward and upward along the tournament trail. Class 3A and 4A boys open things up later tonight. Here are the area matchups we are tracking:
BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1
No. 23 Denison-Schleswig (16-5) at No. 12 ADM (10-11)
I wrote yesterday on how this is a less than sensical matchup. Denison-Schleswig should have never been in this substate, and they should have never been given a first round meeting against a team they lost to by 28 this year. The Hawkeye Ten champs deserved much better. So, this is a rematch from ADM’s 78-50 win on January 30th. Denison-Schleswig also played ADM in February 2015, taking a win by 26.
BCMoore Prediction: ADM by 7.14.
No. 38 LeMars (4-16) at No. 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic (15-6)
The two Missouri River Conference teams meet for the third time this year, and it’s a rubber match. Heelan won by 23 in December while LeMars shocked the Crusaders (throwing the KMAland Basketball Power Rankings into flux) by 13 in late January. Heelan holds the all-time series lead, 15-11.
BCMoore Prediction: Heelan by 16.81
No. 22 Carroll (11-9) at No. 20 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-7)
A rematch from a substate championship in 2021 and also from a substate semifinal in 2020. Sergeant Bluff-Luton won both of those games, and they are favored to win here, too. But barely.
BCMoore Prediction: Sergeant Bluff-Luton by 1.65.
BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8
No. 48 Creston (11-8) at No. 34 Clarke (15-6)
Creston and Clarke meet in late February for the third time in three seasons. The Panthers were winners in both of those, as they won 83-62 last February and 59-44 the February before that.
BCMoore Prediction: Clarke by 7.93.
No. 54 Atlantic (7-14) at No. 35 Glenwood (14-7)
The Glenwood/Atlantic rivalry is renewed in the opening round of substate play later tonight on KMA 960. The Rams won both matchups by double digits (17 and 13) this season, and they’ve won four consecutive games in the series to take a Bound-era 19-16 advantage. The Rams have also won 9 of the last 10 in this series.
BCMoore Prediction: Glenwood by 10.45.
No. 33 Lewis Central (10-11) at No. 26 Harlan (15-5)
Another Hawkeye Ten on Hawkeye Ten battle here that lines up as a rubber match. Harlan has won five in a row and are playing very well here late in the season. One of their February wins was a nine-point victory over Lewis Central, which beat them by 18 in January. Harlan leads the Bound-era series, 19-10. We will have this one on the KMAX-Stream.
BCMoore Prediction: Harlan by 4.77
BOYS 4A SUBSTATE 1
No. 45 Sioux City North (4-17) at No. 35 Sioux City West (11-11)
Two Sioux City schools match up to open substate play here. Sioux City West has won five straight in the series, including twice this season by scores of 73-61 and 65-59. The Wolverines have also won 14 of the last 15 matchups between the two.
BCMoore Prediction: Sioux City West by 17.06.
No. 48 Thomas Jefferson (3-18) at No. 6 Johnston (10-11)
This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction: Johnston by 47.12.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.