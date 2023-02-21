(KMAland) -- Welcome one, welcome all to another edition of the tournament trail blog. We are starting to get down to the nitty gritty here, so the intensity must ratchet up. I’m going to get ratchet with this blog is what I’m saying.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
No. 27 Glenwood (15-8) at No. 16 Pella (17-5)
A Glenwood/Pella matchup has never happened before. Or at least during the Bound era. The Rams over Pella was my ‘Jenna Hopp Gets Hot Prediction,’ so we’re riding with that one. You can hear me on the call of this one on AM 960.
BCMoore Prediction: Pella by 8.76.
No. 9 Spencer (16-6) at No. 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic (21-2)
Heelan and Spencer meet for the fifth time in the Bound era and all of those matchups have come in February. Four of them have been February 21st or later, including a matchup in this very game last year by a score 67-42. My prediction was Heelan over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, but Spencer ended the Warriors season in a semifinal.
BCMoore Prediction: Heelan by 15.41.
No. 30 Humboldt (15-7) at No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes (19-3)
This is the first time these two programs have met during the Bound era. The prediction when the brackets were released was Dallas Center-Grimes over Humboldt.
BCMoore Prediction: Dallas Center-Grimes by 25.62.
No. 21 Bondurant-Farrar (13-9) at No. 2 North Polk (20-2)
North Polk has won 15 of the 21 Bound-era matchups between these two programs. They also have two of those wins since January 6th by 37 and 15. The prediction before the play began was North Polk over Indianola, but Bondurant-Farrar upset Indianola in the semifinal by a 58-55 score.
BCMoore Prediction: North Polk by 22.58.
No. 10 Carlisle (16-7) at No. 3 Ballard (17-3)
Ballard has won 27 of the 32 meetings during the Bound era, but there is some Carlisle hope in that they have a win over Ballard this year. That came back in December, but it has since been avenged with a Ballard-type 49-26 score. The prediction was Ballard over Carlisle.
BCMoore Prediction: Ballard by 14.79.
No. 17 Mason City (14-6) at No. 7 Decorah (20-2)
Decorah beat Mason City in December by a 60-50 score. It was just the third time these two teams have met during the Bound era, and it was the first time the Vikings won in the matchup. The original prediction had Decorah beating Wavelry-Shell Rock, but Mason City did not allow for that to happen with a 54-41 win over W-SR in the semifinal.
BCMoore Prediction: Decorah by 10.10.
No. 24 Western Dubuque (5-18) at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-7)
A surprise of a matchup here, but Xavier knows the opponent well. They beat Western Dubuque in December by a 60-54 score. It was the eighth win in eight tries during the Bound era for the Saints, which I predicted to beat Central DeWitt in the regional final. Western Dubuque, though, went in to Clinton and came out a 64-52 winner.
BCMoore Prediction: Xavier by 17.56.
No. 13 North Scott (13-9) at No. 6 Clear Creek-Amana (17-4)
This is the second straight late February matchup between these two clubs. Clear Creek-Amana won last year, 46-39, in a regional final. North Scott, though, was a winner at the state tournament in 2020, 63-43. Rubber match for a trip to state. The original prediction was CCA over North Scott.
BCMoore Prediction: Clear Creek-Amana by 9.79.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS
No. 11 Sioux City East (17-4) at No. 1 Johnston (21-1)
Johnston is very good. Hashtag analysis. The Dragons beat Sioux City East in January 2020 and January 2021, but they haven’t played since. The original prediction had Johnston beating Sioux City East.
BCMoore Prediction: Johnston by 21.68.
No. 19 Dubuque Senior (12-10) at No. 5 Pleasant Valley (22-0)
A bit of a surprise matchup in the regional final, as Dubuque Senior beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a classic in the semifinal. Pleasant Valley leads this Bound-era series, 5-4, but they haven’t played since 2016. The last time Senior beat Pleasant Valley was November 25th, 2014. The original prediction was Pleasant Valley over Kennedy.
BCMoore Prediction: Pleasant Valley by 25.28.
No. 12 Waukee (11-11) at No. 7 Waterloo West (21-1)
Waukee knocked off Waterloo West in the 2020 state tournament, 88-65. A lot has changed since then, but both teams are still very talented. The original prediction had Waterloo West over Waukee.
BCMoore Prediction: Waterloo West by 9.95.
No. 15 Iowa City West (16-6) at No. 2 Dowling Catholic (18-4)
Iowa City West won the only meeting between these two teams during the Bound era, but it’s been a bit since then (February 26th, 2018). Dowling Catholic was my favorite to beat Iowa City West in the original prediction blog.
BCMoore Prediction: Dowling Catholic by 27.34.
No. 8 Ankeny (12-10) at No. 10 Davenport North (20-2)
This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era. This could be one of the best games across the state tonight. I originally had Ankeny over Davenport North, and it wouldn’t even be considered an upset by the analytical peeps.
BCMoore Prediction: Ankeny by 1.28.
No. 14 Linn-Mar (15-7) at No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (16-6)
The two teams haven’t played since January 2015, and it was Ankeny Centennial coming out with the 16-point win. That is the info I used when I decided to predict Centennial to beat Linn-Mar before the play began.
BCMoore Prediction: Ankeny Centennial by 20.41.
No. 16 Iowa City Liberty (14-7) at No. 6 Southeast Polk (14-7)
This is the third time these two teams have played since February 19th of last year. Southeast Polk has won both of those meetings by 19 and by 25. They’re favored to do it again, but I took a flier on predicting Iowa City Liberty to win this matchup.
BCMoore Prediction: Southeast Polk by 19.69.
No. 3 WDM Valley (14-8) at No. 13 Cedar Falls (15-6)
Cedar Falls beat WDM Valley the last time they played in February 2021, but WDM Valley was the winner in the other matchup in March 2017. I predicted WDM Valley to beat Cedar Falls in this regional fail, and they are a large favorite on the road.
BCMoore Prediction: WDM Valley by 16.71.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5
No. 23 Mount Ayr (21-2) vs. No. 16 Madrid (20-2)
These two are meeting at Nodaway Valley in a neutral site battle that makes for the first time they’ve played during the Bound era. These are two of the hottest teams in the state with Madrid winning 17 straight, and Mount Ayr running off 14 in a row.
BCMoore Prediction: Madrid by 4.46.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7
No. 64 Lenox (14-9) vs. No. 1 Grand View Christian (22-0)
Lenox gets a chance to make a run at the beast that is Grand View Christian, which is not only the best team in Class 1A, it’s probably a team that could win 2A and maybe even 3A. Heck, 4A wouldn’t be out of the question. One thing the Tigers do have on their side is that they were sort of in this position in football when they ran up against Remsen, St. Mary’s. Grand View Christian is a different beast altogether, but I sense Lenox won’t be afraid.
BCMoore Prediction: Grand View Christian by 54.44.
No. 51 Coon Rapids-Bayard (14-9) vs. No. 31 ACGC (15-8)
Coon Rapids-Bayard makes it into a district championship, but I don’t think it was much of a surprise. They have played winning and successful basketball all year. Now, can they get over the ACGC hump? Well, they did beat ACGC by five just 19 days ago. That was their eighth win in the series during the Bound era while ACGC has 14.
BCMoore Prediction: ACGC by 8.42.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8
No. 24 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (19-4) vs. No. 4 West Harrison (21-1)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton leads the Bound-era series, 13-6, but West Harrison has won the last five in dominant form. That’s the kind of form they’ve been playing with all season, though. They are big favorites to do it again.
BCMoore Prediction: West Harrison by 18.70.
No. 48 East Mills (21-3) vs. No. 39 Bedford (20-3)
East Mills and Bedford have played six times since 2016, and each team has three wins. East Mills won this matchup in December, 54-46, and they also won in the postseason last year, 54-40. The winning number appears to be 54. Listen to this one with Trevor Maeder on the KMAX-Stream tonight.
BCMoore Prediction: Bedford by 1.29.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 2
No. 21 Kuemper Catholic (16-6) vs. No. 36 OABCIG (18-2)
This is the fourth time the two teams have met during the Bound era, and OABCIG has won the last two times. Once in February 2019 and once in February 2021. Kuemper last won in the meeting in February 2013.
BCMoore Prediction: Kuemper Catholic by 11.16.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 7
No. 11 AHSTW (20-2) vs. No. 28 Van Meter (16-6)
AHSTW and Van Meter meet for the second time, and I was there for the first time. It was in Atlantic on February 25th, 2017. I wonder why they aren’t in Atlantic for this one? Oh well, Stuart is nice this time of year. By the way, Van Meter won that game in 2017, 73-53. Hear this on the KMAX-Stream with Nick Stavas.
BCMoore Prediction: AHSTW by 9.04.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8
No. 24 Underwood (19-3) vs. No. 23 Treynor (16-6)
Treynor has pretty well owned this series during the Bound era, winning 36 of the 37 times. They have run off 13 in a row, and their last loss to Underwood came back in January 2017. If they can solve the Treynor riddle, a 20-win season looks pretty nice. Hear this one with Ryan Matheny tonight on the KMAX-Stream.
BCMoore Prediction: Treynor by 0.34.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.