(KMAland) -- We have reached the 10th day of the tournament trail, and those big Class 3A and 4A boys will finally join the fun tonight.
There are eight KMAland-relevant games between Class 3A and 4A later tonight. We will be broadcasting three of those eight (along with another in Missouri). Here’s a rundown and a preview of all eight games, sorted by the BCMoore Rankings projection system.
8. Class 3A Substate 8 — Perry (2-19) at Harlan (15-6): I once did a Perry basketball game. The Bluejays edged past Glenwood in a substate final. It was an incredible game. That was a long while ago it seems. The Cyclones will be big favorites to move to 3-0 against Perry in the Bound era. They also won in February 2018 and February 2014. Trevor has this one on the KMAX-Stream. BCMoore line — Harlan by 50.29.
7. Class 4A Substate 1 — Thomas Jefferson (1-19) at Waukee (12-10): You might be surprised to learn this is the fifth matchup between the two programs during the Bound era. However, it is the first meeting since December 2010. They used to play every year during the regular season. Also of note, the Yellow Jackets won the first meeting in the Bound era in January 2007. Waukee rolled in the next three. BCMoore line — Waukee by 33.31.
6. Class 3A Substate 7 — Creston (7-14) at Bondurant-Farrar (14-7): Here’s another matchup that had an annual meeting for a stretch. Creston and Bondurant-Farrar got together for three consecutive years from December 2017 through December 2019. B-F was the winner in all three of those matchups, including two very tight ones the last two years. BCMoore line — Bondurant-Farrar by 23.02.
5. Class 3A Substate 8 — Atlantic (8-13) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (12-9): Atlantic loves this spot. The Trojans have a recent win over the No. 1 seed in this substate. They’ve really turned the corner late in the season, and you can add them to the list of seven teams that could win this bracket. Believe it or not, this is the first Bound-era meeting between the two. However, I do remember a certain overtime semifinal game from the 2002 state tournament (Heelan won by 1). BCMoore line — Bishop Heelan Catholic by 14.65.
4. Class 3A Substate 8 — Glenwood (10-10) at Carroll (13-8): The red hot Carroll Tigers have won five in a row, including a couple wins over teams in this substate (Harlan and Denison-Schleswig). Can you believe this is the first Bissen Bowl? Carroll and Glenwood have not played in the Bound era. The Rams have played a ton of close games this year with eight of their losses by eight or less. They also have five wins by eight or less. Could this be another close one? If it is, you’ll want to hear my call on AM 960. BCMoore line — Carroll by 13.27.
3. Class 4A Substate 1 — Sioux City North (2-19) at Sioux City West (6-13): The two Missouri River Conference rivals have played 32 times during the Bound era. North has the 21-11 advantage, but West beat them in both matchups this year — 77-52 on February 8th and 61-55 on January 14th. BCMoore line — Sioux City West by 10.91.
2. Class 3A Substate 1 — Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-12) at LeMars (12-9): The history between these two schools goes deeper than just playing in the Missouri River Conference. This will be the 21st meeting since QuikStats/Varsity Bound/Bound became a thing. LeMars has the 11-9 edge at the moment, and they also have two very tight wins this year. They won by 6 on January 18th and by 3 on December 3rd. However, did you know postseason time is Sergeant Bluff-Luton time? Same thing happened last year, and the Warriors beat LeMars in the postseason. BCMoore line — LeMars by 9.82.
1. Class 3A Substate 8 — Denison-Schleswig (13-9) vs. Lewis Central (13-7): This is the latest calendar matchup between the two schools during the Bound era. The Titans haven’t been in 3A for a long while is the point. The two, of course, have met plenty in the regular season with LC holding a 17 to 7 advantage in the Bound era. The Titans won the only matchup this year on January 18th, 50-37. D-S’ last win over LC was on November 27th, 2018. Hear this one on our KMAX-Stream with Trevor Maeder. BCMoore line — Lewis Central by 2.72.
Let’s take a look back at Saturday’s Class 3A, 4A and 5A results in girls hoops.
-Johnston 87 Thomas Jefferson 11: Johnston was just over a 28-point favorite, and this was more than 28 points.
-Ballard 72 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29: The Bombers were impressive on their way to covering up a 27.76 line.
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Des Moines Christian 38: This proved to be a dominant SBL performance, but it didn’t quite live up to the 22.65 spread. Close, though.
-West Lyon 45 Forest City 33: West Lyon was a big 20.78 favorite. They handled business with a double-digit win without meeting the spread.
-Sioux City East 50 Sioux City West 35: This one was an interesting one with how well Sioux City West had played of late. East was actually the last team to beat them in the regular season before West’s seven-game win streak. They ended up being the last team to beat them in the season, too, although they did not cover 20.54.
-Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 LeMars 45: The Crusaders were a HUGE favorite coming into the game, but LeMars put together a winning performance that came up just short. Heelan is happy to survive that one.
-Winterset 64 Creston 49: The Huskies were 19.59 favorites coming into this one and ended up leaving with a 15-point win, falling just short of the cover.
-Glenwood 60 Lewis Central 57: Very similar situation and game to the Heelan win over LeMars. The Rams were big 18.78 favorites, and they were on the ropes against a Titans team getting all kinds of contributions. What a performance for LC in the loss, and what a performance for Glenwood to come back and get the win.
-Estherville Lincoln Central 56 Clear Lake 41: ELC was a 17.83 point favorite, and the result ended up pretty close to that spread. Just not quite enough.
-Center Point-Urbana 40 Vinton-Shellsburg 38: Here’s another double-digit favorite (14.24) that was in trouble on Saturday. They were able to get the win, but they got a lot more than was expected.
-Davenport Assumption 44 Mid-Prairie 32: I don’t know exactly what the line was entering Saturday because I didn’t put it in the blog. However, it was somewhere around 10.18, which is where it sits today after the result. Let’s call it a cover.
-Unity Christian 85 Cherokee 54: I hurried through that blog on Saturday, and I didn’t put this line out there, either. Looks like it was around 7.70. And they covered that very, very easily. Wow.
-Roland-Story 63 West Marshall 35: Former Red Oak coach Maddie Gelber is heading back to state after a dominant showing on Saturday night. They were merely a 5.47 favorite, too. Sometimes that ball gets rolling, and it certainly did here.
That’s another perfect night for favorites (13-0), although there were some hairy moments. Against the spread, favorites went 5-8.
Overall Straight Up: 106-11
Overall ATS: 43-74
Enjoy the basketball tonight!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.