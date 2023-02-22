(KMAland) -- What a night to be a Glenwood Ram.
Glenwood absolutely pulverized No. 8 Pella last night in a 4A regional final, and they did it all the way in Pella. They scored early, they scored often and the game never seemed in doubt. It was about defense, it was about turning Pella over, it was about girls stepping up to hit big shots and it was about…Jenna Hopp.
There weren’t a lot of believers out there as the season moved along. Glenwood’s run as a state tournament team was supposed to come to an end, and Jenna Hopp’s career was supposed to end at Lewis Central or at Pella. Nuuuuh uhhhh. Hopp dropped 30 on their heads and nearly punctuated it with a Steph Curry logo 3-pointer that was halfway down and may have busted the eardrums of any KMA listener if it went all the way down. What an all-around performance. And now it’s on to state.
Sixteen other spots at the state tournament will be decided later tonight. Let’s take a gander….
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
No. 7 St. Albert (17-6) vs. No. 15 Martensdale-St. Marys (20-4)
The original prediction that it would come down to St. Albert and Martensdale-St. Marys was completely correct. The Saintes were my pick back on February 1st, and there’s no going back now. This is the first time the two schools will meet during the Bound era. You can hear this with Trevor Maeder on the KMAX-Stream tonight.
BCMoore Prediction: St. Albert by 5.34.
No. 11 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (19-4) vs. No. 6 Remsen, St. Mary’s (22-1)
This is the first time these two teams have played during the Bound era. My original prediction was that Remsen St. Mary’s would win in the regional final over Exira/EHK, but this is about the same total by which Glenwood was an underdog last night. Hmmm….
BCMoore Prediction: Remsen St. Mary’s by 8.40.
No. 9 Woodbine (22-2) vs. No. 5 Westwood (21-1)
I went all homer in my prediction, and I also sat the fence, choosing Woodbine OR Stanton to beat Westwood in the final. If the Tigers can pull this one off, it will be the first time they beat the Rebels in eight tries. They lost by nine at Westwood just 15 days ago, 66-57.
BCMoore Prediction: Westwood by 13.24.
No. 1 Bishop Garrigan (22-1) vs. No. 12 Riceville (23-1)
Garrigan and Riceville played in last year’s regional final round, and it was a Garrigan win by 41 points. It might happen the same way tonight. If it does, you must remember that I predicted this back on February 1st. But so did everyone else.
BCMoore Prediction: Garrigan by 36.18.
No. 19 AGWSR (23-1) vs. No. 2 Newell-Fonda (21-2)
This the first time that the two teams have played, and I’m not sure AGWSR is going to like it. Back on February 1st, I predicted this bracket would come down to these two teams, and Newell-Fonda would be the winner.
BCMoore Prediction: Newell-Fonda by 31.20.
No. 20 Montezuma (21-3) vs. No. 3 North Linn (21-1)
I didn’t get this one right. Montezuma knocked off Springville in a regional semifinal, and I had North Linn taking down the Orioles in the regional final. They’re heavily favored to do that against Montezuma. The last time these two played it was November 24th, 2018. North Linn won by six. That’s the only Bound-era meeting.
BCMoore Prediction: North Linn by 29.41.
No. 24 Maquoketa Valley (16-9) vs. No. 4 West Fork (23-0)
We’ve got an original matchup here. I predicted Central Elkader would be the team to fall to West Fork in the regional final, but I wasn’t even close. They lost in a regional quarterfinal to Edgewood-Colesburg, which then lost to Maquoketa Valley in the semifinal round.
BCMoore Prediction: West Fork by 27.04.
No. 21 North Mahaska (20-3) vs. No. 14 Winfield-Mount Union (21-1)
This marks the first time these two teams have played, and it played out just as the IGHSAU predicted it would. Both teams are ranked. I originally went with Burlington Notre Dame to win the region over North Mahaska, but Winfield-Mount Union survived by 3 in a semifinal.
BCMoore Prediction: Winfield-Mount Union by 5.57.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
No. 8 Treynor (21-2) vs. No. 11 Panorama (21-2)
It’s Treynor/Panorama for the first time during the Bound era, and that’s exactly how I saw it playing out at the beginning of the postseason. The Cardinals are the favorite here. You can hear it on AM 960 with Ryan Matheny.
BCMoore Prediction: Treynor by 2.75.
No. 18 Underwood (19-4) vs. No. 7 Pocahontas Area (19-4)
This is also the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era, and these were my final two teams in making my regional predictions. I’ll have the call of this one tonight in Carroll on KMA-FM 99.1.
BCMoore Prediction: Pocahontas Area by 9.61.
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 12 Bellevue (16-7)
It’s Dike-New Hartford and Bellevue for the regional championship, and it’s the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era. I originally predicted this final and a Dike-New Hartford win.
BCMoore Prediction: Dike-New Hartford by 23.08.
No. 3 Central Lyon (21-0) vs. No. 10 Hinton (20-3)
This is also the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era. My original prediction had Central Lyon going over Hinton.
BCMoore Prediction: Central Lyon by 19.25.
No. 2 Sibley-Ocheyedan (20-3) vs. No. 6 Sioux Central (17-6)
These two teams have played twice before. Sibley-Ocheyedan beat Sioux Central last February 18th in a regional semifinal while Sioux Central won in February 2016 in some sort of postseason matchup. Here’s another. I originally predicted it would be Sibley-Ocheyean winning this matchup. By the way, this region had three of the top 11 BCMoore teams coming in, and Central Springs upset North Union (the other top 11 team) to reach a regional semifinal.
BCMoore Prediction: Sibley-Ocheyedan by 16.22.
No. 5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (23-0) vs. No. 20 Hudson (16-7)
These two teams have also never met during the Bound era. Check out all these original meetings. I was all over E-B-F vs. Hudson with an E-B-F win back on February 1st.
BCMoore Prediction: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont by 14.88.
No. 19 Beckman Catholic (13-10) vs. No. 13 Arlington-Parkersburg (19-4)
With great hesitation, I predicted it would be Cascade over Aplington-Parkersburg, but Cascade was upset by Beckman Catholic, which will go for another upset tonight. It’s the first time these two have played during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction: Aplington-Parkersburg by 6.25.
No. 4 Regina Catholic (20-4) vs. No. 17 Mediapolis (20-3)
Regina Catholic and Mediapolis meet for the fourth time during the Bound era, and it’s the third straight year they’ll square off in February. Last year was a regional final while the year before was a regional quarterfinal. They also played in February 2009 — the only Mediapolis win in the series. I originally predicted Regina over West Burlington in the final, but they were out in the quarterfinal round when Danville nabbed an upset.
BCMoore Prediction: Regina Catholic by 11.10.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.