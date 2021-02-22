(KMAland) -- Hey, the blog took a break on Saturday. I thought I would have some time to hammer it out, but as it turns out, life got in the way. We’ll do our best to not let that happen again.
So, with the Saturday miss, let’s take a look back at Friday’s predictions, results and the difference in those from the BCMoore system. Additional note: KMA Sports is not affiliated with BCMoore, the system or its predictions.
PREDICTION: AHSTW by 8.72 over Mount Ayr
RESULT: Hey, sometimes it’s your night. It was AHSTW’s night on Friday. It was not Mount Ayr’s night. The Lady Vikes rolled to a 30-point win in an outstanding all-around performance.
DIFFERENCE: 21.28
PREDICTION: Treynor by 0.33 over West Monona
RESULT: And it was all Treynor. The supposed game of the night did not quite turn out that way on Friday. The Cardinals put together a huge first quarter and rolled to a 17-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 16.67
PREDICTION: Nodaway Valley by 14.61 over South Central Calhoun
RESULT: Nothing about this matchup screamed overtime, but this just shows that anything can happen on any given night in basketball. South Central Calhoun even looked like they were on their way to a huge upset win, but the Wolverines survived and advanced with a three-point overtime win.
DIFFERENCE: 11.61
PREDICTION: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton by 20.09 over Stanton
RESULT: I don’t make a lot of predictions in these blogs, but I did say on Friday that Stanton should be able to hang in there. And the score was a lot closer than the 10-point result showed.
DIFFERENCE: 10.09
PREDICTION: Underwood by 12.54 over South O’Brien
RESULT: The Eagles got another tough and tight test on Friday, but they came out with another survive-and-advance three-point win over South O’Brien.
DIFFERENCE: 9.54
PREDICTION: Kingsley-Pierson by 29.26 over Woodbine
RESULT: Another tough test for an area team, and it was Kingsley-Pierson coming out with a 24-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 5.26
PREDICTION: St. Albert by 6.35 over Logan-Magnolia
RESULT: The Saintes have been road warriors, and they did it again on Friday with an 11-point win at Lo-Ma.
DIFFERENCE: 4.65
PREDICTION: CAM by 3.16 over Paton-Churdan
RESULT: The rubber match was as good as expected, and CAM was able to cover the spread with a seven-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 3.84
PREDICTION: Lenox by 16.25 over Sigourney
RESULT: The Tigers went in as solid favorites, and they came out with a big regional semifinal win by 19.
DIFFERENCE: 2.75
PREDICTION: Newell-Fonda by 39.81 over Audubon
RESULT: This was going to be a beast of a battle for the Wheelers to try and pull off, and it ended up with a 42-point win for Newell-Fonda.
DIFFERENCE: 2.19
An undefeated regional semifinal night for BCMoore. Even though there were some scores that weren’t nearly as close as the system expected, it was impressive for half of them to end up within 5.26 or better.
Let’s get a gander at tonight’s eight-game slate in Class 3A and 4A boys:
8. Sioux City North (4-17) at Sioux City East (12-9) – Class 4A Substate 1
East has won every meeting between the two schools dating back to 2015, including a pair of victories this year by 42 and 41. BCMoore line: Sioux City East by 34.07.
7. Clarke (7-12) at Glenwood (19-2) – Class 3A Substate 8
This game will be broadcast tonight on AM 960 with the venerable Ryan Matheny. Let’s show him some support and tune the heck in. These two haven’t met in the QuikStats era, and the Rams should figure to be a heavy favorite to win their 11th straight game. BCMoore line: Glenwood by 29.87.
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-15) at LeMars (16-5) – Class 3A Substate 1
LeMars is a very highly-ranked Class 3A team in the BCMoore system, and they have absolutely earned it while playing a tough slate and in a very strong MRC. The ‘Dogs won their first meeting with Heelan by 18 and then rolled to a 23-point win three weeks ago. BCMoore line: LeMars by 28.00.
5. Thomas Jefferson (1-20) at Sioux City West (9-10) – Class 4A Substate 1
A third meeting between these two Missouri River Conference foes, and TJ played much better in their second meeting. West won by 30 in December before a nine-point win in January. West has also won the last 10 matchups between the two programs. BCMoore line: Sioux City West by 26.46.
4. Denison-Schleswig (7-14) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-7) – Class 3A Substate 1
The Monarchs have lost six of their last seven, but they are a dangerous team. Those losses were by 2 to Atlantic, 2 to Glenwood, 7 to SBL, 3 to Carroll, 6 to Atlantic and 6 to Spencer. The Monarchs have been right in it with some of the better teams across the area, and I would expect they will cover this ridiculously high spread tonight. BCMoore line: SBL by 22.90.
3. Lewis Central (10-9) at Urbandale (3-13) – Class 4A Substate 7
So, yeah. Urbandale has obviously played a very difficult schedule in the CIML. Lewis Central has also played a tough slate in the Hawkeye Ten, but the CIML is obviously a different level of tough. The J-Hawks have lost eight straight, LC has lost four straight. Someone’s skid is ending tonight. BCMoore line: Urbandale by 10.72.
2. Creston (10-9) at Atlantic (12-6) – Class 3A Substate 8
Atlantic swept the season series with the Panthers, rolling to a 26-point win in December before a six-point escape in January to help them on their way to sharing the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. The Trojans have won nine of their last 10 while Creston has taken three of their last four, including a nine-point win over Harlan. BCMoore line: Atlantic by 7.04.
1. Harlan (9-11) at ADM (9-12) – Class 3A Substate 8
It’s postseason time, and that’s Mitch Osborn time. Harlan will be prepared for anything they see, and this is still a team with enough talent to make a run. They will have to start it on the road, though, against an ADM program that beat them in the last meeting. Of course, that was nearly four years ago to the day. Harlan won the six meetings before that. ADM has a slightly more efficient offense and has allowed less points per game, but it’s pretty tight in a lot of statistical areas. The BCMoore Game of the Night sure has the looks of just that. BCMoore line: ADM by 5.90.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.