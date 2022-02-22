(KMAland) -- The tournament trail can be long and winding and tough and you can get tired of the windshield. The driving, the lack of sleep, the organizational overload. It can all be tough. However, the time from 7:00 until about 8:30 or whatever it is tends to be completely golden.
It reminds me of the AMC show Kevin Can F*** Himself. There’s a part of the story where it’s dark and jaded. That’s the driving and the writing and the organizational overload. Then there’s a part of the story where it’s bright and fun. That’s the basketball. We love the basketball. The rest? Well, that’s what coffee is for.
Onward with a BIG Night 11. There are 22 games to preview today with Class 4A and 5A regional finals in girls and six district championships that are relevant to KMA in boys hoops. Let’s rank them while sorting by using the BCMoore Rankings projections.
Please note: The weather has emerged and reared its ugly head to postpone a few games. I am, however, previewing every game that was scheduled for tonight.
22. Class 1A District 15 – AHSTW (22-1) vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (15-8) at Harlan: This is AHSTW’s third game of the postseason, and it’s the third time they have the biggest projected margin. I suppose that’s what happens when you win by 26.6 points per game on average over a 23-game span. This is a rematch from January 29th when the Vikes won by 16. They’ve also won four of the five historical matchups during the Bound era. BCMoore line – AHSTW by 29.15.
21. Class 5A Region 1 – Des Moines North (16-6) at Johnston (22-0): The undefeated Dragons are beating teams by 34.4 points per game, and they have a 31-point win over Des Moines North this season (December 20th). They also have an 8-0 advantage over the Polar Bears in the historical matchups category. BCMoore Line – Johnston by 27.59.
20. Class 4A Region 7 – ADM (11-12) at Dallas Center-Grimes (19-3): The top-ranked Mustangs have been fantastic all season, especially on defense where they are allowing just 32.8 points per game (1st in 4A). They gave up just 19 on November 30th when they beat ADM. The historical record here is 25-5 in favor of DCG. BCMoore Line – Dallas Center-Grimes by 25.28.
19. Class 1A District 12 – Moravia (20-3) vs. North Mahaska (18-5) at Central Decatur: Both teams have been beating teams by a lot all year long. This is the third time in the last four years the two teams have met on February 19th or later. North Mahaska won the two previous meetings, 73-48 (2019-20) and 53-42 (2018-19). The Warhawks are favored again. BCMoore line – North Mahaska by 16.38.
18. Class 4A Region 4 – Benton (18-5) at Grinnell (19-3): The No. 1 offense in Class 4A resides in Grinnell. The Tigers are averaging 66.0 points per game on the year. These two have played 10 times in the Bound era, but they haven’t met since December 2017. Grinnell has a five-game win streak and a 6-4 advantage. The last time Benton beat Grinnell was February 16th, 2013. BCMoore line – Grinnell by 12.69.
17. Class 5A Region 3 – Ankeny (16-6) at Des Moines Roosevelt (19-2): The Roughriders are the only team in Class 5A with a top four offense (62.8 PPG) and defense (31.3 PPG allowed), and they’ve rolled off 18 consecutive wins behind that. The two teams have played 15 times in the Bound era, and Ankeny has won 11 of those. However, Roosevelt won the last one on February 2nd, 2021, by a 60-57 final. BCMoore line – Roosevelt by 12.50.
16. Class 4A Region 6 – Waverly-Shell Rock (17-5) at North Polk (18-4): North Polk has played the toughest schedule in Class 4A, according to the BCMoore Rankings. Waverly-Shell Rock has the No. 2 defense in Class 4A with just 35.8 PPG allowed. These two have never played in the Bound era. BCMoore line – North Polk by 11.49.
15. Class 5A Region 2 – Sioux City East (15-7) at Ankeny Centennial (19-3): Ankeny Centennial has the top-ranked defense in Class 5A, allowing just 27.4 points per game. And they’ve been winning by an average of 27.2 points per game. These two last played on February 16th, 2019, when Centennial was a 50-31 winner. According to Bound, that’s the only meeting during their era. Edit: This has been moved to tomorrow night. BCMoore line – Ankeny Centennial by 10.77.
14. Class 4A Region 3 – Clear Creek-Amana (16-6) at Central DeWitt (18-4): One of the top-ranked offenses against one of the top-ranked defenses here. Central DeWitt is fifth in 4A with 58.9 points per game while CCA has allowed just 40.1 per game (8th in 4A). It’s a matchup that has happened seven times since December 3rd, 2010, and Central DeWitt holds a 5-2 advantage. They’ve also won the last two, including the most recent meeting on December 3rd, 2019. CCA’s last win in the series was January 5th, 2018. BCMoore line – Central DeWitt by 9.94.
13. Class 5A Region 6 – Linn-Mar (15-7) at Iowa City High (18-4): These two have both been well-tested throughout the year with Iowa City High playing the fifth-toughest 5A scheduled and Linn-Mar playing the sixth-toughest, according to the BCMoore Rankings. The two actually played just 11 days ago, and it was the underdog – Linn-Mar – picking up a nine-point win to snap a five-game losing skid to the Little Hawks, which have a 14-7 advantage in the Bound era. BCMoore line – Iowa City High by 9.64.
12. Class 1A District 16 – West Harrison (20-3) vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-6) at Denison: Two Rolling Valley Conference teams with a season split squaring off in a district championship? Yes, please! Coon Rapids-Bayard won by 15 on January 18th while West Harrison was the winner by six on December 7th. Both have been red hot of late with the Crusaders winning 10 straight, and the Hawkeyes winning seven in a row. Historically, CRB has won 13 of the 17 matchups in the Bound era. BCMoore line – West Harrison by 9.30.
11. Class 4A Region 2 – Keokuk (18-3) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-6): The Saints are back in a position to return to the state tournament after missing the past two years. They’ve got 16 wins against the second-toughest schedule in Class 4A, according to the BCMoore Rankings. Keokuk, meanwhile, has a top four offense (3rd) and defense (4th) in 4A – the only team in 4A that can claim that. Interesting matchup, which has not happened in the Bound era. BCMoore line – Xavier by 9.29.
10. Class 4A Region 8 – Winterset (14-8) at Glenwood (18-4): This is Jena vs. Jenna. Young vs. Hopp. Also, the other players are very good, too. The Rams are averaging 64.0 points per game, ranking second in 4A. This is the 10-year + 1-day anniversary of the last time the two teams played. That was also a regional final and a Glenwood 71-46 win. Grace Newman dropped in 21 for the Rams. Edit: This has been moved to tomorrow night and will be broadcast on our video KMAX-Stream. BCMoore line – Glenwood by 9.04.
9. Class 2A District 16 – Red Oak (16-7) vs. Treynor (19-3) at Thomas Jefferson: This marks the sixth matchup between Red Oak and Treynor during the Bound era. Last year, the Cardinals hit 10 3-pointers on their way to an 80-44 second round win. Tonight, it’s a district championship on the line. The Cardinals, by the way, also won in February 2017, November 2016, January 2016 and January 2011. Hear this beauty on KMA-FM 99.1. BCMoore line – Treynor by 7.87.
8. Class 5A Region 7 – Southeast Polk (13-9) at Waterloo West (20-2): The high-scoring Waterloo West Wahawks average 64.5 points per game (2nd in 5A) and hope to send the Rams packing to get a bit of revenge on Southeast Polk’s win from March 2014. That was the only matchup in the Bound era between the two programs. BCMoore lin – Waterloo West by 7.44.
7. Class 5A Region 4 – Cedar Rapids Washington (16-6) at Pleasant Valley (20-2): Cedar Rapids Washington has won all three of the Bound-era matchups between the two programs, but they haven’t played since November 2019. This is the No. 5 offense (Washington) vs. the No. 3 defense (Pleasant Valley). The host Spartans have won 11 straight. BCMoore line – Pleasant Valley by 4.83.
6. Class 1A District 14 – East Mills (18-5) vs. St. Albert (11-11) at Clarinda: This might be pretty, pretty good. The two have squared off three times during the Bound era, and they were all on either February 21st or 23rd. Split the difference with tonight’s meeting. The Falcons have won all of the three previous games in 2019, 2012 and 2010. Trevor and TJ Young have this one tonight on KMA 960. BCMoore line – St. Albert by 4.60.
5. Class 4A Region 5 – Bondurant-Farrar (15-7) at Indianola (17-4): This is the first meeting between the two programs in the Bound era. This could be a good one with Bondurant-Farrar used to playing a very difficult schedule (7th in Class 4A). This is the first top eight matchup on the BCMoore Rankings we’ve come across. BCMoore line – Indianola by 4.13.
4. Class 4A Region 1 – Spencer (16-7) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (20-2): This could be a doozy. Heelan has won all three of the historical matchups during the Bound era. All three of those games were played February 15th or later, and the last matchup came on February 15th, 2017. BCMoore line – Heelan by 3.44.
3. Class 5A Region 5 – Waukee Northwest (14-8) at Dowling Catholic (17-6): This is a rematch from Dowling’s 47-30 win back on January 18th. Both of these teams are ranked among the top eight by BCMoore with Dowling coming in at No. 7 and Waukee Northwest at No. 8. Dowling has played the fourth-toughest schedule in 5A this year. BCMoore line – Dowling Catholic by 3.19.
2. Class 1A District 11 – Martensdale-St. Marys (20-3) vs. Lynnville-Sully (17-6) at Pleasantville: Another district final for the Blue Devils. These two programs previously reserved February 25th as the only time they would play. They met on that date in 2014 (a MSTM win by 21) and in 2017 (a Lynnville-Sully win by 20). My guess is this one is closer, but I am a BCMoore truther and believe in these lines. It’s a toss-up more or less. BCMoore line – Lynnville-Sully by 2.95.
1. Class 5A Region 8 – Iowa City West (19-3) at WDM Valley (17-5): These two have actually played a lot more than I would have expected. This is the 10th matchup between the two since January 2014, and Valley has owned the series with wins in eight of those nine previous matchups. Iowa City West, though, won this game exactly two years ago by two points in a regional semifinal. BCMoore line – WDM Valley by 2.76.
Here’s our daily look back at the night before…
-Harlan 74 Perry 29: Yeah, it was a rout. Just not a big enough rout to cover the spread. I’m sure the Cyclones could have done it, but that 50.29 line is large.
-Waukee 78 Thomas Jefferson 57: A 21-point win for Waukee as a 33.31 favorite. A nice win, sure. A cover? Not quite.
-Bondurant-Farrar 75 Creston 32: Wow, impressive stuff from Bondurant-Farrar, which was able to fly past that 23.02 spread.
-Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Atlantic 47: That’s a tough place to play on a Monday night or any night, really. Heelan handles business to cover 14.65.
-Carroll 69 Glenwood 57: The final spread turns out to be pretty dang close to the projected number (13.27). But, no cover for the Carroll Tigers.
-Sioux City West 64 Sioux City North 55: West takes the nine-point win. It was not quite the 10.91 spread, but it’s a win. And a win is a win is a win, I’ve heard.
-LeMars 54 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47: Another that gets very close to the line, but not quite close enough. LeMars was favored by 9.82, but I think the world knew this was going to be very tough to cover. SBL is just so tough in the postseason, and this is a very, very good win for LeMars.
-Denison-Schleswig 48 Lewis Central 36: At long last, we finally have an UPSET. The Monarchs avenge their earlier loss, overcome the 2.72 underdog status and take care of business to set up round three with Harlan.
That’s a 7-1 night for favorites straight up and a 2-6 evening against the BCMoore spread. The latest:
Overall Straight Up: 113-12
Overall ATS: 45-80
Enjoy the basketball tonight.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.