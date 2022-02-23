(KMAland) -- The tournament trail doesn’t wait for anything. If it’s 7:00, and it’s your time to go then you better be ready. Even if you’re still trying to catch your breath from a long trip to Carroll the night before, when the ball goes up it’s time to tell another story.
We are moving into the 12th night of telling these tournament trail stories, and it’s regional final night in Class 1A and 2A and a little bit of 4A and 5A. Let’s take a look at all 24 of them.
24. Class 1A Region 3 – Bishop Garrigan (21-3) vs. Riceville (22-2) at Clear Lake: Garrigan is the biggest favorite tonight, and Audi Crooks is a must watch for the state of Iowa, so the Golden Bears need to get back to Des Moines. This is the first meeting in Bound era history. BCMoore line – Garrigan by 38.71
23. Class 1A Region 6 – Burlington Notre Dame (22-0) vs. English Valleys (21-3) at Fairfield: This is the seven-year anniversary of the last time these two teams played. Burlington Notre Dame was a 16-point winner that night. They are favored by more than that tonight. BCMoore line – BND by 27.95.
22. Class 5A Region 1 – Des Moines North (16-6) at Johnston (22-0): The undefeated Dragons are beating teams by 34.4 points per game, and they have a 31-point win over Des Moines North this season (December 20th). They also have an 8-0 advantage over the Polar Bears in the historical matchups category. BCMoore Line – Johnston by 27.59.
21. Class 2A Region 3 – Dike-New Hartford (21-2) vs. West Fork (19-4) at Hampton-Dumont: Dike-New Hartford has won all five of the previous matchups between these two clubs, including a 64-31 triumph earlier this year. BCMoore line – Dike-New Hartford by 26.82.
20. Class 1A Region 5 – Springville (22-1) vs. Baxter (24-0) at Benton: Baxter goes undefeated and then draws one of the most powerful 1A programs in the state for a regional final. Ugh. This is the first meeting between the two programs in the Bound era. BCMoore line – Springville by 19.44.
19. Class 1A Region 2 – Newell-Fonda (22-1) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (21-2) at OABCIG: These might be fighting words, but this reminds me of a game the IHSAA might put on before state. Both teams are in the top six of the BCMoore Rankings, and they should probably be playing in Des Moines. Believe it or not, the two programs have never faced in the Bound era. BCMoore line – Newell-Fonda by 16.75.
18. Class 1A Region 4 – North Linn (21-2) vs. East Buchanan (19-5) at West Delaware: North Linn is down to 1A, and they are taking on a team they have beat each of the 28 times they have played in the Bound era. However, it was only a three-point win (52-49) back in late January. This line looks a little big. Or maybe it doesn’t. We’ll find out. BCMoore line – North Linn by 14.38.
17. Class 2A Region 1 – Central Lyon (21-2) vs. Ridge View (19-4) at Kingsley-Pierson: The first matchup in the Bound era, and it’s BCMoore’s No. 2 (Central Lyon) vs. No. 7 (Ridge View). The offense of Central Lyon has been something with 64.2 PPG (2nd in 2A) while playing the fifth-toughest schedule. BCMoore line – Central Lyon by 14.23.
16. Class 5A Region 3 – Ankeny (16-6) at Des Moines Roosevelt (19-2): The Roughriders are the only team in Class 5A with a top four offense (62.8 PPG) and defense (31.3 PPG allowed), and they’ve rolled off 18 consecutive wins behind that. The two teams have played 15 times in the Bound era, and Ankeny has won 11 of those. However, Roosevelt won the last one on February 2nd, 2021, by a 60-57 final. BCMoore line – Roosevelt by 12.50.
15. Class 2A Region 4 – Denver (22-2) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (17-6) at Waverly-Shell Rock: There’s a long history between these two clubs with Aplington-Parkersburg holding a 17-16 advantage. Denver, though, has won the last five, including two this season. The Cyclones were winners on January 21st by 18 and on February 18th by 16. Can they make it three? BCMoore line – Denver by 11.69.
14. Class 4A Region 6 – Waverly-Shell Rock (17-5) at North Polk (18-4): North Polk has played the toughest schedule in Class 4A, according to the BCMoore Rankings. Waverly-Shell Rock has the No. 2 defense in Class 4A with just 35.8 PPG allowed. These two have never played in the Bound era. BCMoore line – North Polk by 11.49.
13. Class 5A Region 2 – Sioux City East (15-7) at Ankeny Centennial (19-3): Ankeny Centennial has the top-ranked defense in Class 5A, allowing just 27.4 points per game. And they’ve been winning by an average of 27.2 points per game. These two last played on February 16th, 2019, when Centennial was a 50-31 winner. According to Bound, that’s the only meeting during their era. BCMoore line – Ankeny Centennial by 10.77.
12. Class 2A Region 5 – Cascade (19-4) vs. Bellevue (15-8) at Dubuque Senior: Another with significant history between the two programs. Cascade holds a 15-6 advantage in the Bound era, and they’ve won the last two – both during this season. Their wins were very similar, 45-27 on December 7th and 45-33 on February 3rd. Another that must beat a team three times to advance to Des Moines. BCMoore line – Cascade by 10.62.
11. Class 1A Region 1 – MMCRU (23-1) vs. Storm Lake St. Mary’s (22-1) at Cherokee: Here we go. The final 11 games on this slate are single-digit spreads. MMCRU has won 9 of the 12 meetings between the two in the Bound era, but they have not played since November 20th, 2018. Storm Lake St. Mary’s has not had a win in this series since January 28th, 2014. Long time. BCMoore line – MMCRU by 9.60.
10. Class 4A Region 8 – Winterset (14-8) at Glenwood (18-4): This is Jena vs. Jenna. Young vs. Hopp. Also, the other players are very good, too. The Rams are averaging 64.0 points per game, ranking second in 4A. This is the 10-year + 2-day anniversary of the last time the two teams played. That was also a regional final and a Glenwood 71-46 win. Grace Newman dropped in 21 for the Rams. Hear this on AM 960 and watch this at our Live Stream page. BCMoore line – Glenwood by 9.04.
9. Class 1A Region 8 – Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (22-1) vs. Stanton (24-0) at Atlantic: Ding, ding, ding. It’s time for Round III. Exira/EHK won on February 21st, 2020 by a 60-50 score in a regional semifinal. They also won on February 19th, 2021, 53-43, in another regional semifinal. This is one round deeper, and Stanton has been in each of those games deep into the contests. Can they pull it off and advance to state? We’ll find out tonight on the KMAX-Stream. BCMoore line – Exira/EHK by 8.49.
8. Class 5A Region 7 – Southeast Polk (13-9) at Waterloo West (20-2): The high-scoring Waterloo West Wahawks average 64.5 points per game (2nd in 5A) and hope to send the Rams packing to get a bit of revenge on Southeast Polk’s win from March 2014. That was the only matchup in the Bound era between the two programs. BCMoore lin – Waterloo West by 7.44.
7. Class 2A Region 6 – Mediapolis (21-2) vs. Regina Catholic (19-4) at Muscatine: The third matchup in February between these two clubs. Mediapolis won on February 20th, 2009 by five points. Regina won on February 16th, 2021 by five points. The rubber match nets someone a trip to the state tournament. BCMoore line – Regina by 6.74.
6. Class 2A Region 7 – Nodaway Valley (20-3) vs. Panorama (23-1) at ADM: Nodaway Valley turned the trick on Panorama earlier this year with a 55-54 win on a game-winning shot from Lindsey Davis. I’m sure the Panthers are looking forward to a rematch. I’m sure the Wolverines are ready for them to be looking forward to that rematch. It should be a doozy (that means a good game for the kids out there). The Wolverines also beat Panorama last season, but that was the first time they had done so after the Panthers beat them the first eight times they played during the Bound era. Here we go. BCMoore line – Panorama by 6.04.
5. Class 1A Region 7 – Martensdale-St. Marys (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (22-1) at Pella Christian: This is going to be good. The rest of the top five are games that the BCMoore computers believe will be within five points or less. Martensdsale-St. Marys has a little bit of experience in playing North Mahaska in a regional final. It happened just two years ago. The game as so great (a 41-39 Blue Devils win) that the IGHSAU said, “Let’s run it back!” BCMoore line – North Mahaska by 4.45.
4. Class 4A Region 1 – Spencer (16-7) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (20-2): This could be a doozy, too. Heelan has won all three of the historical matchups during the Bound era. All three of those games were played February 15th or later, and the last matchup came on February 15th, 2017. BCMoore line – Heelan by 3.44.
3. Class 5A Region 8 – Iowa City West (19-3) at WDM Valley (17-5): The top game yesterday is the No. 3 game today. These two have actually played a lot more than I would have expected. This is the 10th matchup between the two since January 2014, and Valley has owned the series with wins in eight of those nine previous matchups. Iowa City West, though, won this game exactly two years and one day ago by two points in a regional semifinal. BCMoore line – WDM Valley by 2.76.
2. Class 2A Region 2 – Sibley-Ocheyedan (18-5) vs. South Central Calhoun (18-5) at Estherville-Lincoln Central: I’ve got to imagine my guy Jeff Blankman is jazzed up, geeked up and amped up for this one. It’s the Titans vs. the Generals, after all. Who can’t get up for that? There is no history between these two in the Bound era. BCMoore line – Sibley-Ocheydan by 0.95.
1 Class 2A Region 8 – Underwood (21-2) vs. Treynor (21-2) at Lewis Central: Any history here? Maybe a little. They’ve played 34 times in the Bound era. Underwood’s win on February 8th is only the second one in that stretch. Treynor came back to win an earlier game this year on January 7th. Rubber match winner = state tournament. They also met in this game last year, and Treynor won a 40-38 thriller. Get up for this one, my friends. It’s the best game of the night! I’ve got the call on our KMAX-Stream. BCMoore line: Underwood by 0.94.
All right, let’s run it back to last night and take a look at how things went…
-BOYS: AHSTW 62 Exira/EHK 53: The Vikings had this one in control throughout, but the nine-point margin does not quite live up to the 29.15 spread.
-GIRLS: Dallas Center-Grimes 56 ADM 34: All Mustangs, all the time as expected. They were 25.28 favorites, so they were unable to quite meet the spread.
-BOYS: North Mahaska 69 Moravia 42: Impressive win for North Mahaska in a 1A district final. They were 16.38 favorites, and they fly on past that number.
-GIRLS: Benton 57 Grinnell 51: UPSET! Benton was a 12.69 dog, and they were able to hold the Grinnell scoring machine 15 points under their average to get the win. This was a 12.69 spread coming in.
-GIRLS: Central DeWitt 53 Clear Creek-Amana 44: Very, very close to the BCMoore spread of 9.94. Good job, you nice computers!
-GIRLS: Iowa City High 59 Linn-Mar 51: Also very, very close to the spread. Iowa City High was a 9.64 favorite and won by eight.
-BOYS: West Harrison 75 Coon Rapids-Bayard 40: It was a huge third period for the Hawkeyes, which helped them pull away and easily cover the 9.30 spread.
-GIRLS: Cedar Rapids Xavier 58 Keokuk 36: Xavier flies on past the 9.29 spread and covers up with a dominant and impressive performance to advance to state.
-BOYS: Red Oak 65 Treynor 63 (OT): Ohhhh booooy. What a game. Red Oak gets a miracle shot to advance to overtime, and then they get a game-winner from Baylor “Don’t Call Me Blake” Bergren to win it. This is an UPSET! Treynor was favored by 7.87.
-GIRLS: Pleasant Valley 71 Cedar Rapids Washington 66: Wow, that’s a lot of points. Pleasant Valley just gets past that 4.83 spread for a five-point win. Good job again, computers.
-BOYS: St. Albert 48 East Mills 44: My game last night, and it was a very good one. The Falcons were 4.60 favorites coming in, and it played out a little bit closer than that all night.
-GIRLS: Bondurant-Farrar 71 Indianola 36: UPSET! In more ways than one. Bondurant-Farrar was a 4.13 dog, and they just absolutely blitzed Indianola to win by more than we ever could have expected. Bad job, computers.
-GIRLS: Dowling Catholic 50 Waukee Northwest 29: Another that was expected to be close, and it did not live up to the hype. A 21-point win for the Maroons as 3.19 favorites.
-BOYS: Lynnville-Sully 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 48: The computers did well here. They predicted a 2.95 spread in favor of Lynnville-Sully, and it ended up just shy of that.
That’s it. Fourteen games got in last night, and the favorites went 11-3 on the night straight up. They were 5-9 against the spread, which brings us to these overall records for the tournament trail:
Overall Straight Up: 124-15
Overall ATS: 50-89
Enjoy the games tonight!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.