(KMAland) -- The games are becoming quite limited, and there won’t be many previews in today’s blog. However, I want you to know that I used this extra time to start cranking out another spring sports preview. Stay tuned for that. Until then, here’s what we’re seeing tonight.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1
No. 35 Sioux City West (12-11) at No. 9 Norwalk (18-3)
Sioux City West rolled to a dominant win over Sioux City North to get here, and now they have to hit the road to take on another strong Norwalk unit. This is the first time during the Bound era the two programs have squared off.
BCMoore Prediction: Norwalk by 20.25.
No. 6 Johnston (11-11) at No. 11 Sioux City East (20-2)
Johnston, believe it or not, comes in as the analytical favorite. They have gone just 11-11, but they’ve handled business of late with some impressive wins. This is just the second time the two teams have played during the Bound era, and it’s the first since Sioux City East won on January 5th, 2019 by a 65-61 final.
BCMoore Prediction: Johnston by 5.95.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 8
No. 18 Dallas Center-Grimes (13-9) at No. 15 Abraham Lincoln (15-6)
It’s the first time for this one, too. Dallas Center-Grimes won the Class 3A state championship last year and jumped up to Class 4A this year. They’ll get their first real taste of what that jump means in this substate semifinal. It figures to be a really, really good game. And it’s one you can watch at our livestream page or listen on AM 960.
BCMoore Prediction: Abraham Lincoln by 1.95.
There are two other regional finals still out there that need to be played. For the third straight day, I give you those games:
No. 3 Central Lyon (21-0) vs. No. 10 Hinton (20-3)
This is also the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era. My original prediction had Central Lyon going over Hinton.
BCMoore Prediction: Central Lyon by 19.25.
No. 2 Sibley-Ocheyedan (20-3) vs. No. 6 Sioux Central (17-6)
These two teams have played twice before. Sibley-Ocheyedan beat Sioux Central last February 18th in a regional semifinal while Sioux Central won in February 2016 in some sort of postseason matchup. Here’s another. I originally predicted it would be Sibley-Ocheyean winning this matchup. By the way, this region had three of the top 11 BCMoore teams coming in, and Central Springs upset North Union (the other top 11 team) to reach a regional semifinal.
BCMoore Prediction: Sibley-Ocheyedan by 16.22.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.