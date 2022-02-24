(KMAland) -- The tournament trail days are dwindling. We are losing a boat load of teams every single night, and now the girls state tournament field is set. Congrats to Glenwood, Underwood, Exira/EHK, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan Catholic.
Before I get into tonight’s matchups and take a look at tomorrow, I want to shout out a very important person in this whole operation. It’s my wife, Morgan. Tonight will be the 11th time in 15 nights that I will be out doing a game, and it’s incredible she hasn’t joined me and completely ripped her hair out while dealing with a wild house on her own.
She has continued to keep the house upright, somehow, while also balancing the delicate act of feeding hungry kids and making sure a couple of them stay in their wrestling weight class. She’s drug them to her workout classes and volleyball matches. She’s made sure everybody gets to their practices on time. She’s dealt with emotional blowups, all kinds of fights and my snoring (that’s all the time, though). And I’ve offered…pretty much nothing during this time (except for the snoring).
Her ability to balance it all while also understanding the job that I do is unbelievable. Frankly, it makes me pretty emotional thinking about how lucky I am to have her in my life. A lesser person would have fallen over and given up. She’s no lesser person. She’s the best wife and mother I could have ever asked for. So, the real winner during this tournament trail is me for having her in my life.
OK, let me compose myself and get into tonight’s….three(?!) KMAland-relevant games. And they’re all within 5.36 on the spread.
3. Class 3A Substate 8 – Denison-Schleswig (14-9) at Harlan (16-6): It’s not often that I have the worst game of the night (ya know, because I make the schedule), but it’s not often that the “worst” game is a 5.36 spread. This should be outstanding. Harlan won the first meeting, 62-44, thanks to a big fourth quarter run in a tight game while Denison-Schleswig won the next matchup on January 25th, 63-59. In the Bound era, Harlan holds a 21-10 advantage over the Monarchs. Hear me and TJ Young on AM 960. BCMoore line – Harlan by 5.36.
2. Class 3A Substate 1 – LeMars (13-9) at Humboldt (19-3): The wrong team is hosting? Records are hard to overlook when you seed teams, but LeMars is No. 10 in BCMoore’s Rnakings while Humboldt is No. 19. The only reason this isn’t No. 3 is because of the home court advantage for Humboldt. Anyway, this is the first matchup between the two teams in the Bound era. BCMoore line – LeMars by 3.71.
1. Class 3A Substate 8 – Carroll (14-8) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (13-9): And the top game of the night on a light evening is this one in Sioux City. The Crusaders are the favorite thanks to the 1.44 home court advantage, but Carroll is ranked right ahead of the Heelan (14 and 15). This is the first time they’ve played since the 2014-15 season, and it’s the third time they’ve met in the postseason. However, this is the first postseason meeting that didn’t happen at the state tournament. Heelan holds a 3-1 advantage in the Bound era. BCMoore line – Heelan by 1.09.
Here’s the daily rundown from last night…
-Bishop Garrigan 74 Riceville 33: Audi, Audi, she likes to party…in Des Moines. Another trip to state for the most lovable center in Iowa girls sports. Garrigan covers the 38.71 spread.
-Burlington Notre Dame 83 English Valleys 22: Oh, this 1A field is staaaacked. Notre Dame rolls by 61(!). C’mon. That easily covers the 27.95 spread.
-Johnston 60 Des Moines North 46: The Dragons are on to state, and they might just win the whole dang thing. But, they didn’t cover that 27.59 spread.
-Dike-New Hartford 75 West Fork 21: It’s a dangerous proposition when you can score at will and hold the other team to 21 points. This was an easy cover of the 26.82 spread.
-Springville 87 Baxter 54: Yes, another dominant 1A team, and it’s another state tournament trip for former Shenandoah assistant Christina Zaruba. The O’s are loaded again, and they cover that 19.44 spread with great ease.
-Newell-Fonda 72 Remsen St. Mary’s 43: Not fair. Newell-Fonda is not fair. Let’s get some relegation and promotion going here. Move the Mustangs up to 2A, and let’s see what happens. It would be a lot more fun, wouldn’t it? They cover the 16.75 spread.
-North Linn 62 East Buchanan 41: You’re telling North Linn is in 1A, too? Oh my. Another cover, too, as North Linn was the 14.38 favorite.
-Central Lyon 67 Ridge View 41: Another win, another dominant win, another cover. This one was 14.23.
-Des Moines Roosevelt 49 Ankeny 47: Roosevelt gets the win and advances on to state, but they were unable to quite get to that 12.50 spread.
-Denver 51 Aplington-Parkersburg 43: The Cyclones got a push from their pals from A-P, and now both teams have won 17 times in the historical series during the Bound era. You don’t see an even series like that a lot. This is a good one, and Underwood’s future opponent is on to Des Moines. Oh, almost forgot – they didn’t cover the 11.69 spread.
-Waverly-Shell Rock 40 North Polk 34: UPSET! The first upset of the night comes from the Go-Hawks, which overcame an 11.49 spread. That did seem a little high to me.
-Ankeny Centennial 46 Sioux City East 41: There’s nothing more sure than a Brian Drent postseason game plan, and Sioux City East put a scare into a 10.77 favorite here. They didn’t quite get over the hump, but I tip my cap to his abilities in game-planning during the postseason. Heck, he put a game plan together that beat Caitlin Clark in a regional final once!
-Cascade 42 Bellevue 32: Oooooooh. BCMoore’s computers nearly nailed this one on the spot. In fact, I bet if there was a shot that counted as .62, Cascade would have made that shot and won by exactly that. In reality, they didn’t cover.
-MMCRU 49 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 31: Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union gets the 18-pont win and the cover of the 9.60 spread.
-Glenwood 76 Winterset 43: Glenwood. Glenwood! GLENWOOD! This is what they can do when everything is on point. This is a really impressive 33-point win to cover the 9.04 spread, and now let’s rock and roll in Des Moines.
-Exira/EHK 63 Stanton 47: The Spartans were not as hot as Glenwood from outside, but they were still very, very hot. And that proved to be enough to knock off the Viqueens, handing them their first loss of the season. They also covered up the 8.49 spread.
-Waterloo West 75 Southeast Polk 52: Waterloo West with an impressive 23-point win to easily cover the 7.44 line. Big ups.
-Regina Catholic 63 Mediapolis 51: It’s good to see an upstart like Regina get to the state tournament for once. They win by 12 and cover their 6.74 spread.
-Panorama 45 Nodaway Valley 32: Panorama gets the revenge and gets the win they wanted the most after the Wolverines shocked them in the regular season. The Panthers also cover up that 6.04.
-North Mahaska 46 Martensdale-St. Marys 39: I was starting to navigate my phone for some MSTM contacts through three periods of this one, but North Mahaska broke some hearts and advances to the state tournament with the seven-point win to cover the 4.45.
-Bishop Heelan Catholic 67 Spencer 42: Like Glenwood, the Crusaders put together one of their best games of the season at the right moment. This was a 3.44 spread, and they did that times eight (and one more).
-WDM Valley 50 Iowa City West 30: Kind of a let down on this one. It was supposed to be a tight game (2.76) spread, but Nate Lingren’s Tigers spit all over that idea.
-South Central Calhoun 54 Sibley-Ocheyedan 51: UPSET! South Central Calhoun was a slight 0.95 underdog, so it’s not that big of an upset. But beggars can’t be choosers. We love madness, we love upsets and we are happy we might get to see Jeff Blankman in Des Moines next week.
-Underwood 35 Treynor 21: The Eagles were slight 0.94 favorites in what was seen as the best game of the night last night. It didn’t quite live up to that, although the first couple periods did. Then Underwood found their stride and off they went for a 14-point win to become the 17th favorite to cover on the evening.
The favorites last night went 22-2, which is about normal, but the fact that 17 of them covered is a new thing. That’s easily the best against-the-spread night for favorites during the tournament trail. Updated records for the favorites:
Overall Straight Up: 145-17
Overall ATS: 67-96
Enjoy the hoops tonight.
