(KMAland) -- Have you ever seen two really good shooters catch fire at the same time? I’m sure maybe you have a recollection of it if you have. I know this because I’m likely never going to forget what Tim Zimmerman and Sid Schaaf did last night.
The Treynor senior duo shot lights out, combining on 14 3-pointers and 62 points to lead the Cardinals in a 31-point rout of AHSTW. That’s a result nobody saw coming. Heck, nobody even saw it coming as late as halftime.
The first period was exactly what was expected of these two. A bunch of buckets getting buckets. Late in the first half, it was still a four-point Treynor lead. They went on a small 6-1 run to end the half, but Brayden Lund was all set to check in for AHSTW after sitting most of the second period with fouls. So, it was buckle-up time. And then it was swish after swish after swish.
Schaaf scored 23 of his 34 in the second half while Zimmerman put in 14 in both halves, and that was that. Nobody in the state was going to keep up with that kind of shooting last night. It happens in basketball. For Treynor, it sure does seem to happen a lot. (Not the whole 15 3-pointers thing, but just finding ways to win and win and win in the postseason.)
Speaking of winning in the postseason, BCMoore is pretty good. Let’s look at the results from last night’s predictions, from worst to first.
GIRLS PREDICTION: Waverly-Shell Rock by 7.93 over Wahlert Catholic
RESULT: Nobody wants to see Wahlert in any bracket, and last night was the exact reason why. They pulled the upset, winning by six points to advance to their first state tournament since 2013 and their 8th overall.
DIFFERENCE: 13.93 (and wrong)
GIRLS PREDICTION: WDM Valley by 0.20 over Cedar Falls
RESULT: The only other BCMoore miss on the night came with Cedar Falls moving to a 14th state tournament with a nine-point win over Valley.
DIFFERENCE: 9.20 (and wrong)
BOYS PREDICTION: Treynor by 2.43 over AHSTW
RESULT: This didn’t go the way anybody expected it to go, as Treynor flew past the spread for a 31-point victory.
DIFFERENCE: 28.57
GIRLS PREDICTION: Ankeny Centennial by 19.07 over Des Moines Roosevelt
RESULT: Much closer than the computers thought. Centennial will play in their third state tournament and first since 2019 thanks to a two-point win last night.
DIFFERENCE: 17.07
GIRLS PREDICTION: Southeast Polk by 17.89 over Sioux City East
RESULT: Southeast Polk flew past the spread to take a 29-point win over the MRC champion. This marks their 15th state tournament and third straight.
DIFFERENCE: 11.11
GIRLS PREDICTION: Harlan by 0.23 over Denison-Schleswig
RESULT: Never doubt the powers of BCMoore. Despite Denison-Schleswig beating Harlan twice in the regular season, the computers maintained an objective mind and installed the Cyclones as a slight road favorite. Then they won by nine.
DIFFERENCE: 8.77
GIRLS PREDICTION: Iowa City West by 8.74 over Davenport North
RESULT: Iowa City West flew on past that one to take a 15-point win. They’ll play in their first state tournament since 2018 and 7th in school history.
DIFFERENCE: 6.26
GIRLS PREDICTION: Dallas Center-Grimes by 16.13 over Creston
RESULT: The Mustangs were on it last night, holding the Panthers to 28 points on their way to a 22-point win. This is the fourth state trip for DCG and their first since 2014.
DIFFERENCE: 5.87
GIRLS PREDICTION: Waterloo West by 7.23 over Iowa City High
RESULT: Waterloo West is back at state for the second consecutive year and the 9th time in school history thanks to last night’s 13-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 5.77
GIRLS PREDICTION: Waukee by 26.28 over Ankeny
RESULT: Waukee was a 21-point winner to advance to their 20th state tournament and eighth straight.
DIFFERENCE: 5.28
BOYS PREDICTION: Martensdale-St. Marys by 7.24 over Earlham
RESULT: The Blue Devils maintained their undefeated record, but it wasn’t easy. They came out with a two-point victory over a game Earlham bunch.
DIFFERENCE: 5.24
GIRLS PREDICTION: Central DeWitt by 15.92 over Marion
RESULT: It was an 11-point win for Central DeWitt, which will play in the state tournament for the first time in 10 years, for the first time in 4A and for the fourth time overall.
DIFFERENCE: 4.92
BOYS PREDICTION: Mount Ayr by 6.44 over Moravia
RESULT: Mount Ayr lost like 100 seniors, but they are back in a substate final after last night’s 11-point win over Moravia.
DIFFERENCE: 4.56
GIRLS PREDICTION: North Scott by 24.16 over Fairfield
RESULT: It’s another trip to state for the defending champs of 4A, and they did it with a 28-point win. The Lancers are on to their 8th state tournament.
DIFFERENCE: 3.84
GIRLS PREDICTION: Ballard by 16.39 over North Polk
RESULT: Mark another state tournament for the Bombers, which won by 20 and will play in their 17th state tournament (and second straight).
DIFFERENCE: 3.61
GIRLS PREDICTION: Dowling Catholic by 5.29 over Cedar Rapids Washington
RESULT: Don’t call it an upset. Dowling went on the road and beat a higher-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington by a mere two points. Just as was expected by BCMoore. The Maroons are into the 22nd state tournament after missing last year.
DIFFERENCE: 3.29
BOYS PREDICTION: Tri-Center by 25.94 over Riverside
RESULT: The Trojans were up by just seven at the half, but they turned up that 1-3-1 heat on their way to a 23-point win. Great run for the Bulldogs, though.
DIFFERENCE: 2.94
GIRLS PREDICTION: Johnston by 21.09 over Indianola
RESULT: A seventh straight state tournament and 11th in school history for Johnston, which won here by 23.
DIFFERENCE: 1.91
GIRLS PREDICTION: Bondurant-Farrar by 3.60 over Grinnell
RESULT: It’s a 9th state tournament trip for Bondurant-Farrar, which won by five over Grinnell last night. The Jays are back in Des Moines for the first time in seven years.
DIFFERENCE: 1.40
BOYS PREDICTION: St. Albert by 12.96 over West Harrison
RESULT: The Falcons handed the Hawkeyes their first loss of 2021, snapping a 15-game winning streak. West Harrison will be back in this spot very soon, but St. Albert is moving along with a 14-point victory.
DIFFERENCE: 1.04
BOYS PREDICTION: Grand View Christian by 40.18 over Coon Rapids-Bayard
RESULT: Grand View Christian covered it. But only barely. They ended up with a 41-point victory, but I still don’t think that takes away on the magical run from Coon Rapids-Bayard, which went 2-0 as an underdog in the postseason prior to last night.
DIFFERENCE: .82
GIRLS PREDICTION: Glenwood by 23.15 over Sergeant Bluff-Luton
RESULT: Glenwood will be in Des Moines for a second straight year and fourth time in school history thanks to a 23-point win. BCMoore was on point here.
DIFFERENCE: .15
That’s a doozy of a night for the king. BCMoore’s computers went 20-2 and 17 of those were within 8.77. Let’s see how he does with some 1A and 2A regional finals tonight.
16. Bishop Garrigan (22-1) vs. BCLUW (15-9) – Class 1A Regional Final
Garrigan probably still feels like they should be the defending champs. They’ll get a chance to rectify that this year. And it starts with a huge margin. BCMoore line: Garrigan by 48.77.
15. Newell-Fonda (22-1) vs. CAM (17-6) – Class 1A Regional Final
The actual defending champs look to qualify for another state tournament when they meet the Rolling Valley’s CAM Cougars. The Mustangs, as expected, are a pretty large favorite. BCMoore line: Newell-Fonda by 37.16.
14. Dike-New Hartford (22-0) vs. West Hancock (19-5) – Class 2A Regional Final
Dike-New Hartford has won their 22 games by an average of 34.4 points. They are expected, though, to win by less than that tonight. BCMoore line: 21.15.
13. West Branch (19-1) vs. Regina Catholic (12-7) – Class 2A Regional Final
Regina is like the Wahlert of the smaller classes. Not many would like to see them in their bracket. Well, here we are. West Branch is a big favorite, and they do have the knowledge of beating Regina twice this year by 18 and 16. BCMoore line: West Branch 20.16.
12. Westwood (19-4) vs. MMCRU (20-2) – Class 1A Regional Final
Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union scores 66.4 points per game and has allowed just 35.8 points per game. They will have to slow down Westwood freshman star Addy Johnson (18.2 PPG), though. BCMoore line: MMCRU by 15.23.
11. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (22-0) vs. Lenox (20-3) – Class 1A Regional Final
Two stingy defenses match up in a game on our KMAX-Stream1 tonight. Lenox is allowing just 35.2 points per game while the Spartans are giving up just 37.0. First one to 40 wins? BCMoore line: Exira/EHK by 15.01.
10. Maquoketa Valley (22-0) vs. Beckman Catholic (13-10) – Class 2A Regional Final
Yet another where people should ignore the record of Beckman. They’ve played a difficult schedule all season and will not be surprised with what they see in the undefeated Wildcats, which have allowed just 27.5 points per game. Maquoketa Valley holds a 5-1 record against Beckman since 2007, but they haven’t played since 2019. BCMoore line: Maquoketa Valley by 13.89.
9. St. Albert (10-12) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (22-1) – Class 1A Regional Final
I don’t have to tell you to not pay attention to the record. Heck, even BCMoore’s computers can’t account for the games that Allie Petry missed. I expect the Saintes will have a shot in this matchup with a very difficult and strong Kingsley-Pierson squad, averaging 63.4 points per game. Hear it on our KMAX-Stream2 tonight. BCMoore line: Kingsley-Pierson by 13.70.
8. Collins-Maxwell (22-1) vs. Montezuma (21-1) – Class 1A Regional Final
How many regional finals have matched two one-loss teams in the past? The IGHSAU spreads out their top teams so well that I would venture a guess that not many. This is a rematch from a regional semifinal last year – won by Montezuma by 19. They’re a decent favorite again tonight. BCMoore line: Montezuma by 12.70.
7. AHSTW (17-6) vs. Nodaway Valley (22-0) – Class 2A Regional Final
This is my game on KMA 960 tonight, and it’s finna be a doozy. Nodaway Valley’s high-scoring standout Maddax DeVault (and a very strong core around her) meets a trio from AHSTW that hopes to be better tonight. The Lady Vikes were might impressive last week in routing Mount Ayr. The Wolverines survived an overtime battle with South Central Calhoun and hope to avenge last year’s regional loss to tonight’s counterpart. BCMoore line: Nodaway Valley by 11.67.
6. Saint Ansgar (21-1) vs. Turkey Valley (19-5) – Class 1A Regional Final
Saint Ansgar’s defense must be a real treat to try and score against. Or the opposite of that. They’re allowing just 32.5 points per game, but Turkey Valley isn’t far behind at 36.1. Turkey Valley won the last meeting between these two back in 2015. BCMoore line: Saint Ansgar by 11.01.
5. Burlington Notre Dame (19-1) vs. Springville (20-4) – Class 1A Regional Final
Yes, the top four games tonight emanate from Class 2A. These two squads will play for a spot in the 1A tournament, and they’re both pretty familiar with doing so. Just not against each other. BCMoore line: Burlington Notre Dame by 8.76.
4. Denver (18-4) vs. Grundy Center (18-3) – Class 2A Regional Final
Another battle of some very, very good defenses. Denver is allowing 34.0 per game while Grundy Center has allowed just 38.6. Grundy has the slightly better and more efficient offense, but Denver is the favorite. BCMoore line: Denver by 6.44.
3. Bellevue (20-1) vs. North Linn (20-2) – Class 2A Regional Final
Wow, North Linn lost the Flanagan twins and still put up 20 wins and find themselves as a favorite in a regional final. The strength of this overall sports program is impressive. They have shot much better than Bellevue this year, but the Comets are allowing just 32.9 points per game. BCMoore line: North Linn by 4.93.
2. Treynor (19-4) vs. Underwood (19-3) – Class 2A Regional Final
Mr. Ryan Matheny gets a showdown tonight. This marks the third meeting of the season between the two, and neither team has scored more than 39 points in those matchups. Treynor won the first by 3 and the second by 14. Hear it on FM 99.1! BCMoore line: Treynor by 4.48.
1. Rock Valley (15-9) vs. Emmetsburg (15-8) – Class 2A Regional Final
Similar records, similar profiles and trip to state on the line. Neither team is ranked so big ups to whomever is able to make sure the slipper still fits tonight. The folks at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn might not even know they’ve got the best game in the state tonight. BCMoore line: Rock Valley by 3.67.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are.
