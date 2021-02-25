(KMAland) -- Anytime you start a regional final with a technical foul on one team and a 3-second violation on the other team’s first possession, you can expect the weird to come out.
Surprisingly, that was the weirdest point of last night’s Nodaway Valley/AHSTW game, which I called for KMA 960. The rest was just a shrine to the team that was ranked No. 1 in my preseason KMAland 1A/2A Girls Basketball Power Rankings – and then every single one thereafter.
The Wolverines scored 22 of the first 24 and cruised on from there. Maddax DeVault and Lindsey Davis combined for 20 points in the first quarter to get them going, and then off they went. I am really impressed with how every player for Nodaway Valley knows their role and plays it to a T. There aren’t a lot of bad shots, and there are a TON of extra passes. Fun team that will be fun to watch on the big stage next week….at 9:00 PM.
On we go with today’s tournament trail blog, including a look at the 16 regional final results and how the jibe (or don’t) with the BCMoore predictions and the predictions for tonight’s relevant 3A boys games.
PREDICTION: Burlington Notre Dame by 8.76 over Springville
RESULT: Whoopsie daisy. This was a wrong prediction, and it turned into an eight-point win the other way. Springville is back at state for the eighth time in school history and sixth time since 2015.
DIFFERENCE: 16.76 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Denver by 6.44 over Grundy Center
RESULT: Grundy Center was the winner here, and they did it by seven to blast the computers and move to state for the eighth time. It’s also their third trip in the last four seasons.
DIFFERENCE: 13.44 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Dike-New Hartford by 21.15 over West Hancock
RESULT: As it turns out, the spread was not enough. D-NH rolled to a 42-point win and will play at state for the fourth consecutive season.
DIFFERENCE: 20.85
PREDICTION: Bishop Garrigan by 48.77 over BCLUW
RESULT: They couldn’t quite get to the spread, but Garrigan took a rather workmanlike 32-point win to move to their sixth state tournament and third in the past four seasons.
DIFFERENCE: 16.77
PREDICTION: Rock Valley by 3.67 over Emmetsburg
RESULT: This was seen as the tightest game of the night, but Rock Valley rolled to an 18-point win. This marks their fifth state tournament and first since a four-year run from 2001-2004.
DIFFERENCE: 14.33
PREDICTION: North Linn by 4.93 over Bellevue
RESULT: This one was all Lynx. They won by 18 points and advance to their seventh state tournament, third straight and sixth since 2014.
DIFFERENCE: 13.07
PREDICTION: Nodaway Valley by 11.67 over AHSTW
RESULT: They had this thing covered by the end of the first period on their way to the 22-point win. The Wolverines will play at state as a school for the first time and join Bridgewater-Fontanelle’s 1958 and 1981 with state appearances.
DIFFERENCE: 10.33
PREDICTION: Maquoketa Valley by 13.89 over Beckman Catholic
RESULT: Maquoketa Valley got a push, but they were able to escape with a six-point win. Now, they’re on to their first state tournament in eight years and sixth overall.
DIFFERENCE: 7.89
PREDICTION: Kingsley-Pierson by 13.70 over St. Albert
RESULT: St. Albert gave them their best, and it was tied before a 28-8 run for K-P turned it into a 20-point win. Kingsley-Pierson will play in their fifth state tournament third since 2016.
DIFFERENCE: 6.30
PREDICTION: Montezuma by 12.70 over Collins-Maxwell
RESULT: Montezuma is back to state for the fourth straight year and the 15th time in school history thanks to an 18-point win.
RESULT: 5.30
PREDICTION: MMCRU by 15.23 over Westwood
RESULT: MMCRU nabbed a 10-point win to move to their FIRST 5-on-5 state tournament and their first as a school. Marcus went to the 6-on-6 tournament in 1986. DIFFERENCE: 5.23
PREDICTION: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton by 15.01 over Lenox
RESULT: The game was a bit closer than the final 10-point score indicates, but a win is a win either way. And Exira/EHK won’t apologize for any of it. They will play for a fifth time in Des Moines since 2015.
DIFFERENCE: 5.01
PREDICTION: West Branch by 20.16 over Regina Catholic
RESULT: West Branch didn’t have any trouble in nabbing their third win over Regina this season. This time it was by 23 and this time it sends them to a fourth state tournament and second straight.
DIFFERENCE: 2.84
PREDICTION: Treynor by 4.48 over Underwood
RESULT: Yep, as close as expected. Actually, closer. Treynor made a 10-point fourth quarter comeback to advance to their 17th state tournament fourth in the past five seasons.
DIFFERENCE: 2.48
PREDICTION: Saint Ansgar by 11.01 over Turkey Valley
RESULT: They didn’t quite get to the spread, but BCMoore’s computers were on this one. Saint Ansgar won by 10 and advance to state for a second straight year and seventh time in school history.
DIFFERENCE 1.01
PREDICTION: Newell-Fonda by 37.16 over CAM
RESULT: BCMoore’s computers were all over this one. Newell-Fonda continued their incredible success, qualifying for their 16th state tournament and 10th in the last 12 years with a 38-point win.
DIFFERENCE: .84
I would call this a so-so night for BCMoore. The system went 14-2, but it didn’t live up to Tuesday night’s incredible accuracy. There were seven games, though, that were within 5.30. I just am still so amazed by Tuesday that I can’t go higher than so-so.
Let’s go ahead and rank the four games between 3A-8 and 3A-1 tonight:
4. ADM (10-12) at Dallas Center-Grimes (18-3) – Class 3A Substate 8
The Mustangs beat ADM by 38 back in December, and they eliminated ADM in this very game last year by six points. They’re a big favorite to win another one. BCMoore line: DCG by 20.95.
3. Storm Lake (11-10) at Carroll (21-2) – Class 3A Substate 1
Carroll had to wait an extra day to get their 21st win (a 23-point triumph over Sioux Center), so they have one less day of rest. We’ll see if that will be enough to make up a pretty decent spread from the computers. BCMoore line: Carroll by 16.49.
2. Atlantic (13-6) at Glenwood (20-2) – Class 3A Substate 8
The co-champs of the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet for a chance to advance to a substate final tonight on FM 99.1. The Rams have ripped off 11 consecutive wins, including a 56-48 win on January 5th over the Trojans. They also won in December by 15. It was about that time that the Trojans started to get hot, going from 3-5 to 13-6 with 10 wins in their final 13. BCMoore line: Glenwood by 5.05.
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-7) at LeMars (17-5) – Class 3A Substate 1
A doozy of a battle between Missouri River Conference foes tonight in LeMars. The Bulldogs swept the season series, winning 53-48 in December and 53-41 in mid-January. There aren’t a lot of teams, though, hotter than the Warriors, which have ripped off eight straight wins. These two teams, by the way, are both in the top six of 3A in the BCMoore system. And it’s a substate semifinal! BCMoore line: LeMars by 2.93.
Enjoy the basketball, wherever you are.
