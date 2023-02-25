(KMAland) -- Substate final night in Class 1A and 2A has arrived, and so has a fun preview of every single on-to-state game there is in the state of Iowa. Let’s take a look…
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS
No. 4 West Harrison (22-1) vs. No. 39 Bedford (21-3)
I made a whole lot of fun predictions in this largely KMAland-filled bracket. It included some teams getting hot and one of those was ‘The Bedford Gets Hot Prediction’ that had West Harrison winning over Bedford in the substate final. I also had a Bulldogs substate final win over Woodbine in a ‘Team Chaos Prediction.’ My head said West Harrison over Tri-Center. That did not happen. You can check this game out tonight on KMA-FM 99.1.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): West Harrison by 26.87.
No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (21-2) vs. No. 18 Gehlen Catholic (20-5)
I called this matchup in the substate final, and I’m quite proud of myself considering how deep this substate looked and proved to be. These two are playing for the 35th time in the Bound era, and the third time this season. Remsen St. Mary’s won, 62-50, in December while Gehlen Catholic was a 57-51 victor in January. The rubber match sends one of them to state, and my pre-tournament prediction leaned Remsen St. Mary’s.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Remsen St. Mary by 5.59.
No. 6 Dunkerton (23-1) vs. No. 19 Newman Catholic (20-4)
I was also all over this matchup, choosing the Dunkerton offensive ability to get past Newman Catholic, which had a couple tough ones with North Union and Bishop Garrigan to get here. Dunkerton just won this matchup 18 days ago, 78-65. They’ve played three other times, including twice last February and once in February 2021. The series is 2-2 with Dunkerton winning the last two.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Dunkerton by 12.50.
No. 2 North Linn (23-0) vs. No. 14 Wapsie Valley (20-4)
My North Linn over Wapsie Valley prediction continues to live on with this matchup. This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era, and the Lynx are seen as heavy, heavy favorites. I think it’ll be closer, but it’s hard to bet against Mike Hilmer and his team returning to Des Moines.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): North Linn by 20.31.
No. 13 New London (18-6) vs. No. 11 Marquette Catholic (22-3)
I called this undoubtedly the toughest substate in Class 1A. There were a lot of teams grouped together and of quality. My call for Bellevue to beat Notre Dame in the substate final was quickly squashed when Winfield-Mt. Union won in a district semifinal over Notre Dame and Bellevue took their own district semifinal loss to Prince of Peace. And neither of those teams are in the substate final. I will tip the cap to myself in that I picked against No. 5 ranked WACO making it here, and as you can see, they did not. This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era. My pick: New London in a small upset!
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Marquette Catholic by 1.80.
No. 12 Baxter (20-1) vs. No. 16 Madrid (21-2)
I made a couple predictions here, choosing Mount Ayr to beat Baxter in a substate final with my ‘Homer Prediction.’ My other was Madrid over Montezuma, which lost in the district final to Baxter. Instead, we get the two state-ranked teams in the bracket. These two were supposed to meet in a regular season game that probably would have had a major impact on the rankings. I know this because I was on the committee that really wanted to see the two have a result. Instead, the result will lead to one going to state. This is the seventh time the programs have played during the Bound era, and Madrid has won the last five. Baxter’s last and only win came on December 1st, 2006.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Baxter by 2.99.
No. 3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (22-2) vs. No. 15 Lynnville-Sully (22-2)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck over Lynnville-Sully was the original prediction, and I’m likely going to stick with that. G-R is a really, really, really good team that would be a favorite to win a state championship in most years of Class 1A. This isn’t most years. Then again, it has been like this for the last several. Anyway, this is the sixth time the two teams have played. Gladbrook-Reinbeck has won all five of the previous games, including an early March meeting back in 2017.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Gladbrook-Reinbeck by 18.49.
No. 1 Grand View Christian (23-0) vs. No. 30 ACGC (16-8)
I threw a ‘Homer Prediction’ out there with Grand View Christian beating IKM-Manning in a substate final. Not even the ‘homer’ in me could pick against the Thunder. My other prediction did have these two teams playing in the substate final. You guess which team I predicted would win.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Grand View Christian by 39.79.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINALS
No. 10 AHSTW (21-2) vs. No. 22 Des Moines Christian (17-6)
I wrote on February 7th that I didn’t even need a ‘Homer Prediction’ to make the call that AHSTW would make their first trip to a state tournament as they are now in beating Des Moines Christian in a substate final. This marks the first time the two have played during the Bound era. Trevor Maeder will be on the call at our KMAX-Stream page.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): AHSTW by 6.14.
No. 23 Treynor (17-6) vs. No. 3 Central Lyon (20-1)
I was all aboard the Underwood train when I made predictions, and I had the Eagles winning with my ‘Homer Prediction’ over Central Lyon. My ‘Other Prediction’ chose Central Lyon. Instead, Treynor beat the Eagles for the third time this year and will play in a substate final against the top-ranked Lions. It’s the first time during the Bound era that we’ve seen this matchup. Check this one out with Nick Stavas tonight on AM 960.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Central Lyon by 14.97.
No. 20 Kuemper Catholic (17-6) vs. No. 9 Sioux Central (23-0)
Both my ‘Homer Prediction’ and my ‘Other Prediction’ had these two teams playing in a substate final. One of them was a Kuemper win while the other was a Sioux Central win. Looks like I’ve got all bases covered here. This is the second time the two programs have played in the Bound era, and it was Kuemper winning the last time on February 17th, 2010. I like them some 13 years later to do it again!
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Sioux Center by 6.10.
No. 1 Western Christian (19-3) vs. No. 15 West Lyon (18-4)
Looking back, I was not too happy with where Western Christian was ranked heading into the tournament trail. They were coming off two losses to bigger South Dakota schools that would likely beat most any other team ranked ahead of them, and they dropped FIVE spots. Wild. I went ahead and picked Western Christian to beat West Lyon, which is what they have done in all four of their Bound-era meetings. All four of the previous meetings were in February, but the last one was February 15th, 2018.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Western Christian by 13.06.
No. 4 Roland-Story (23-1) vs. No. 13 Hudson (18-6)
Interestingly enough, I picked this matchup. Even more interesting than that, I chose the underdog (Hudson) to win. I have to think it was because my son is named Hudson. Roland-Story won the only meeting between these two on February 8th, 2019.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Roland-Story by 5.22.
No. 11 Lake Mills (23-0) vs. No. 16 MFL MarMac (23-1)
My early prediction had Lake Mills taking their first loss in the substate final, but it was against Beckman Catholic, which fell to MFL in the last round, 54-51. So, I think I’m going to just stick with Lake Mills losing for the first time in this matchup. It should be a good game, either way. It’s the first time the two have met during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Lake Mills by 4.16.
No. 2 Aplington-Parkersburg (21-2) vs. No. 8 Monticello (16-6)
My early prediction had Aplington-Parkersburg snagging the win and another state trip with a win over Monticello. I got the matchup right. Only time will tell if I got it all right. This is the first time they’ve met during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Aplington-Parkersburg by 9.32.
No. 7 West Burlington (22-1) vs. No. 6 Pella Christian (14-9)
A nice matchup between two top-7 teams per the analytics. Pella Christian was my pick to win the substate over this very West Burlington team. It’s the first time the two have played, and I would love nothing more than to be in the building for this one. Instead, I’m going to go ahead and be in a different building.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Pella Christian by 1.19.