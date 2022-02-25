(KMAland) -- The final rounds of the pre-state tournament tournament trail are now almost completely set in Class 1A, 2A and 3A, and by the end of the night, the final round will be set in Class 4A. Where did the time go?
Today’s blog will focus on the KMAland-relevant Class 4A games tonight and all Class 1A and 2A substate finals on Saturday. I’m going to be a little busy dealing with my stomach flipping all over the place while my son prepares for AAU Kids State wrestling tomorrow morning, so I won't be able to write this up. By the way, best of luck to all the area kids heading to Des Moines on Saturday and Sunday.
Note: All of the 1A and 2A games listed below are tomorrow. The 4A games are tonight.
19. Class 1A Substate 7 – Grand View Christian (23-0) vs. St. Albert (12-11) at Dowling Catholic – Something tells me St. Albert doesn’t give a monkey’s pile of feces about this spread. They will go out and compete like St. Albert does, and then at the end they will either celebrate or tip their figurative hat. This is the fourth time they’ve played since March 2019, and it’s the third postseason meeting (all GVC wins). Last year, the Thunder escaped with a two-point OT win. I’ll have this on AM 960. BCMoore line – Grand View Christian by 31.47.
18. Class 2A Substate 1 – Central Lyon (21-2) vs. Cherokee (14-10) at LeMars: The Braves upset Western Christian to get here, and now they will go for another large upset when they take on a Central Lyon team that is averaging 77.8 points per game (second in 2A). This is the first meeting in the Bound era. BCMoore line – Central Lyon by 19.17.
17. Class 1A Substate 3 – Edgewood-Colesburg (21-3) vs. North Linn (23-1) at West Delaware: The dynastic Lynx are back in a substate final position with the team that handed them their only loss of the season. Edgewood-Colesburg beat them all the way back on December 21st, but North Linn won the rematch on January 29th. That win for Edgewood-Colesburg is the only win over North Linn in 26 tries during the Bound era. BCMoore line – North Linn by 17.28.
16. Class 4A Substate 1 – Sioux City West (7-14) at Ankeny (17-4): This is the first matchup between the two during the Bound era. No surprise there. Seems like a weird substate semifinal meeting, but who the heck am I? BCMoore line – Ankeny by 17.23.
15. Class 2A Substate 8 – Red Oak (17-7) vs. Van Meter (20-2) at ACGC: These two have also never played during the Bound era, but Van Meter has played in this game plenty of times. The Tigers are coming off their thrilling win over Treynor, and they are hardened for this. I’ll be intrigued with how Red Oak handles the moment. The Tigers haven’t been to state since 1993 while Van Meter goes for No. 5 in the last six. Hear it on KMA-FM 99.1. According to Bound, that’s the only station that will be there so tune right on in. BCMoore line – Van Meter by 16.58.
14. Class 2A Substate 4 – Aplington-Parkersburg (21-2) vs. Jesup (18-5) at Waterloo East: Two of the highest scoring teams in Class 2A. Aplington-Parkersburg leads with 79.1 PPG while Jesup is fourth at 75.2 PPG. A-P won both games between the two this year, 99-60 and 86-60, and they have a 24-6 advantage in the historical series during the Bound era. BCMoore line – Aplington-Parkersburg by 14.78.
13. Class 2A Substate 3 – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (18-6) vs. Roland-Story (21-2) at Fort Dodge: This marks the first matchup between the two schools during the Bound era. Roland-Story is going for their first state tournament in 10 years while GHV last went in 2017. BCMoore line – Roland-Story by 14.50.
12. Class 2A Substate 6 – Mid-Prairie (23-0) vs. Northeast, Goose Lake (16-8) at Muscatine: The Golden Hawks of Mid-Prairie are led by Denison alum Daren Lambert, and they have had an incredible turnaround since he took over. They’ve had some state success, but they haven’t been to Des Moines since 2010. Northeast’s drought is a bit longer, as they haven’t been since 2007. Mid-Prairie lost the first seven Bound-era matchups in this series, but they’ve won the last two, including earlier this season on December 21st by 5. BCMoore line – Mid-Prairie by 13.67.
11. Class 1A Substate 4 – Bellevue (12-12) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (23-1) at Clear Creek-Amana: The first matchup in the Bound era between these two teams. Bellevue is the Cinderella with wins over BCMoore’s No. 6 Easton Valley and No. 13 Springville. A win here would be an even smaller upset than the one they got over EV. If they’re to win, they’d like to keep it in the 40s and 50s because G-R averages 70. BCMoore line – Gladbrook-Reinbeck by 10.18.
10. Class 4A Substate 8 – Dowling Catholic (8-14) at Abraham Lincoln (15-5): These two played back in December, and it was AL’s first win in four tries during the Bound era. Dowling beat them last February and in March 2020 in a substate final. The Lynx, of course, are playing without potential Mr. Basketball Josh Dix. Jamison Gruber, though, has picked up the scoring pace. Hear it tonight on FM 99.1. BCMoore line – Abraham Lincoln by 9.56.
9. Class 1A Substate 8 – AHSTW (23-1) vs. West Harrison (21-3) at Thomas Jefferson: These two have never met during the Bound era, and it should be a whole ton of fun as one of these communities will stop a state tournament drought. AHSTW has never been. West Harrison has never been. However, let’s pay mind to Shelby (1950, 1956, 1957), Walnut (2000) and Moorhead (1949, 1960), which went to state in the listed years. Hear this on our KMAX-Stream tomorrow. BCMoore line – AHSTW by 8.23.
8. Class 4A Substate 1 – Waukee (13-10) at Sioux City East (16-5): These two have never met during the Bound era. Not once. Hard to believe, given all the big games both programs have seemingly played in. East is second in Class 4A with 71.0 PPG. BCMoore line – Sioux City East by 8.11.
7. Class 1A Substate 2 – Dunkerton (22-3) vs. Lake Mills (23-1) at Clear Lake: Wooo…this should be a doozy with a combined 45 wins between the two. Lake Mills goes for their third consecutive trip to state while Dunkerton looks to advance back to Des Moines for the first time in seven years. This is the first meeting between the two programs during the Bound era. BCMoore line – Lake Mills by 7.91.
6. Class 2A Substate 2 – Estherville Lincoln Central (16-7) vs. Rock Valley (18-5) at Spencer: Also the first matchup between the two programs during the Bound era. Rock Valley is coming off an upset win over BCMoore No. 2 Boyden-Hull, meaning the top two teams in those BCMoore rankings are not going to be in the 2A tournament. It’s anybody’s ballgame, but Boyden-Hull knows this spot. They go for their 20th state tournament and fourth in a row. ELC has never been to state as this school, but Estherville went in 1986, 1987 and 1991. BCMoore line – Rock Valley by 7.40.
5. Class 1A Substate 6 – Lynnville-Sully (18-6) vs. North Mahaska (19-5) at Oskaloosa: There is plenty of history between these two. Lynnville-Sully holds the advantage, winning 27 of the 36 matchups during the Bound era. What should make this game interesting is that the two split the pair of games this year. North Mahaska won on December 10th while Lynnville-Sully was a winner on January 28th. The first was a blowout, the second was a low-scoring tight one. North Mahaska has waited longer to get to Des Moines, last appearing in 2006, while L-S was there in 2018. BCMoore line – North Mahaska 6.61.
4. Class 2A Substate 7 – Des Moines Christian (20-3) vs. Pella Christian (17-6) at Pleasantville: Pella Christian has a 9-7 record against their opponent tomorrow during the Bound era. However, Des Moines Christian ha won the last two, and that includes an 11-point win on January 24th. The Lions have also won four of the last six. There are a combined 25 state appearances between the two. BCMoore line – Pella Christian by 6.30.
3. Class 2A Substate 5 – Monticello (20-3) vs. Williamsburg (22-2) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy: These two have never played during the Bound era. Monticello has been in the last two state tournaments while Williamsburg has not been to Des Moines since 2015. The team looking to end the drought, though, is the favorite. BCMoore line – Williamsburg by 5.75.
2. Class 1A Substate 5 – Danville (22-2) vs. WACO (20-4) at Fairfield: Danville has an 11-3 advantage over WACO during the Bound era, and they have won the last four. All of those have been played since February 2nd, 2021. They also played two times this year, and they were 5- and 2-point wins for Danville. WACO, though, is the computer favorite. Ain’t that something? If WACO wins, it’s their first state tournament since 2006. Danville last went in 2016. BCMoore line – WACO by 4.33.
1. Class 1A Substate 1 – Newell-Fonda (22-2) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (23-0) at Sioux Center: Here it is. A typical IHSAA too-early matchup. It makes their lead up to the state tournament much better than the IGHSAU’s in terms of close, enticing games, but man…this should be a state tournament game. RSM is No. 3 in the BCMoore Rankings while Newell-Fonda is No. 4. They have a combined 39-game win streak. RSM has been to five straight state tournaments, and Newell-Fonda has not been since 2014. Remsen St. Mary’s won the last and only Bound-era matchup between the two – in a district final last year – by 20. This one the computers see as a bit closer. BCMoore line – Remsen St. Mary’s by 3.56.
Let’s take a look at last night’s three-game slate:
-Denison-Schleswig 73 Harlan 68: The Monarchs controlled this game from the outset, playing a really impressive brand of basketball. They moved the ball, made open shots and played terrific defense. Can they put another one together? This, by the way, was an UPSET! Harlan was a 5.36 favorite.
-Humboldt 57 LeMars 54: LeMars was a 3.71 favorite here, and so this is also an UPSET! This figured to be a close game either way, according to the computers, and Humboldt is able to get over the hump.
-Carroll 51 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46: Guess what? It was a perfect day of UPSETS! Carroll was a 1.09 dog, and that was just purely based on Heelan hosting this game. The Tigers would have been a bigger favorite than that at home. Alas, they win and move on.
That’s an 0-3 night for the favorites and, of course, an 0-3 evening against the spread. The full record for the tournament trail:
Overall Straight Up: 145-20
Overall ATS: 67-99
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.