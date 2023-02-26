(KMAland) -- This has been some week.
It started with a 3 AM wake-up call and a “quick” drive to Waterloo for the state bowling tournament, and it finished at the AAU Kids State Wrestling Tournament. I’ll spare you the details of the latter, but the former is worth diving into.
Today, my Sunday Salute goes to the state bowling tournament.
First of all, if you’ve never been to the state tournament, you likely don’t know what the heck you’re missing. You might not expect to hear spirit chants or even the age-old “she’s a freshman!” chant, but that’s exactly what you will hear and see and witness and feel. There is amazing spirit involved with the state bowling tournament, from the fans to the teams and beyond.
Second, for a guy like me that just enjoys competition, there aren’t many events I can think of that can equal the drama of the best-of-five series in the team competition, especially when it gets into the winner-take-all fifth. I witnessed two state championship tournaments come down to a winner-take-all, and the drama, intensity and atmosphere were all incredible.
Third, they’ve got that same thing going in the individual tournament. The place was lit up during the 1A tournament that I covered on Tuesday, eventually matching a pair of St. Albert bowlers with Clarinda bowlers in the first round. That eventually led to those two St. Albert bowlers — Adam Denny and Cole Pekny — squaring off for all the marbles. Denny won his second straight state championship, as he continued to make Maple Lanes in Waterloo his personal playground.
Simply put, the state bowling tournament is a spectacle. It’s high on intensity, competition and fun, even for the average sporting fan. I do have a few suggestions on how we might continue to make this event even better.
1. Eliminate 3-5 Baker games — Do we really need 15 of these? I think 10-12 seems like more than enough.
2. Make those Baker games mean more — Right now, those 15 Baker games really amount to meaning very little. I think it lessens the impact and importance, and you can feel the interest start to wane a little bit as the games move along. If you eliminated two to four teams from the competition after the Baker games, I think it would make sense. I lean towards just taking the top four since a top six would send the two hottest teams into a cooler for a half hour.
3. Would a best 2 out of 3 be better for the individual tournament? — I’m not completely sold on this one, but I know some have talked about it. I enjoy the intensity of the win-or-go-home one-off, but I also understand you might be able to separate the best from the next-best if you did two out of three.
Along these same lines, I have a few other suggestions to put more of a spotlight on bowling.
1. Move Waterloo about 2 hours west — That’s a pretty good drive for a lot of teams (not to mention the media), including some that keep on winning and contending for state championships.
2. Move the season & tournament back two weeks — Right now, the state bowling tournament and the district tournament leading up to it are in hellacious spots, trying to contend for attention while the basketball tournament trail is going on. I don’t know how we made it work this year, but I’m not counting on us working out the logistics so well every year. You could still get all your dates in while keeping bowlers fresh, and then give them their own shine after the state basketball tournaments have finished.
3. Get some easily accessible WiFi at Maple Lanes — C’mon. We can’t have stuff like this in a building that has horrendous service. First World Probs, I know, but this place was an impenetrable fortress.
All in all, these are minor quibbles. The IGHSAU and IHSAA did a GREAT thing by changing the district and state tournament series format last year. As someone that has covered both state tournament formats, this one is much preferred. It might need a few tweaks, but I can hardly argue with much of anything else. I salute you, state bowling tournament.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.