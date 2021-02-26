(KMAland) -- It’s tough to beat a team three times.
That’s not actually that true. You see teams beat teams three times all the time, and they can make that look easy. The actual quote should add one more word and make it look like this: It’s tough to beat a good team three times.
Atlantic is a good team. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is a good team. They each took their shot at Glenwood and LeMars, respectively, for a third time and now they’re both moving on to a substate final.
In today’s blog, we take a look back at last night’s four games, peek at this evening’s KMAland-relevant 4A matchups and make a run at tomorrow night’s 1A and 2A games. I don’t want to think I can get a blog written on a Saturday and be dead wrong again, so let’s just bring them all together for one big Friday blog.
PREDICTION: Glenwood by 5.05 over Atlantic
RESULT: It figured to be a coin flip of the game based on that predicted spread, and it basically was. Atlantic ended up with a four-point win to flip the script.
DIFFERENCE: 9.05 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Sergeant Bluff-Luton by 2.93 over LeMars
RESULT: And this, too, was a coin flip of the game, but in my gut I kind of had a feeling about this result. The Warriors simply play some outstanding – and winning – basketball when it comes to the postseason. That said, it still could have gone either way. The Warriors were two-point victors here.
DIFFERENCE: 4.93 (and wrong)
DIFFERENCE:
PREDICTION: Dallas Center-Grimes by 20.95 over ADM
RESULT: ADM put the fear in DCG last night, playing them in a low-scoring tight battle all throughout the night. They were actually within one very late in the game, but then…well, this happened:
Randomly turned on the DCG/ADM stream and saw this pass from Luke Rankin. 😳 pic.twitter.com/xUOd0f5X4V— Derek Martin (@d2mart) February 26, 2021
I mean, that’s an incredible play. It didn’t officially win the game, but if they come down and try work half court against a defense that seems to know your every move it might have got sticky. Or stickier than it already was. That pass got me out of my chair, folks. It ended up a five-point win for DCG.
DIFFERENCE: 15.95
PREDICTION: Carroll by 16.49 over Storm Lake
RESULT: No such issues for the Carroll Tigers, which are coached by Harlan alum Randy Bissen. Bissen’s team won this one by 17. Of course they did. BCMoore is the best.
DIFFERENCE: 0.51
The BCMoore system goes 2-2, misses greatly on one of the wins and virtually nails the other. Let’s take a look at those relevant 4A substate semifinals and 1A and 2A substate finals. That’s 18 total games between two nights.
18. Sioux City West (11-10) at Abraham Lincoln (17-4) – Class 4A Substate Semifinal
Tonight’s game on AM 960 is actually the biggest spread among the 18 games we’re looking at here. It makes sense. The Lynx are outstanding and have won by 36 and 27 in their two meetings this year. BCMoore line: AL by 26.96.
17. St. Albert (11-12) vs. Grand View Christian (19-1) – Class 1A Substate Final
Another game that we will be covering (KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM) is next. St. Albert, though, may have a much better shot at this thing than the system thinks. The advantage they have is that they’ve already seen Grand View Christian. They won’t be surprised by their length or their athleticism this time around, and they might have a few new wrinkles for GVC to deal with. The Falcons lost by nine back in January, but the difference was the third period. GVC outscored them 16-6. St. Albert has to avoid a stretch like that again. BCMoore line: Grand View Christian by 24.36.
16. North Linn (24-0) vs. Meskwaki Settlement (20-3) – Class 1A Substate Final
It’s not actually as easy as North Linn has been making it look the last several years. They are winning by an average of 43.1 points per game this season, and Austin Hilmer is averaging 18.3 points, 8.3 assists and 4.1 steals per game in true Hilmer fashion. They’re big, big favorites against the Warriors. BCMoore line: North Linn by 24.14.
15. Mount Ayr (19-4) vs. Montezuma (21-2) – Class 1A Substate Final
The Raiders are back in a substate final, and they have a tall task ahead of them. Trey Shearer is averaging 26.0 points per game, and he has two others around him at 13.7 or better. They’re outscoring teams by 26.1 on average, but Keota sure did give them a run last time out (53-51 was the final). The Raiders defense will definitely be tested. BCMoore line: Montezuma by 15.76.
14. Lake Mills (24-0) vs. West Fork (20-3) – Class 1A Substate Final
Looks like a pretty good matchup with a combined 44 victories between the two. And both teams have been dominant throughout the year with Lake Mills winning by an average of 32.1 points per game and West Fork at 22.0 per game. Lake Mills just got past Garrigan in their last game, so they’ve seen this level of game already. And they’re a pretty big favorite. BCMoore line: Lake Mills by 15.72.
13. Western Christian (18-5) vs. Spirit Lake (17-5) – Class 2A Substate Final
Oh, here’s a rarity. Western Christian is playing for a chance to go to state. Just kidding. Not all that rare, as you know. It is a little rare that they have five losses at this point in the season, although they’ve played a very difficult schedule, as always. One of those losses came to Spirit Lake on February 9th. The Wolfpack, though, also have a win over their Saturday night foes from January. The rubber match is here. BCMoore line: Western Christian by 13.12.
12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (17-3) vs. South Winneshiek (17-6) – Class 1A Substate Final
It’s my college roommate’s school (South Winneshiek) against the school that someone that used to post on IowaPreps’ General Discussion Forum went to (Gladbrook-Reinbeck). I’ll always root for Dan the Man’s alma mater in this situation, but they are double-digit underdogs. BCMoore line: Gladbrook-Reinbeck by 11.94.
11. Beckman Catholic (15-7) vs. West Branch (19-2) – Class 2A Substate Final
Beckman Catholic has made a postseason run as they have been known to do in the history of the sports world in Iowa. They are now the favorite to advance to the state tournament, despite a West Branch team that has won 19 games by an average of 14.0 per game. BCMoore line: Beckman Catholic by 9.38.
10. Des Moines Christian (20-2) vs. Albia (19-2) – Class 2A Substate Final
Albia got a nice push from Pella Christian in the district final, but they were able to narrowly escape to set this one up. Des Moines Christian has been outstanding, winning 20 times by an average margin of 18.3. BCMoore line: Des Moines Christian by 8.18.
9. South Central Calhoun (18-5) vs. Iowa Falls-Alden (14-9) – Class 2A Substate Final
Now, we’re getting into some real coin flip games. South Central Calhoun already won one of those their last time out, edging past Roland-Story by three. They also had to go to South Hamilton for their district semifinal victory (by 16). Iowa Falls-Alden is coming off a terrific win over Dike-New Hartford. The winner might just be the Cinderella of this 2A tournament. BCMoore line: South Central Calhoun by 6.68.
8. Easton Valley (21-0) vs. New London (19-4) – Class 1A Substate Final
The undefeated River Hawks of Easton Valley look for a trip to state here against a New London team coming off a thrilling three-point win over Springville. Easton Valley won their 21 games by an average margin of 31.2 points per game, but this figures to be significantly closer. Watch the scoring showdown between EV’s Kaleb Cornilsen (23.3 PPG) and NL’s Blaise Porter (22.5 PPG). BCMoore line: Easton Valley by 4.51.
7. Sioux City East (13-9) at Southeast Polk (11-7) – Class 4A Substate Semifinal
BCMoore has this game being played in Sioux City East, but it’s actually in Pleasant Hill. I’ve added the necessary points to home team’s spread. You may remember that former Atlantic athlete and coach Alan Jenkins is the head coach for Southeast Polk, which has played a typically difficult CIML slate. Sioux City East has played a pretty tough slate of their own, but they are pretty inexperienced when it comes to big games like this. It’ll be interesting to see how they handle it. BCMoore line: Southeast Polk by 4.21.
6. Boyden-Hull (23-0) vs. OABCIG (21-1) – Class 2A Substate Final
Oh, no. What did you do, IHSAA? Boyden-Hull and OABCIG are in the same substate?! Y’all done messed up. These are two of the top three teams in the state, according to the BCMoore system, and it deserved to be played on the big stage in the state tournament. Alas, this isn’t the IGHSAU, and the folks in Sheldon will get to tell their grandkids about the time Cooper Dejean (26.1 PPG) to meet Tanner Te Slaa (21.3 PPG) and an undefeated Boyden-Hull squad. It’s the best matchup of the night, but it’s only 6th in terms of BCMoore spread. BCMoore line: Boyden-Hull by 4.18.
5. Camanche (17-6) vs. West Burlington (17-6) – Class 2A Substate Final
It’s kind of fitting to follow Boyden-Hull/OABCIG with this matchup because one of these teams will get into the state tournament while one of those teams above will not. These two teams played in a substate final last year, and it was a walk-over with Camanche winning, 80-31. If you were curious on where these two teams rank in BCMoore’s system – given OABCIG and Boyden-Hull are both top 3, you might be – Camanche is No. 25 and West Burlington is No. 30. BCMoore line: Camanche by 3.20.
4. Van Meter (16-6) vs. Treynor (19-4) – Class 2A Substate Final
Well, the computers didn’t see how Treynor shot earlier this week. Of course, it’s hard to replicate something like that. If they can, well…I’ll make a prediction that they win this thing going away. Problem is, Van Meter doesn’t care how they shot the other night. They’ll bring a defense that has allowed just 46.9 points per game, and yeah…they’re Van Meter. They seem to win a lot in everything. But yeah, so does Treynor. I’ll have the call on AM 960 tomorrow night. BCMoore line: Van Meter by 2.54.
3. Gehlen Catholic (23-1) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (21-3) – Class 1A Substate Final
Whoa. This is a combined 44 wins in a substate final more appropriate for the state tournament. Gehlen is No. 4 in BCMoore’s system while Remsen St. Mary’s is No. 7. And they have a little history together, including a pair of games this year. Gehlen won both of those – by 16 in December and by 8 in January. That snapped an eight-game win streak for RSM against their Saturday night counterparts. What is it they say about trying to beat a good team three times? BCMoore line: Gehlen by 1.99.
2. Aplington-Parkersburg (20-3) vs. Denver (19-5) – Class 2A Substate Final
A game so good that there’s not even a one-point difference in the BCMoore system – and it’s not even the best game of the night! These two teams have gone back and forth and back and forth some more over the years. That includes this year with Denver winning by 11 in January and Aplinton-Parkersburg taking a lower-scoring eight-point win in February. In their 29 matchups during the QuikStats era, A-P has a slight 15-14 advantage. It’s worth pointing out, though, that they’ve won 13 of the last 14. BCMoore line: Aplington-Parkersburg by 0.70.
1. Tri-Center (20-3) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (23-0) – Class 1A Substate Final
What is a 23-win season out of the POI worth when you compare it to a 20-win season out of the WIC this year? Well, it’s virtually even. MSTM narrowly escaped Earlham to avoid their first loss in their district final while Tri-Center has been running roughshod with wins by 51, 32 and 23 in the postseason. This should be a bunch of fun with Ryan on KMA-FM 99.1 in Creston tomorrow night! BCMoore line: Tri-Center by 0.63.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.