(KMAland) -- The tournament trail blog continues on with a look at today's Class 3A and 5A state quarterfinals and the 3A substate championships.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Johnston (22-1) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (15-7)
Johnston and Southeast Polk know each other quite well, having played 28 total times during the Bound era. The Dragons won both of the meetings this season, too: 62-49 in January and 82-77 in February. Southeast Polk hasn’t won in the series since January 2018.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Johnston by 10.46.
No. 7 Waterloo West (22-1) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (17-6)
These two played in a state quarterfinal last year, too, and it was Waterloo West snagging a 67-59 win. They also played once in 2017 (an Ankeny Centennial win) and in 2014 (a Waterloo West win).
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Ankeny Centennial by 3.81.
No. 4 Pleasant Valley (23-0) vs. No. 3 WDM Valley (15-8)
This is the second time these two have played during the Bound era, and the first time came earlier this season when Pleasant Valley won a barnburner, 32-31, back in December.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): WDM Valley by 0.13.
No. 2 Dowling Catholic (19-4) vs. No. 10 Davenport North (21-2)
This looks to be the first time the two teams have met during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Dowling by 15.79.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Estherville-Lincoln Central (24-0) vs. No. 8 Vinton-Shellsburg (17-7)
Another first-time meeting at the state tournament with Vinton-Shellsburg returning to state for the first time since the ‘90s.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): E-LC by 24.89.
No. 4 Benton (21-3) vs. No. 16 Des Moines Christian (21-3)
This makes for another first-time meeting during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Benton by 10.49.
No. 3 Solon (22-2) vs. No. 5 Wahlert Catholic (18-6)
And one more time, this is the first time that these two programs have met during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Solon by 2.99.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINALS
No. 25 Harlan (17-5) vs. No. 1 Bondurant-Farrar (22-0)
Harlan and Bondurant-Farrar were originally set to play in Creston. That has since been moved to Waukee, and it’s the first time these two teams have played during the Bound era. You can hear it tonight on AM 960 with Trevor Maeder. My original ‘KMAland Homer Prediction’ had Glenwood over Bondurant-Farrar before making a ‘Cover my Tracks Prediction’ of B-F over Glenwood.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Bondurant-Farrar by 16.87.
No. 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic (17-6) vs. No. 27 Webster City (18-3)
On to Fort Dodge for this one, and it’s the first time Heelan and Webster City have met during the Bound era. My prediction was waaaay off, although I was going for a chaotic substate with a pick of SBL over ADM.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Heelan by 8.87.
No. 15 MOC-Floyd Valley (21-2) vs. No. 31 Algona (16-7)
This marks the first time the two have played since just over 13 years ago. They played on February 25th, 2010, and it was MOC-Floyd Valley winning by 13, 77-64. My prediction at the jump was MOC-Floyd Valley over Humboldt.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): MOC-Floyd Valley by 8.72.
No. 4 Clear Lake (22-1) vs. No. 6 North Polk (18-5)
This is the first time these two teams have played during the Bound era. I did not have North Polk in this spot, choosing Winterset to make another postseason run and upsetting Clear Lake.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Clear Lake by 0.57.
No. 11 Marion (18-5) vs. No. 20 Charles City (17-5)
This is also the first time these two teams have met during the Bound era. I finally got a substate correct! At the jump, I picked Marion over Charles City.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Marion by 4.43.
No. 2 Xavier (17-6) vs. No. 5 Wahlert Catholic (13-10)
This is absolutely NOT the first time these two teams have played. Xavier and Wahlert meet for the 20th time during the Bound era, and Wahlert has the current lead at 11-8. They won the January meeting earlier this year, 57-52, and they were also a winner just over a year ago, 67-64. Despite that, Xavier has wins in six of the last nine meetings. I originally predicted Xavier would be a winner over Wahlert in the substate final.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Xavier by 7.88.
No. 13 Waverly-Shell Rock (17-5) vs. No. 7 Des Moines Hoover (14-9)
This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era. My original prediction had Waverly-Shell Rock knocking off Hoover in substate final.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Hoover by 2.71.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.