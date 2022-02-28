(KMAland) -- Another day, another big night of tournament trail games. Plus, we are into the state tournament.
Today, we take a look at the seven games at the girls state tournament and the seven Class 3A substate finals. And we’re ranking them based on the BCMoore Rankings projection system.
One note: The girls 5A rankings and 3A boy rankings have not been updated to reflect the last result. These spreads might be a little dated, but they’re likely not too far off.
14. Girls Class 3A Quarterfinal – Davenport Assumption (15-9) vs. Unity Christian (23-1): Unity Christian has the No. 1 ranked offense in the class (66.0 PPG) while Assumption has played a difficult schedule (13th in the class). Unity is a big favorite, but it’s sure hard to see Assumption losing by this much. This is the first meeting during the Bound era. BCMoore line – Unity Christian by 19.73.
13. Boys Class 3A Substate 2 Final – Clear Lake (17-5) vs. Decorah (21-1) at Waterloo East: Decorah has been a juggernaut this season with the top-ranked offense in the class (72.6 PPG) and the third-ranked defense (47.3 PPG allowed). They get a Clear Lake team that likes to D up, too, with 49.0 PPG allowed (6th in the conference). This is the first meeting during the Bound era. BCMoore line – Decorah by 15.98.
12. Girls Class 5A Quarterfinal – Dowling Catholic (18-6) vs. Johnston (23-0): This is the third meeting between the two this year with Johnston winning by 16 on January 31st and by 32 on February 11th. Dowling holds the Bound-era historical matchup advantage with 22 wins in 36 tries. Johnston, though, has won the last four and seven of the last eight. BCMoore line – Johnston by 15.72.
11. Boys Class 3A Substate 1 Final – Humboldt (20-3) vs. Spencer (20-3) at Storm Lake: This is the first time these two programs have played since January 2009. Spencer won that one and the on in January 2008. Humboldt, though, did win in January 2007. Spencer’s 66.2 PPG ranks second in Class 3A while Humboldt’s 65.6 ranks third. If they both have good shooting nights, the folks in Storm Lake could have some fun. BCMoore line – Spencer by 13.43.
10. Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal – Roland-Story (19-5) vs. West Lyon (23-1): This is the first meeting between the two programs in the Bound era. Roland-Story is the only team in 3A that has a top seven ranking in points per game and points per game allowed. West Lyon’s defense ranks eighth in points per game allowed. BCMoore line – West Lyon by 13.01.
9. Boys Class 3A Substate 6 Final – Dallas Center-Grimes (18-5) vs. Newton (13-10) at Ankeny Centennial: BCMoore’s No. 1 ranked team, Dallas Center-Grimes has 18 wins against the fourth-toughest schedule in 3A this year. Newton has played a tough slate, too, with the 10th-toughest schedule. This is the third meeting of the year between these two. DCG won by 26 and 14, and they’ve got a 13-4 Bound-era advantage. BCMoore line – Dallas Center-Grimes by 12.15.
8. Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal – Estherville Lincoln Central (23-2) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-4): Good matchup with two of the top seven ranked offenses and two of the top 13 ranked defenses. ELC’s 61.1 PPG rank third in the class, and they’ve done all of that against the sixth-toughest schedule in 3A. BCMoore line – ELC by 8.19.
7. Boys Class 3A Substate 8 Final – Carroll (15-8) vs. Denison-Schleswig (15-9) at Atlantic: You can hear this one on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder tonight. The Tigers won by 3 against the Monarchs earlier this month. They also won by 3 last February. The last time Denison-Schleswig beat the Tigers was December 2018, and Carroll has won 13 of the last 16 during the Bound era. BMoore line – Carroll by 7.84.
6. Boys Class 3A Substate 5 Final – Clear Creek-Amana (16-7) vs. Marion (18-5) at Iowa City Liberty: Marion has owned this series with 18 wins in the 22 historical meetings during the Bound era. That includes a win by 16 on the first of this month. This is the matchup with a pretty low average ranking on BCMoore. CCA is No. 35 while Marion is the favorite with a No. 20 ranking. BCMoore line – Marion by 6.04.
5. Boys Class 3A Substate 4 Final – Central DeWitt (17-6) vs. Solon (15-9) at Mount Vernon: Plenty of history here. Solon has a 16-11 advantage during the Bound era, but Centrla DeWitt has won the last four. The last matchup, though, was in November 2020. Another with a low average ranking. Central DeWitt is No. 24, and Solon is No. 34, although they do tout the best defense in the class (42.0 PPG allowed). BCMoore line – Central Clinton by 4.11.
4. Girls Class 5A State Quarterfinal – Des Moines Roosevelt (20-2) vs. WDM Valley (18-5): This is the first matchup between the two since December 2019 when Roosevelt won by one point. That is one of their two wins in 11 tries against Valley during the Bound era. The other was in 2009. Should be a pretty good game. BCMoore line – Roosevelt by 3.87.
3. Boys Class 3A Substate 7 Final – Pella (17-6) vs. Winterset (18-5) at Indianola: This is, surprisingly to me, the first meeting between the two in the Bound era. Winterset is putting up over 65 points per game to rank sixth in the class while Pella is fourth with 65.7 per game. Let’s see some offense! BCMoore line – Pella by 1.79.
2. Girls Class 5A State Quarterfinal – Iowa City High (19-4) vs. Pleasant Valley (21-2): Iowa City High has won the only two Bound-era meetings between these two programs, but they haven’t played since January 2017. This is the No. 3 scoring offense (Iowa City High) against the No. 3 scoring defense (Pleasant Valley). BCMoore line – Iowa City High by 1.43.
1. Girls Class 5A State Quarterfinal – Ankeny Centennial (20-3) vs. Waterloo West (21-2): And the best matchup of the day is a matchup between No. 2 (West) and No. 3 (Centennial) in the BCMoore Rankings. The two have split their two Bound-era meetings with Centennial winning in February 2017 and West winning in February 2014. They meet again. BCMoore line – Waterloo West by 1.31.
Here’s the look back at Friday and Saturday…
-Grand View Christian 81 St. Albert 54: St. Albert hung around for a while, but Grnad View Christian turned it up for a 27-point win (not quite the 31.47 spread).
-Central Lyon 72 Cherokee 55: Central Lyon got pretty close to the 19.17 spread, but they fell a bit shy with the 17-point win.
-North Linn 51 Edgewood-Colesburg 38: North Linn takes cares of business, as expected, but they didn’t reach that 17.28 spread, either.
-Ankeny 83 Sioux City West 48: Ankeny cruises past the 17.23 spread here, and we have our first cover of the weekend.
-Red Oak 59 Van Meter 57: BIG UPSET! And awesome upset. Such a cool story and team in Red Oak. The Tigers were 16.58 dogs, and they actually led by double digits during the win.
-Jesup 62 Aplington-Parkersburg 57: UPSET! And this was big, too. Jesup was a 14.78 dog, but there was some familiarity here having played twice this season. Still, they lost by 36 and 26 before winning by 5. Crazy sport, this basketball thing.
-Roland-Story 69 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55: So close to the spread. Roland-Story was favored by 14.50 and won by 14. Pretty good, computers.
-Mid-Prairie 74 Northeast Goose Lake 43: Undefeated Mid-Prairie moves on to the state tournament with a 31-point rout. They easily cover that 13.67.
-Bellevue 58 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54: UPSET! Another double-digit UPSET, actually. Bellevue was a 10.18 dog, and they get a four-point win. Bellevue is on one lately with wins over Easton Valley and Springville right before this.
-Dowling Catholic 42 Abraham Lincoln 39: A run of UPSETS. We didn’t love this upset as much. AL was a 9.56 favorite, and they beat them when they were healthy earlier this year.
-West Harrison 59 AHSTW 55: Another USPET. AHSTW was an 8.23 favorite, and this was a little lower than I would have expected. So, that gave me some pause going in, and the Hawkeyes showed why.
-Waukee 61 Sioux City East 40: It’s another UPSET. Sioux City East was an 8.11 favorite, and that wasn’t really very close.
-Lake Mills 84 Dunkerton 46: No upset here. Lake Mills was favored by 7.91, and they rolled right on through.
-Rock Valley 64 Estherville Lincoln Central 32: Rock Valley also rolled on through, as they were 7.40 favorites.
-North Mahaska 46 Lynnville-Sully 31: North Mahaska makes for a third straight cover. They were 6.61 favorites.
-Pella Christian 54 Des Moines Christian 32: This was expected to be a pretty good game, and it was not close. Pella Christian covered the 6.30 spread.
-Monticello 50 Williamsburg 43: UPSET! Tough Friday and Saturday for those favorites. Williamsburg, though, was a mere 5.75 favorite. It wasn’t huge, but an UPSET is an UPSET.
-Danville 46 WACO 39: UPSET! It just won’t quit. Danville was a 4.33 dog, and they weren’t having it.
-Remsen St. Mary’s 48 Newell-Fonda 47: Phew. So close to an upset, but RSM gets the win. The bad news for them. They didn’t cover the 3.56 spread. The good news? They don’t care.
That makes for an 11-8 night for favorites. That is easily the most losses for favorites in a given “night” (even if it was two nights) during the tournament trail. Against the spread, they were even worse at 6-13. The updated numbers:
Overall Straight Up: 156-28
Overall ATS: 73-112
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.