(KMAland) -- More state quarterfinals are on tap in Des Moines while one Class 3A substate final is joined by eighth 4A substate finals. Let's take a look at the day in basketball coming up.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINAL
No. 15 West Marshall (23-1) vs. No. 2 Sioux Center (18-5)
The Class 3A bracket has been turned on its head, and now the No. 3 takes on the No. 6 — and the No. 6 seed is a heavy favorite. This is the first time these two teams have played during the Bound era. It’s the No. 4 offense (Sioux Center) against the No. 3 offense (West Marshall) in Class 3A. And West Marshall’s defense is also pretty good, ranking second in the class. The only thing: Their schedule is ranked by the computers as the second-easiest in all of 3A. That’s how we get the divide in the computer rankings.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Sioux Center by 12.37.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) vs. No. 24 Glenwood (16-8)
Glenwood is back in Des Moines for the fourth straight time, and you can hear it on KMA-FM 99.1 with the living content legend, Trevor Maeder. This marks the first time the two teams have met during the Bound era. The Rams just got done beating a Little Hawkeye Conference team (Pella), so now they will take aim at the top one.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Dallas Center-Grimes by 19.93.
No. 3 Ballard (18-3) vs. No. 7 Decorah (21-2)
It’s a Ballard/Decorah original matchup — at least during the Bound era. Ballard has the No. 1 defense in 4A, allowing just 36.0 points per game. I’m sure you’re not surprised if you’ve ever followed Ballard basketball. Decorah, meanwhile, has the No. 1 scoring offense (63.4 PPG). Reminds me of something.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Ballard by 10.65.
No. 2 North Polk (21-2) vs. No. 5 Clear Creek-Amana (18-4)
North Polk and Clear Creek-Amana are also meeting for the first time in Bound history. CCA is the only team in Class 4A that touts a top eight offense (58.4 PPG, 7th) and defense (40.0 PPG, 8th). North Polk, meanwhile, has a top 11 offense (61.4 PPG, 3rd) and defense (41.2 PPG, 11th). Pretty good little matchup here, especially with the two combining for 30 consecutive wins.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): North Polk by 8.52.
No. 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic (22-2) vs. No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-7)
It’s Heelan vs. Xavier for the third time in less than a year and for the fourth time in the Bound era. Xavier won in 2013 by 11, they won in the championship last year by 14 and they won during Rivalry Weekend in Cedar Rapids this past November by 8. Yet Heelan is nearly a double-digit favorite. Hmmm….
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Bishop Heelan by 9.44.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 13 Aplington-Parkersburg (20-4)
This is NOT the first time these two programs have played during the Bound era. Not even close. Actually, it’s the 33rd time since coaches started reporting their stats to a website. D-NH leads the series, 18-14, and has won the last 10 matchups, including earlier this month (73-36) and in January (61-28). The last time A-P won was in December 2018.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Dike-New Hartford by 20.12.
No. 2 Sibley-Ocheyedan (21-3) vs. No. 4 Regina Catholic (21-4)
Whew. A quarterfinal between two analytical darlings. And it’s the first time they’ve met during the Bound era. Sibley-Ocheyedan has the No. 3 ranked offense (65.2 PPG) and have played the No. 4 schedule in 2A. Regina has played the eighth-toughest schedule in the class and has the No. 6 offense (62.4 PPG). This might be one to watch.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Sibley-Ocheyedan by 15.41.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINAL
No. 3 Newton (16-6) vs. No. 16 Solon (18-5)
Newton and Solon delayed their substate final for a night so the Solon faithful could support both of their outstanding basketball teams. This is the first time Newton and Solon have played during the Bound era, and it matches up two of the top eight defenses in the class. My original prediction when I broke down the 3A and 4A pairings had Newton over Solon in this game.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Newton by 6.39.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE FINALS
No. 11 Sioux City East (21-2) vs. No. 8 Norwalk (19-3)
Denison will host the first meeting between these two clubs during the Bound era. It might end up being one of the 4A show-stealers of the night. East ranks in the top six in both offense (69.9 PPG, 3rd) and defense (49.5 PPG, 6th) while Norwalk absolutely loves defense (47.2 PPG, 5th). The Warriors, by the way, have the second-longest win streak in 4A with 15 straight Ws. My original prediction had Sioux City East getting the win in this very matchup.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Norwalk by 2.78.
No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (15-7) vs. No. 10 Cedar Falls (16-5)
Cedar Falls was a winner in March 2020 in a 4A consolation game between these two programs. It was their only meeting of the Bound era. Now, we get another one. The prediction originally said Cedar Falls over Ankeny Centennial.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Ankeny Centennial by 5.08.
No. 5 Dubuque Senior (19-3) vs. No. 13 Pleasant Valley (18-5)
It’s the No. 1 defense (Senior, 42.7 PPG) against the No. 4 defense (Pleasant Valley, 46.4 PPG), and it’s the ninth time the two have met during the Bound era. They have split the previous eight with PV taking the first two and last two and Senior winning the four in between that. They last played, however, in 2016. Going back to February 19th, I predicted Senior would beat Pleasant Valley.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Dubuque Senior by 10.53.
No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (21-0) vs. No. 25 North Scott (17-5)
Undefeated Kennedy takes on North Scott for the fourth time during the Bound era. North Scott won the last time they played in February 2020, but Kennedy was the winner in 2014 and 2017. Looks like we have a play-every-three-years thing going on. Kennedy has had the top offense and third-ranked defense this season while North Scott is 14th and 19th, respectively. Not bad. Just not Kennedy-like. I decided this would be a Kennedy win over North Scott back nine days ago.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Cedar Rapids Kennedy by 31.85.
No. 4 WDM Valley (17-5) vs. No. 21 Waterloo West (17-5)
On to Valley vs. Waterloo West, which has the No. 2 ranked schedule against the No. 23rd ranked schedule. Valley has played a loaded slate this year, and they have one of the best eight defenses in 4A. It’s the first time these two have played during the Bound era. My WDM Valley win over Waterloo West prediction may very well come true.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): WDM Valley by 18.14.
No. 12 Ames (16-7) vs. No. 30 Linn-Mar (10-13)
Linn-Mar is here after the upset of Indianola, and they will meet Ames for the first time during the history of this Bound thing. The Little Cyclones bring in the No. 2 ranked defense (44.7 PPG) in 4A. Lucky for me, I did not pick Indianola to win this substate. Instead, I went with Ames (over Indianola).
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Ames by 9.65.
No. 2 Waukee Northwest (20-2) vs. No. 22 Des Moines Roosevelt (14-9)
Waukee Northwest brings the No. 2 offense in 4A into this thing, averaging just under 72 points per game this season. They’ve won seven in a row and have been rolling of late. Roosevelt may try to score with them, though, after a season that saw them average 68.3 PPG (4th in 4A). This is the second time the two have played during the Bound era, and it was Waukee Northwest taking a 19-point win in January 2022. I thought it would be Waukee Northwest taking down Southeast Polk in this final. That is not going to happen, but I might still get the champion correct.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Waukee Northwest by 23.13.
No. 3 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 17 Dallas Center-Grimes (14-9)
The Class 3A state champs from last year (DC-G) are still alive after their thrilling win over Abraham Lincoln. Now, they take on Waukee for the first time in the Bound era. And well, Waukee is pretty good with 11 straight wins while touting the No. 5 offense (67.7 PPG) and playing the No. 4 strength of schedule in 4A. My original prediction had Waukee beating AL.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Waukee by 17.41.
