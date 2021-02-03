(KMAland) -- District seeding meetings have happened, and we aren’t too far away from finding out how those went.
Instead of focusing on the postseason in today’s latest KMAland Boys Basketball Power rankings, I’ve highlighted an under-the-radar or “glue guy” that might not get a ton of headlines for 32 of the 35 ranked teams. Unfortunately, the team pages on QuikStats/Varsity Bound went down as I got to the final three teams. I hope to add to those when they’re functional again.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
This week, Denison-Schleswig, St. Albert, Red Oak, Kuemper, Clarinda, Sidney, Treynor, Tri-Center, Nodaway Valley, West Harrison, CAM and SBL are up while Logan-Magnolia, Riverside and Lenox are in.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (13-3): The Lynx are and have been the top of the heap in the area. We all know Josh Dix, but do you know junior Jamison Gruber, who is a skilled defender (like all of his teammates) and averages 11.2 points, 4.5 assist and 2.2 steals per game? (LW: 1)
2. LeMars (13-4): A 3-0 week for the Bulldogs with double digit wins over TJ and at Heelan and Sioux City North. They’ve got three double-digit scorers as expected, but check out the “glue guy” line from senior Jaxon Baumgartner: 6.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.5 SPG. (LW: 2)
3. Glenwood (14-2): They’ve won at least four in a row three times and five in a row twice this season, including last night’s victory over Clarinda. Sure, Ryan Blum dropped 30, but sophomore Caden Johnson’s deny defense on Drew Brown was key. He’s averaging 8.9 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game and is an 80% free throw shooter, which is always important late in games. (LW: 3)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-7): The Warriors were 1-1 for the week, but they gave AL their toughest test of the MRC season before edging past Sioux City East. He’s not a role player by any means, but senior Majok Majouk has been all kinds of good on both ends (10.4 PG, 8.2 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, 1.8 BPG). (LW: 6)
5. Sioux City East (10-5): Interestingly enough, East played two teams ranked right around them this past week. They beat Lewis Central, but they lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton to move down a peg. Junior Bie Ruei gets a bit overshadowed by junior star and classmate DaVares Whitaker, but Ruei has been really efficient in shooting 55% from the field and has a team-best 63.3 effective field goal percentage while averaging 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game. (LW: 4)
6. Lewis Central (10-6): The Titans had their eight-game win streak snapped by Sioux City East and have a cavalcade of key games on the way with Harlan, AL, Glenwood and SBL remaining. Don’t overlook sophomore Colby Souther, who averages 8.8 points while posting a team-best 55.9 effective field goal percentage and also leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game. (LW: 5)
7. Atlantic (8-5): Atlantic’s win streak is up to five after beating St. Albert by 14 and Red Oak by 8 in the last week. Skyler Handlos is a star, but there’s a new second guy seemingly every night. That includes senior Ethan Williams and his 62.3 effective field goal percentage while averaging 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. (LW: 7)
8. Denison-Schleswig (6-9): The Monarchs played four times in the past week, beating Harlan and Shenandoah before losses to Roncalli and Spencer. Senior Evan Turin has been a jack of all trades for his team, averaging 9.2 points (3rd on the team), 4.2 rebounds (2nd), 2.2 assists (T-1st), 0.8 steals (T-4th) and 0.5 blocks (2nd) per game. (LW: 10)
9. Harlan (7-9): An active week for the Cyclones, and it appeared they were headed in a great direction with back-to-back wins over Creston and Greene County. However, a loss to Kuemper last night soured the week a bit. Division 1 football recruit Will McLaughlin has been plenty active this year with 9.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. (LW: 9)
10. Creston (7-7): Tough week for the Panthers, which has lost three straight, including defeats to Harlan and Grand View Christian in the last week. The injuries this team has been dealt would have wrecked most teams, so shoutout to guys like senior Kaden Briggs (8.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG) for stepping up. (LW: 8)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (17-0): Four games, four wins by a lot of points. The Blue Devils have not disappointed this year, and they can thank their outstanding depth with FIVE players averaging double figure points. Senior JT Archibald ranks fifth in that category with 10.0 points per game, but he’s been very efficient with a 65.5% field goal percentage while also grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game and adding 1.3 blocks per game. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (15-3): What a week. The Cardinals won at Riverside and AHSTW and then took down Underwood in a stacked up run of games, and they’re playing about as well as you can expect at this point. And who doesn’t enjoy watching a Division I offensive line recruit do glue guy things? Blake Sadr is at 5.1 points and 5.8 boards per game while also leading the team with — you guessed it — 2.6 fouls per contest. Use ‘em up, big man. (LW: 3)
3. Tri-Center (15-2): We started the year with Treynor and Tri-Center considered among the top two or three teams in the WIC, and now it comes down to their Friday matchup to decide if Treynor wins it outright or shares it. The Trojans have won 10(!) straight, including a 32-point win over Underwood this past week. Trent Kozeal is an easy under-the-radar pick here, as he averages 8.6 points, 5.8 assists (vs. 1.5 turnovers), 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. His 63.8% eFG is also outstanding. (LW: 4)
4. Ankeny Christian Academy (15-4): The Eagles won the Bluegrass Tournament, including another tight win over Moravia in the final. Malachi Johnson isn’t their top scorer (9.5 PPG), but he’s averaging 6.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Those averages rank first, tied for fourth and first, respectively, on the team. (LW: 2)
5. AHSTW (17-2): After a tough loss, a lot of teams would struggle one night later. The Vikings, though, found just enough to hold off Lo-Ma in overtime last night one evening after their loss to Treynor. Credit the big three of Grobe, Sternberg and Lund, but also big ups to sophomore point guard Cole Scheffler, who averages 5.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebound and 2.8 steals per game. (LW: 5)
6. St. Albert (8-9): Tough to fault them for losses to AL and Atlantic — two of the best and hottest teams in the 3A/4A division. They also handled business at TJ and Shenandoah. Senior Connor Cerny is my guy here with 9.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 61.5/50.0/80.6. that’s field goal/3-point/free throw percentages. Pretty good. (LW: 7)
7. Red Oak (7-9): The Tigers beat Underwood and Clarinda before falling at Atlantic last night. Check out the line from junior Bradley Sifford — 7.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 steals per game while posting a 51.6% eFG. (LW: 8)
8. Kuemper Catholic (5-12): The Knights are capable every single night. Most recently, they played Lewis Central and Glenwood to single-digit games and then beat Harlan by 14 last night. Scary, scary 2A team. Junior Isaac Evans has started 12 of 17 games and averages 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 54.1% from the field. (LW: 9)
9. Clarinda (9-8): They have six losses by four points or less and seven losses by single digits. What could be for this team when it comes to the record and potentially in the postseason. And I’m a big fan of freshman Isaac Jones, who averages just 2.1 points per game but had nine second-half points against Glenwood last night. More importantly, Coach Rod Eberly trusted him to play the entire fourth period. He’s going to be a good one. (LW: 10)
10. Nodaway Valley (11-8): The Wolverines played FIVE games in the past week, and they’ve quickly shook off the loss to Central Decatur that sent them sprawling last week. That’s thanks to a big win over Mount Ayr by 13 last night AKA No. 600 for Coach Darrell Burmeister. Senior Mason Menefee gets the bold here thanks to 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. (LW: 13)
11. Mount Ayr (13-4): Too bad about the loss to Central Decatur last night, but they did get a really nice 14-point win over Central Decatur to cool off the Cardinals on Friday. Who had senior Payton Weehler as the glue guy before the season? He’s been a bit more of facilitator than imagined and averages 9.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. Plus, he’s going to Nebraska. (LW: 6)
12. Central Decatur (11-5): The circle of life. They beat Nodaway Valley, lost to Mount Ayr and then watched on as Nodaway Valley beat Mount Ayr. And the latter two are the most recent. Either way, they’ve won eight of nine, and they’re getting an efficient (50.5% FG) 9.3 PPG (+7.8 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 1.5 APG) from junior Cauy Masters. (LW: 11)
13. West Harrison (11-5): Eight wins in a row for the Hawkeyes, including victories this past week over East Mills, CAM and Exira/EHK (all on the road). Senior Grant Gilgen is the team’s top defender, taking on the top assignment each night while also averaging 2.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. (LW: 15)
14. Sidney (11-4): The Cowboys have run off six wins of their own in a row, and they navigated their way to a tough win on road at Fremont-Mills this past Friday. The microwave off the bench is Kyle Beam, who is averaging 6.3 points per game while posting a 58.0% eFG. (LW: 16)
15. Logan-Magnolia (7-9): Big jump for the Panthers, which lost in overtime to AHSTW last night after rolling to wins over Audubon and Missouri Valley in the last week. Tre Melby is putting up monster numbers, but don’t overlook what Nicio Adame does on a nightly basis — 6.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game. (LW: NR)
16. Audubon (7-11): Three wins in their last five and one of those is against Underwood. Junior Gavin Smith is a freaky athlete on the floor with 9.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game for the Wheelers. (LW: 12)
17. Underwood (8-7): The Eagles are hanging on despite four straight losses during a difficult stretch. They don’t have a double-digit scorer, but you know Blake Hall does all kinds of stuff: 7.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals per game. (LW: 17)
18. CAM (9-7): They’ve won six of their past eight with their only losses coming in a tight one to ACGC and to red hot West Harrison. This past week included routs of Glidden-Ralston (by 30) and Woodbine (by 26). (LW: 20)
19. Riverside (9-9): The Bulldogs have won their last two games to pull back to .500, rolling over Missouri Valley by 25 and Whiting by 56. (LW: NR)
20. Lenox (9-7): The Tigers edged past East Union in overtime on Monday and also picked up a nice 15-point win over Wayne to sport their own modest two-game win streak. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.