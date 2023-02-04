KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Day 34 & Blog 34 of 2023.

We are rolling right along in 2023, and it's time for another Saturday rundown of the KMA Sports content that you may have missed or need to take a second look. 

BLOGS FOR THE WEEK

Here's a look back at the week in Martin Blogs. 

•Monday 7 Points: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/7-points-1-30-on-another-scripted-event-from-sunday-western-iowa-elementary-duals-another/article_cdca6b44-a096-11ed-b589-7bfdae2ae312.html

•Tuesday's KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-gbb-power-rankings-1-31-10-teams-move-up-tri-center-comes-back/article_17331584-a163-11ed-af23-4be81399026c.html

•A Wednesday look at every 1A, 2A and 3A girls basketball regional: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-2-1-deep-diving-predicting-every-1a-2a-3a-girls-basketball-region/article_af1c6c7c-a214-11ed-a79f-17f97d337d66.html

•Thursday's KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-kmaland-boys-bb-power-rankings-2-2-13-teams-move-up-4-move/article_245eb678-a2c1-11ed-8c96-cf85dd38cb3a.html

•Friday's Random Thoughts: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/random-thoughts-2-3-a-look-at-tonights-top-15-games-in-kmaland-hoops/article_83ed7538-a3c1-11ed-9b9a-5f2cb379fa16.html

WEEK 23 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK 

Here's the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week content from the week.

•Lucy Scott & Kemper Cline are the winners from Week 23: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/2022-23-jhre-kmaland-athlete-of-the-week-week-23-lucy-scott-kemper-cline/article_b47e0acc-a025-11ed-b149-47dfadcc258c.html

•Story with Lucy Scott: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/lcs-scott-coming-off-big-game-enjoying-teams-7-game-streak/article_a525d43e-a178-11ed-9f95-eb9ecef6edbd.html

•Story with Kemper Cline: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/albanys-cline-reflects-on-record-breaking-performance-at-king-city-tournament/article_f63b644c-a1fa-11ed-a6eb-6bd0bc87924f.html

TEAM FEATURES 

Here are the features from the week on specific teams in KMAland.

•Abraham Lincoln Bowling: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/abraham-lincoln-bowlers-making-strides-ahead-of-postseason/article_d83e6dda-a197-11ed-b1bd-b3662af3de8f.html

•Creston Boys Basketball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/creston-seeks-late-season-win-streak-to-improve-seeding-as-postseason-looms/article_5b22e680-a32e-11ed-8e32-9f01b4b8c0c6.html

•East Atchison Girls Basketball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/defense-hedlund-leading-east-atchison-girls-into-downhill-stretch/article_79444d96-a0ab-11ed-805e-0b3e03d279db.html

•Every single state dual team: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-iowa-state-dual-team-tournament-audio-capsule-previews/article_9af59fae-a203-11ed-a341-bfd38d3fe4f1.html

•Harlan Girls Basketball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/harlan-looking-to-close-out-league-title-carry-momentum-into-postseason/article_05317986-a265-11ed-893b-a3905c112833.html

•Johnson County Central Boys Basketball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/johnson-county-central-boys-riding-4-game-win-streak-into-ecnc-tournament-opener-with-auburn/article_79a6a586-a1a5-11ed-a251-f3a5cb9e1c46.html

•Lewis Central Girls Wrestling: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/no-1-lewis-central-girls-enjoying-the-moment-heading-into-state-tournament/article_2fca2234-a273-11ed-872a-db0db658c7f0.html

•Maryville Girls Basketball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/resilient-maryville-girls-looking-for-growth-as-regular-season-winds-down/article_48c5edb2-a38c-11ed-a1d6-8b41d2a86418.html

•Missouri Valley Boys Basketball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/missouri-valley-boys-soaking-in-successful-season/article_9aede9ce-a124-11ed-90f6-8375dddc6ce6.html

•Mount Ayr Boys Basketball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/mount-ayr-boys-riding-seven-game-win-streak-into-rematches-with-nodaway-valley-and-bedford/article_7d46c1c6-a0bf-11ed-b6ca-1b94c88d2be5.html

•Sergeant Bluff-Luton Boys Wrestling: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/sergeant-bluff-luton-wrestling-ready-for-another-trip-to-state-duals/article_d901f642-a2aa-11ed-9650-279f30032e7d.html

•Scoreboard Show with Mound City girls, Fremont-Mills girls, West Harrison girls, Woodbine boys, Sioux City East boys, Central Decatur boys: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/listen----kma-friday-night-basketball-scoreboard-podcast----february-3/article_0f79e1f4-a43a-11ed-b4a4-0bdc62e4535e.html

•Sioux City East Girls Basketball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/talented-freshman-trio-leading-5a-no-14-sioux-city-east-girls/article_99a95c3e-a25e-11ed-a61b-9b1cce2f7b2e.html

COLLEGE DECISIONS  

It was a big week for #move2023s, and KMA Sports was all over it. Here are the college decision makers explaining their decisions. 

•Jarrett Spinnato to Northwestern: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/east-atchisons-spinnato-to-play-for-naia-national-champion/article_920c4cf0-a0c1-11ed-88d3-23349c11ac60.html

•Megan Gissler to Augsburg: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/louisville-senior-cass-softball-standout-gissler-chooses-augsburg-college/article_c8ef524e-a18e-11ed-8879-83566474f82a.html

•Sierra Lantz to Graceland: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/woodbines-lantz-set-to-continue-softball-career-at-graceland/article_3af8300c-a254-11ed-aba2-43d51f9fc4df.html

•Emilee Caudill to Northwestern: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/east-atchisons-caudill-to-continue-volleyball-career-at-northwestern/article_4ff3154c-a201-11ed-92d5-27adcc1248af.html

•TJ Fitzpatrick to Midland: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/plattsmouths-fitzpatrick-finds-familiarity-with-midland/article_df4dba34-a31a-11ed-ba4c-6fbf65ea47bd.html

•Payten & Paxten Van Houten to Midland: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/fremont-mills-van-houten-twins-pick-midland-football/article_59e5b75e-a31d-11ed-88be-2b2f01e37578.html

•Keigan Kitzman to Grand View: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/lenox-defensive-star-kitzman-finds-right-fit-with-grand-view/article_de350f78-a3e5-11ed-89b4-978d6b662cfb.html

UPON FURTHER REVIEW 

It's best to just subscribe to the UFR podcast wherever you get your podcasts so you can turn that jazz up to 2x speed. But here is another way to listen.

•UFR 1629 (Ruggles, Goodwin, Spinnato): https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1629-bret-ruggles-cody-goodwin-jarrett-spinnato/article_874fb6d2-a0c4-11ed-ac37-e3cc25e17cc2.html

•UFR 1630 (Gissler, Bertini, Faris, Scott): https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1630-megan-gissler-corey-bertini-kirk-faris-lucy-scott/article_b5071908-a191-11ed-92f9-2b0b31cc08d0.html

•UFR 1631 (Lantz, Stansbury, Cline): https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1631-sierra-lantz-jared-stansbury-kemper-cline/article_519a1810-a255-11ed-9b8a-8f6a104a16a1.html

•UFR 1632 (Fitzpatrick, Thursday Throwdown, Van Houten twins): https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1632-tj-fitzpatrick-thursday-throwdown-payten-paxten-van-houten/article_f7ff879c-a324-11ed-8df6-2fed6a38a4f1.html

•UFR 1633 (Obley, Goldman, Kitzman): https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1633-kelly-obley-matt-goldman-keigan-kitzman/article_1bc39612-a3e0-11ed-a9c3-8b42e64d6d02.html

FORMER KMALANDERS 

The week in Former KMAlanders looked like this:

•Lamoni alum Michael Millslagle honored again: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/lamoni-alum-millslagle-earns-heart-honor-for-second-straight-week/article_3c59b600-a0f1-11ed-a206-e3d7401e65b3.html

•Glenwood alum Corey Bertini is the new football coach at Benton: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/glenwood-alum-bertini-excited-to-lead-benton-football-program/article_974b8586-a18f-11ed-8dc4-e7b4ce667c50.html

•CAM alum Molly Venteicher keeps on rolling: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/swccs-venteicher-racks-up-another-honor-after-big-week/article_a8ae1690-a27f-11ed-b871-8751b050e663.html

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL RECAPS

The week that was in KMAland Girls Basketball Recaps.

•Monday, January 30th: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-basketball-1-30-cox-posts-monster-game-sbl-upsets-sc-east-stanton-edges/article_903125c4-a11e-11ed-a6ba-0f1fc33a196b.html

•Tuesday, January 31st: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-basketball-1-31-diagonals-lumbard-east-unions-mcknight-hit-milestones/article_180867f8-a1e9-11ed-8c55-f3635a0c64a0.html

•Thursday, February 2nd: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-basketball-2-2-sidney-lenox-cam-among-winners/article_23c15132-a38c-11ed-a084-ab65ae3ee60b.html

•Friday, February 3rd: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-basketball-2-3-underwood-woodbine-claim-conference-championships/article_daecd852-a447-11ed-a30b-c79a00ca9b0d.html

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL RECAPS 

The week that was in KMAland Boys Basketball Recaps.

•Monday, January 30th: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-1-30-underwood-stays-dominant-sbl-gives-sc-east-first-loss/article_450657c0-a120-11ed-a09c-6b4988f2ad90.html

•Tuesday, January 31st: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-1-31-east-mills-bedford-west-harrison-clinch-conference-title-shares/article_8e0f6d9c-a1ef-11ed-a6fb-6713eb322353.html

•Thursday, February 2nd: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-2-2-nodaway-valley-edges-red-oak-devault-reaches-1-000-points/article_dbac6890-a38c-11ed-88d9-4741587c8797.html

•Friday, February 3rd: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-basketball-2-3-mount-ayr-cd-win-to-share-poi-with-bedford/article_5444229e-a44a-11ed-af1d-afec9d202c4d.html

KMALAND BOWLING RECAPS 

The week that as in KMAland Bowling Recaps.

•Monday, January 30th: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-bowling-1-30-shenandoah-d-s-split-red-oak-grabs-sweep/article_bc476828-a121-11ed-bbe1-5f4fa6e223b1.html

•Tuesday, January 31st: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-bowling-1-31-st-albert-bowling-gets-sweep-of-red-oak/article_8006c378-a1f2-11ed-a191-eb6f7ec40e0a.html

•Thursday, February 2nd: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-bowling-2-2-clarinda-sweeps-t-c-lewis-central-sweeps-creston/article_fa82ba44-a387-11ed-a693-8bf3079eb118.html

•Friday, February 3rd: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-bowling-2-3-st-albert-boys-lemars-girls-win-baker-bash/article_be22e028-a441-11ed-a3a3-739bb21b0144.html

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING RECAPS 

Oh, it was a very large week in girls wrestling. Here is what we had.

•Monday, January 30th: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-wrestling-1-30-johnson-county-central-wins-ecnc-championship/article_e1072cb0-a122-11ed-97a7-b746852c1c3f.html

•Tuesday, January 31st: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-wrestling-1-31-rock-port-ea-savannah-show-well-at-west-platte/article_c2971bf0-a1f9-11ed-9637-0bde528415d1.html

GIRLS STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE 

Here's the look at the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Coverage from the week.

•Day 1 Diary: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/2022-girls-state-wrestling-tournament-live-diary-day-1-presented-by-crhc/article_24e8f3aa-a2b3-11ed-8046-17ec7b19f391.html

•Day 1 Recap: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/brittens-upset-allens-dominance-highlight-10-kmaland-semifinalists-at-girls-state-wrestling/article_17f7b6c4-a374-11ed-b771-173ee8aeefd7.html

•Day 2 Diary: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/2022-girls-state-wrestling-tournament-live-diary-day-2-presented-by-crhc/article_f7363b84-a3cf-11ed-9435-37450ce0ad9d.html

•Day 2 Recap: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/allen-claims-title-at-first-girls-state-wrestling-tournament/article_5340eb5c-a445-11ed-baae-633759f2f985.html

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING RECAPS 

Here's the week that was in KMAland boys wrestling.

•Tuesday, January 31st (regional dual wrestling): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/regional-dual-wrestling-recap-1-31-sergeant-bluff-luton-advances-to-state/article_34d48d38-a1f5-11ed-a804-07bb6f28d024.html

•Tuesday, January 31st (all the other wrestling): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-wrestling-1-31-swi-goes-3-0-east-mills-wray-reaches-100-wins/article_d19d6358-a1f8-11ed-99b1-b3a7e9265c6a.html

•Thursday, February 2nd: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-wrestling-2-2-al-beats-missouri-valley-clarinda/article_c13feac6-a383-11ed-80c3-4397fdff5f64.html

•Friday, February 3rd: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-wrestling-2-3-falls-city-takes-ecnc-ashland-greenwood-wins-home-duals-tourney/article_235ff354-a451-11ed-a576-e3d51d9388cf.html

GAME RECAPS 

Here are the KMA Sports game recaps from the week.

•East Mills girls over West Harrison: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/williams-posts-double-double-in-east-mills-rout-of-west-harrison/article_546acb14-a11c-11ed-8c41-cbe69e5c38b0.html

•West Harrison boys over East Mills: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/balance-fast-start-set-the-stage-for-west-harrisons-statement-win/article_fd276b3e-a11e-11ed-9601-97b9ea18fda0.html

•2A regional duals at Creston: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/creston-clips-glenwood-to-return-to-state-duals/article_422cc778-a1ed-11ed-a886-57827e0e70dd.html

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

OTHER FUN FROM THE WEEK 

The category that involves all the other KMA Sports content from the week.

•5 Questions with Aliyah Humphrey: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kma-sports-presents-five-questions-with-aliyah-humphrey/article_3012f05a-a097-11ed-94cd-2bc26f446688.html

•AL makes a football hire: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/abraham-lincoln-hires-kilburg-as-head-football-coach/article_f5bb2742-a0aa-11ed-bba9-c3d43c4afac3.html

