(KMAland) -- Welcome to another Three for Thursday. I woke up in the middle of the night murmuring “false positive, false positive,” so you know where my head is at.
I’m not going to bore you with more COVID talk, though. Instead, it’s a look at the girls and boys basketball conference races and some more banter on why the Big Ten stinks.
Thing 1: The KMAland girls basketball conference races
HAWKEYE TEN: Glenwood (8-0) has already clinched at least a share of the conference championship and is two games ahead in the loss column of Harlan (7-2), Creston (7-2), Lewis Central (7-2) and Denison-Schleswig (6-2). The Rams are scheduled to play St. Albert in a conference game that would clinch another outright championship.
Meanwhile, I’m a little more interested in that second place battle. Here’s how they finish up the slate:
Harlan — Home vs. Lewis Central on Friday
Lewis Central — Away vs. Harlan on Friday
Creston — Home vs. Red Oak on Friday
Denison-Schleswig — Home vs. Atlantic on Friday and home vs. Red Oak on Tuesday
To handicap this thing, I’ve turned to the BCMoore Rankings. Here’s how it looks:
Harlan -8.55 Lewis Central
Creston -35.43 Red Oak
Denison-Schleswig -21.56 Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig -44.31 Red Oak
So, it looks like a three-way tie between Harlan/Lewis Central, Creston and Denison-Schleswig to me.
CORNER: Stanton (8-1) is your outright conference champion with East Mills (4-3), Fremont-Mills (5-3) and Sidney (5-3) all holding three losses. Congrats to the Viqueens!
WESTERN IOWA: It’s not over yet. Treynor (13-1) has the one-game advantage in the loss column over Underwood (10-2) and is two ahead of AHSTW (9-3). With one more win, they would clinch at least a share of the WIC ‘ship. Here’s how these three teams finish out:
Treynor — Home vs. Tri-Center on Friday, at AHSTW on Monday
Underwood — Home vs. Riverside tonight, at AHSTW on Friday, home vs. IKM-Manning on Tuesday
AHSTW — Home vs. Underwood on Friday, home vs. Treynor on Monday, at Tri-Center on Tuesday
BCMoore shows that it’s unlikely AHSTW will have a chance to get a share of the title, but they can sure help Underwood out. Here are the lines:
Treynor -34.70 Tri-Center
Treynor -3.59 AHSTW
Underwood -46.56 Riverside
Underwood -5.12 AHSTW
Underwood -21.45 IKM-Manning
AHSTW -28.05 Tri-Center
Treynor is the favorite to win it outright, but Underwood will be big fans of AHSTW on Monday.
PRIDE OF IOWA: Nodaway Valley (12-0) is your outright conference champion with just one game remaining on their POI slate. They get second place Lenox (9-2) tomorrow night to finish it out.
ROLLING VALLEY: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (14-0) has clinched a share of the conference championship, and there will need to be a very big surprise (or even two) for them not to win it outright. Paton-Churdan (10-2) can only sit and watch while rooting for CAM on Friday and Boyer Valley on Monday.
It’s not out of the question for the Cougars to make a run at it, considering it was a two-point game in Elk Horn earlier this year. That said, they are a 14.40 favorite on BCMoore. The other game they would have to lose, though, is a stretch with the Spartans tabbed as a 32.08 favorite against Boyer Valley.
MISSOURI RIVER: Sioux City East (11-0) has clinched at least a share of the MRC, as Bishop Heelan Catholic (9-3) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-3) are all three games back in the loss column. East needs to beat one of Abraham Lincoln (tonight), LeMars (Monday) or Sergeant Bluff-Luton (next Saturday).
It’s not very likely that they will lose them all, but they are 6.28 (AL), 12.01 (LeMars) and 7.74 (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) favorites in those remaining games. If they do lose them all then Heelan would need to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4.39 favorite) and Abraham Lincoln (2.92) favorite or SBL would need to beat Sioux City North (30.58 favorite), Heelan, Thomas Jefferson (44.0 favorite) and Sioux City East (7.74 dog).
BLUEGRASS: They didn’t get to show it all in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament, but Lamoni (9-0) is the top of the heap here and your regular season champion.
Thing 2: The KMAland boys basketball conference races
HAWKEYE TEN: Glenwood (7-1) and Atlantic (6-1) are even in the loss column right now, but there’s an outside shot of Lewis Central (6-3), Harlan (6-3), Creston (6-3) or St. Albert (6-3) to get a share. Here’s an examination of the remaining schedules for all the teams with a shot:
Glenwood (2): Home vs. St. Albert tonight, at Creston next Thursday
Atlantic (3): at Denison-Schleswig Friday, vs. Shenandoah next Thursday, at Clarinda next Friday
Harlan (1): Home vs. Lewis Central Friday
Lewis Central (1): at Harlan Friday
St. Albert (1): at Glenwood tonight
Creston (1): Home vs. Glenwood next Thursday
What are our probabilities? We turn back to our friend, BCMoore, for the favorites in each game:
Glenwood -6.82 St. Albert
Glenwood -6.02 Creston
Atlantic -4.32 Denison-Schleswig
Atlantic -36.08 Shenandoah
Atlantic -0.14 Clarinda
Lewis Central -1.68 Harlan
To me, everything is up for grabs here. Now, if Glenwood can win tonight (weather pending) against St. Albert then they will eliminate all of the three-loss teams. If St. Albert wins, then Atlantic takes center circle. If the Trojans lose one or more of their remaining games, it opens the door for the Harlan/LC winner, St. Albert and Creston. In summary, there’s still a lot of scenarios and big games ahead.
CORNER: East Mills (7-0) is still undefeated in the league, but they will play at least four more games. They’ve got trips to Stanton (tonight), Essex (tomorrow) and Sidney (Tuesday) and a home game with Fremont-Mills (Saturday). They also have a postponed game with Clarinda Academy, but I’m not clear on if that will be made up.
With all those games remaining, Sidney (7-1) and Stanton (6-3) are still alive, and Fremont-Mills (4-5) would be if the East Mills/CA game is made up. More realistically, Sidney controls their own destiny with games remaining against CA (tomorrow and next Wednesday), Griswold (Saturday) and East Mills (Tuesday). If they win all those games, they would get at least as share. If someone else can knock off East Mills then they would get an outright title.
Stanton’s remaining games are against East Mills (tonight) and Clarinda Academy (Tuesday). They also have an additional game against CA that doesn’t appear to be rescheduled at this point.
WESTERN IOWA: Treynor (14-1) has already clinched a share of the championship while AHSTW (12-2) and Tri-Center (12-2) hold out hope for a share of their own. And get this, all three teams will play each other one more time. Treynor hosts Tri-Center tomorrow while AHSTW goes to Tri-Center on Tuesday. In addition, the Vikings will host Underwood tomorrow night.
Here are your BCMoore lines:
Treynor -0.18 Tri-Center
Tri-Center -7.51 AHSTW
AHSTW -11.51 Underwood
So, here are the hopes for each team:
Treynor — Beat Tri-Center & clinch outright title
Tri-Center — Beat Treynor & AHSTW to clinch share
AHSTW — Tri-Center beats Treynor, AHSTW beats Tri-Center to clinch share
PRIDE OF IOWA: Martensdale-St. Marys (12-0) has clinched an outright POI championship. Their final conference game comes tomorrow night at home against Central Decatur.
ROLLING VALLEY: Boyer Valley (7-2) is on a COVID break, but they remain the leader in the conference. They are probably not going to be able to make up seven games, but it looks like they will play two (West Harrison Saturday and Exira/EHK on Monday). If they win one of those they would clinch the RVC. If they lose both, that opens the door for Woodbine (9-4), West Harrison (8-4) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-4) to get even in the loss column.
I’m not sure how long the Coon Rapids-Bayard COVID break is set to last, but the red hot Hawkeyes still have games scheduled against Paton-Churdan, at Boyer Valley, at Glidden-Ralston and home to CRB. Woodbine’s schedule shows two more games against Ar-We-Va and at Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Basically, the schedule is a mess, and we’re not sure how many games are going to be made up at this point.
MISSOURI RIVER: Abraham Lincoln (11-0) has three remaining games with LeMars (10-2) and Sioux City East (8-3) still in the running. The Lynx, though, need just one more win against either Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan Catholic or Thomas Jefferson to clinch a share and two more to clinch it outright.
BLUEGRASS: This is all Ankeny Christian Academy (12-0), which has rolled through the league in both regular season and tournament play.
Thing 3: The Big Ten is lost again
It appears as though the Big Ten Conference thinks it’s smarter than everyone again. They are the only conference in the nation refusing to schedule non-conference baseball or softball games. This is in line with what they did in every sport — other than basketball — but it remains ridiculous.
Number one, the virus does not discriminate against non-conference or conference games. Number two, this means the league is saying Nebraska is OK to go to Rutgers, Maryland or Penn State (or vice versa), but they cannot head to Omaha and play Creighton. There are a number of other examples we can use, but the fact is that the Big Ten thinks they’re smarter than everybody else again. In reality, they are a laughingstock across the country.
Of course, an additional piece of this puzzle is that solely playing Big Ten schools will hurt the conference's chances to land teams in the NCAA Tournament. Turns out that was exactly why they allowed non-conference games in basketball. This shows the league still does not care one bit about baseball, despite one of their teams making the championship series at the CWS in the last finished season. Losers.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.