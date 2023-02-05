(KMAland) -- The name Charles Dickens first graced the KMAland pages in 2018. It was right around this time, actually. February 16th, 2018 to be exact. Here’s what it said:
As Charles Dickens (and Brian Bertini) say: It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.
What could that possibly be about? Hmm. Let’s survey the evidence.
•It was in mid-February.
•The name Brian Bertini was mentioned.
I guess that’s all the evidence, and that’s all we should need. Brian Bertini = basketball. And mid-February = tournament trail. That’s right. It was about the tournament trail. The best of times (the winners get the glory). The worst of times (the losers are done for the season — and some forever). Today’s Sunday Salute is a big hat tip to the tournament trail.
Over the next month-plus, Trevor Maeder, Nick Stavas, Ryan Matheny and Ethan Hewett will join in with me as we barnstorm through KMAland and beyond for a bunch of win-and-go-home games. The regular season is great, but it’s only a precursor and a setup to the real show.
Just think of your own basketball careers (if you even had one!). What games do you remember the most? Was it some mid-December game? Or was it a tournament trail game? Sure, there were probably some memorable regular season games that come to mind, but I would bet most of you are thinking of a tournament game. And I bet most of you are thinking of the last one.
Kudos to you animals out there that are reading this and won your last game. But for the rest of us, we tasted the bitterness of defeat in our final game. I remember sitting with a towel over my head on a bench at the Abraham Lincoln Fieldhouse as Harlan splashed their 900th 3-pointer in a blowout loss. I didn’t even get to hear the final buzzer sound while on the floor. We were getting our butts kicked by Mitch Osborn’s fellas, and the respective JV teams played out the final seconds. Ugh.
But I remember the one before it, too. Seth Stanton actually mentioned it at the KMA Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony during his speech about his late grandfather and HOF inductee Walt Stanton. We beat Glenwood about as bad as Harlan beat us in the next game. It was the final game I got to play at home in a Denison uniform. I was amped up, acting like a freak and doing the Darius Miles-Quentin Richardson fist-to-head celebration as Derek Fink banked in multiple 3-pointers. I won’t soon forget that game, either.
I’m not trying to humble brag about a high school basketball career that really wasn’t very good. I’m just trying to bring out the memories for y’all, too. The tournament trail is the best. And it’s the worst. I try to convey that anytime I’m out on the trail. The winners deserve their stories, but so do the losers. Everyone has worked very hard to get to this point. They’ve earned their flowers.
So, let’s get to it. Later this week, the tournament trail will begin. There will be winners. There will be losers. Most of all, there will be KMA. That’s right, gotta get a little shameless plug out there. We’re going to have all kinds of games. And you’re going to hear, see and read all about them. Off we go.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.