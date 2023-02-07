(KMAland) -- Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Martin Blog. Yesterday, I mentioned that I would be dropping the final girls and boys KMAland Power Rankings of the season. I lied! That’s not happening today.
There are two reasons for this:
1. It would make a lot more sense, in my opinion, to drop those rankings on Wednesday, given there is plenty of basketball on the slate tonight.
2. The IHSAA dropped their boys basketball district pairings in 1A and 2A yesterday. So, as I did last week with the 1A, 2A and 3A regional girls basketball pairings, I’m breaking every single one of those brackets down today.
Before I get rolling, I want to make clear that I had nothing to do with putting these pairings together. Well, I guess that’s not completely true. I was/am a member of the Class 1A state rankings committee, which the IHSAA used to construct these pairings. But again, I didn’t personally place anyone in any bracket. I will say this, though: I think the IHSAA did a fabulous job in Class 1A. I can’t completely speak to 2A, because I have been putting my full attention on 1A, but the 2A rankings committee seems pretty satisfied with how those look.
Enough chitter chatter. Let’s get into it…
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 1
Ranked Teams: No. 7 Remsen, St. Mary’s
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 134 River Valley at 113 Siouxland Christian, 140 Storm Lake St. Mary’s at 124 Woodbury Central, Siouxland Christian/River Valley at 9 Remsen, St. Mary’s, 78 Alta-Aurelia at 42 HMS, 66 Akron-Westfield at 30 Kingsley-Pierson, 52 Harris-Lake Park at 27 South O’Brien, Woodbury Central/SLSM at 14 Gehlen Catholic, 56 MMCRU at 44 George-Little Rock, 46 Trinity Christian at 28 GTRA, 86 Lawton-Bronson at 5 Newell-Fonda
Quick Analysis: Remsen St. Mary’s is starting to round into the form that had me believing they were a top four team when the season started. I wouldn’t expect them to have many issues in their district, but if they do it probably comes from a strong Kingsley-Pierson team that has won 10 straight at the time of this writing. On the other side, Newell-Fonda has been playing catch-up after just two games in 2022. Some of that flurry could be why they lost to GTRA semi-recently. Seems like we’ll get another look at that along with a Gehlen showdown in their district final. This has to be among the toughest substates in the state.
Prediction: Remsen St. Mary over Gehlen Catholic
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 2
Ranked Teams: No. 6 Dunkerton, No. 10 Newman Catholic
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 114 AGWSR at 106 Riceville, 121 Rockford at 81 North Iowa, AGWSR/Riceville at 6 Dunkerton, 76 Saint Ansgar at 63 North Butler, 82 Central Springs at 41 West Hancock, 45 South Hamilton at 72 Janesville, North Iowa/Rockford at 22 Newman Catholic, 54 West Bend-Mallard at 33 Bishop Garrigan, 77 St. Edmond at 40 West Fork, 80 Northwood-Kensett at 29 North Union
Quick Analysis: Dunkerton might be a bit underrated by the 1A committee, but we dropped them a couple spots after they lost their star guard Casey Gardner. He’s back, and he makes them a heavy favorite in this substate, regardless of the fact that Newman is a dangerous, dangerous out. Watch for West Fork, which beat Newman by 20 at one point this season, giving the 1A committee a lot of pause in ranking Newman (until this past week), who also has a win over West Fork this season. I would be pretty shocked if Newman and Dunkerton aren’t in a substate final.
Prediction: Dunkerton over Newman Catholic
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 3
Ranked Teams: No. 2 North Linn
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 123 West Central at 118 Edgewood-Colesburg, 130 Starmont at 91 Kee, West Central/Edgewood-Colesburg at 3 North Linn, 68 Tripoli at 47 South Winneshiek, 85 Clarksville at 35 Maquoketa Valley, 75 East Buchanan at 53 Turkey Valley, Starmont/Kee at 12 Wapsie Valley, 62 Nashua-Plainfield at 58 Waterloo Christian, 93 Central Elkader at 38 Central City, 59 Lisbon at 48 Clayton Ridge
Quick Analysis: Who has a chance to unseat North Linn before the state tournament? I’m not sure there’s a great candidate, but Wapsie Valley is a good one. They’ve played a top-five schedule in Class 1A, and they really weren’t too far off of knocking off a strong 2A team in Grundy Center. That said, this looks like a Mike Hilmer Invitational, and the Lynx are just too dang good and consistent on a nightly basis.
Prediction: North Linn over Wapsie Valley
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 4
Ranked Teams: No. 5 WACO
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 135 Highland at 120 Columbus, Rivermont Collegiate at 100 North Cedar, Highland/Columbus at 8 WACO, 24 Danville at 16 New London, 94 Wapello at 20 Winfield-Mount Union, 46 Holy Trinity Catholic at 10 Notre Dame, North Cedar/Rivermont Collegiate at 13 Marquette Catholic, 74 Midland at 34 Easton Valley, 107 Springville at 7 Bellevue, 73 Calamus-Wheatland at 21 Prince of Peace
Quick Analysis: I spoke too soon on Substate 1. This is undoubtedly the toughest substate in Class 1A. There are 10 teams ranked within the top 46 of the BCMoore Rankings. It’s going to make it very difficult on WACO to get through to the state tournament. Those district semifinals could see 8 vs. 16, 20 vs. 10, 13 vs. 34 and 7 vs. 21. Wow. If you’re asking me: WACO or the field? I’m taking the field at this point.
Prediction: Bellevue over Notre Dame
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5
Ranked Teams: No. 8 Baxter, No. 9 Madrid
KMAland Teams: Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, Wayne, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell, Seymour, Twin Cedars
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 141 Moulton-Udell at 137 Twin Cedars, 129 Woodward Academy at 127 Martensdale-St. Marys, Twin Cedars/Moulton-Udell at 11 Baxter, 79 Southeast Warren at 98 Sigourney, 116 Wayne at 26 Moravia, 103 BCLUW at 17 Montezuma, MSTM/Woodward Academy at 15 Madrid, 92 Collins-Maxwell at 83 Colo-Nesco, 133 Seymour at 25 Mount Ayr, 112 Melcher-Dallas at 69 Mormon Trail
Quick Analysis: I feel like Mount Ayr has to be pretty happy with this. The Raiders’ late-season win streak of 10 in a row helped them stay out of the Grand View Christian substate. That doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy, because they will likely have to beat both Madrid and Baxter to get to state, but that sounds more appetizing than trying to shoot over a 7-footer, right? Right.
KMAland Homer Prediction: Mount Ayr over Baxter
Other Prediction: Madrid over Montezuma
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 6
Ranked Teams: No. 3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 142 Cedar Valley Christian at 115 BGM, 136 Tri-County at 125 English Valleys, Cedar Valley Christian/BGM at 2 Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 89 Iowa Valley at 105 HLV, 104 North Tama at 36 Keota, 90 Don Bosco at 95 Belle Plaine, English Valleys/Tri-County at 18 Lynnville-Sully, 31 Regina Catholic at 50 Hillcrest Academy, 111 GMG at 19 North Mahaska, 102 Lone Tree at 43 Pekin
Quick Analysis: In any other year, Gladbrook-Reinbeck is a No. 1 type team. Since Grand View Christian and North Linn exists, they’re a 3 or even a 2 (I would argue for the latter). I’m not sure I see a team in this substate that will give them a run for their money.
Prediction: Gladbrook-Reinbeck over Lynnville-Sully
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7
Ranked Teams: No. 1 Grand View Christian
KMAland Teams: Stanton, Audubon, IKM-Manning, East Union, Lenox, Southwest Valley, Ar-We-Va, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston, Paton-Churdan, Ankeny Christian Academy, Diagonal, Lamoni, Murray
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 132 Lamoni at 128 East Union, 126 Paton-Churdan at 119 Glidden-Ralston, Lamoni/East Union at 1 Grand View Christian, 97 Murray at 61 Earlham, 122 Diagonal at 67 Lenox, 101 Southwest Valley at 96 Stanton, Glidden-Ralston/Paton-Churdan at 65 Ankeny Christian Academy, 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard at 55 CAM, 88 Ar-We-Va at 32 ACGC, 87 Audubon at 51 IKM-Manning
Quick Analysis: Well…I did have one coach tell me that he doesn’t know if he could figure out how to beat Grand View Christian because he doesn’t know if he can figure out how to score inside against them. Just pray that you get hot from 3 and they go the other way? I don’t know. This is tough era to be a 1A team. I know that much.
KMAland Homer Prediction: Grand View Christian over IKM-Manning
Other Prediction: Grand View Christian over ACGC
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8
Ranked Teams: No. 4 West Harrison
KMAland Teams: St. Albert, East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Sidney, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, Tri-Center, Bedford, Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK, West Harrison, Woodbine, Heartland Christian
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 144 Whiting at 117 Boyer Valley, 139 Griswold at 99 Logan-Magnolia, Boyer Valley/Whiting at 4 West Harrison, 70 Westwood at 64 West Monona, 84 St. Albert at 23 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 71 Riverside at 60 Woodbine, Lo-Ma/Griswold at 49 East Mills, 131 Heartland Christian at 39 Tri-Center, 138 Essex at 37 Bedford, 109 Sidney at 108 Fremont-Mills
Quick Analysis: I love many of these matchups, and I’m pretty certain we’re going to get a KMAland team through here. West Harrison, of course, is the heavy favorite, but allow for me to drop a sleeper name on you: Tri-Center. The Trojans have played well enough to beat Treynor and push AHSTW to the brink, but they’ve also played the other way in some instances. They did lose by 30 to West Harrison, but they led 15-1 after one quarter. That said, they could just as easily be out in a district semifinal. It’s why I’ve made a number of predictions below.
The Tri-Center Gets Hot Prediction: Tri-Center over West Harrison
The Tri-Center Doesn’t Get Hot Prediction: West Harrison over East Mills
The Bedford Gets Hot Prediction: West Harrison over Bedford
Team Chaos Prediction: Bedford over Woodbine
The Party Like It’s 2014 Prediction: East Mills over West Harrison
This Is What My Head Says Prediction: West Harrison over Tri-Center
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 1
Ranked Teams: No. 6 Western Christian
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 74 Sheldon at 66 Cherokee, 90 Pocahontas Area at 35 Estherville-Lincoln Central, 76 Okoboji at 78 Ridge View, 93 Sibley-Ocheyedan at 53 Rock Valley, Cherokee/Sheldon at 2 Western Christian, E-LC/PA at 34 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Ridge View/Okoboji at 14 West Lyon, Rock Valley/S-O at 38 Emmetsburg
Quick Analysis: Western Christian’s fall to No. 6 was…interesting. They lost to two teams last week that likely would beat the five teams that are ranked ahead of them, but those five teams didn’t play those two teams. This could be a dangerous precedent in that some teams might recognize a loss (regardless of quality of opponent) means you have to drop, and then they won’t schedule any potential losses. Of course, there are some teams that are already doing this in another class. I also understand the societal narrative is that a losing team must go down, and it’s not easy to push against that narrative when the blowback could be harsh. I sure would like to see a new precedent set where scheduling tough games/potential losses doesn’t automatically hurt you. Then again, I don’t think Western Christian cares. They’re going to play tough teams, they might lose one or two or three and it will make them better for the state tournament.
Prediction: Western Christian over West Lyon
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 2
Ranked Teams: No. 4 Sioux Central
KMAland Teams: Kuemper Catholic
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 80 Eagle Grove at 57 East Sac County, 73 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at 51 Ogden, 62 Woodward-Granger at 61 Greene County, 84 Southeast Valley at 54 Manson-NW Webster, East Sac/Eagle Grove at 6 Sioux Central, Ogden/C-G-D at 30 South Central Calhoun, Greene County/Woodward-Granger at 22 Kuemper Catholic, Manson-NW Webster/Southeast Valley at 40 OABCIG
Quick Analysis: Tough substate here. Kuemper Catholic is a very good team that has played a very difficult schedule, but they suffered a very serious injury that probably hurt their overall record at this point. Sioux Central has a gaudy record at 19-0, but their schedule is ranked 85th out of 96 in 2A. Not to belabor my earlier point, but Western Christian is 15-3 with the No. 3 schedule. The good news is that there’s a decent chance we’ll see how those two teams matchup at some point.
KMAland Homer Prediction: Kuemper Catholic over Sioux Central
Other Prediction: Sioux Central over Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 3
Ranked Teams: No. 2 Roland-Story
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 71 West Marshall at 65 PCM, 95 Colfax-Mingo at 33 South Hardin, 58 East Marshall at 45 Union, 92 Belmond-Klemme at 36 Dike-New Hartford, PCM/West Marshall at 5 Roland-Story, South Hardin/Colfax-Mingo at 42 Iowa Falls-Alden, Union/East Marshall at 16 Grundy Center, Belmond-Klemme/Dike-New Hartford at 12 Hudson
Quick Analysis: Roland-Story hasn’t lost since Grand View Christian beat them by 18 in mid-January. They do have just three wins this year against winning teams, but they’ve mostly beat the pants off teams, ranking in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive PPG — one of just three teams that can say that in Class 2A. I think they will find a tough cookie — Grundy Center or Hudson — waiting for them in the substate final.
Prediction: Hudson over Roland-Story
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 4
Ranked Teams: No. 8 Lake Mills, No. 10 Beckman Catholic
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 60 Forest City at 55 Sumner-Fredericksburg, 63 Waukon at 50 North Fayette Valley, 70 Oelwein at 41 Denver, 91 Postville at 48 New Hampton, S-F/Forest City at 10 Lake Mills, NFV/Waukon at 39 Osage, Denver/Oelwein at 9 Beckman Catholic, New Hampton/Postville at 21 MFL-MarMac
Quick Analysis: Really well-constructed substate here. I like it. I like it a lot. Lake Mills has not lost a single game this year, and I wouldn’t expect they will on their way to a spot in the substate final against a well-tested Beckman team that has played the fourth-toughest schedule in Class 2A.
Prediction: Beckman Catholic over Lake Mills
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 5
Ranked Teams: No. 3 Aplington-Parkersburg
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 46 Durant at 26 West Branch, 79 Columbus Catholic at 18 Cascade, 44 Northeast at 64 Tipton, 86 Anamosa at 24 Camanche, Durant/West Branch at 1 Aplington-Parkersburg, Cascade/Columbus at 19 Jesup, Tipton/Northeast at 4 Alburnett, Camanche/Anamosa at 8 Monticello
Quick Analysis: This substate is flat nasty and easily the toughest we’ve run across so far in our analysis. There are SEVEN teams from BCMoore’s top 26, and if Aplington-Parkersburg is going to make it to state they will likely have to beat No. 26, No. 19 and No. 4 or 8 on their way to doing it. Yes, it is a bumpy road in order for the folks in Des Moines to see Aaron Thomas work (and I mean WORK) the sidelines. Let’s see how it goes.
Prediction: Aplington-Parkersburg over Monticello
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 6
Ranked Teams: No. 5 West Burlington
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 87 Central Lee at 77 Louisa-Muscatine, 75 Van Buren at 37 Mediapolis, 56 West Liberty at 32 Mid-Prairie, 85 Cardinal at 67 Pleasantville, Louisa-Muscatine/Central Lee at 11 West Burlington, Mediapolis/Van Buren at 31 Albia, Mid-Prairie/West Liberty at 13 Wilton, Pleasantville/Cardinal at 7 Pella Christian
Quick Analysis: This is going to be an interesting one. Pella Christian has played the toughest schedule in the state, according to the BCMoore computers, but they’re 12-7. There’s not a bad loss in the mix there, but sometimes once you start to learn to lose it is a little easier to do so the next time out. Then again, playing the best of the best should allow for them to play at a different pace than some of the others that haven’t seen that kind of schedule. Wilton’s schedule, for instance, ranks 47th while West Burlington’s ranks 43rd. Do I have the guts to pick this seven-loss team to make state? You dang right.
Prediction: Pella Christian over West Burlington
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 7
Ranked Teams: No. 7 AHSTW, No. 10 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
KMAland Teams: AHSTW, Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 88 West Central Valley at 68 Panorama, 89 Interstate 35 at 49 Nodaway Valley, 83 Davis County at 72 Chariton, 82 Centerville at 43 Central Decatur, Panorama/WCV at 15 AHSTW, Nodaway Valley/I-35 at 28 Van Meter, Chariton/Davis County at 17 E-B-F, Central Decatur/Centerville at 20 Des Moines Christian
Quick Analysis: This will not be an easy road for AHSTW. The Vikings have done a nice job seeking out some tough opponents in non-conference play, and they have some very nice wins. They’ll need a couple more here, as they’re likely to see No. 28 and No. 17 or 20 before Des Moines. I’m pretty optimistic, although that’s the kind of gas that fuels me, my friends.
Prediction (I don’t even need to call this a homer pick!): AHSTW over Des Moines Christian
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8
Ranked Teams: No. 1 Central Lyon
KMAland Teams: Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Underwood
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 59 Boyden-Hull at 69 Hinton, 94 MVAOCOU at 27 Unity Christian, 47 Red Oak at 81 Missouri Valley, 96 Shenandoah at 52 Clarinda, Hinton/Boyden-Hull at 3 Central Lyon, Unity Christian/MVAOCOU at 23 West Sioux, Missouri Valley/Red Oak at 25 Underwood, Clarinda/Shenandoah at 29 Treynor
Quick Analysis: When I first saw this, I wondered why KMAland was separated from AHSTW and thrown into this substate with the No. 1 team in the state. As I’ve gone through these substates, it makes some sense. My thought is that they wanted to avoid giving the No. 1 team in the state a ranked opponent. At the same time, it made more geographic sense to keep Avoca along I-80 if they weren’t able to welcome the Treynor/Underwood folks. I don’t know. Maybe it’s just 1 AM, and I’m delirious while writing this, but it makes sense to me now. Anyway, who’s excited for Zach Lutmer on KMA Radio?
KMAland Homer Prediction: Underwood over Central Lyon
Other Prediction: Central Lyon over Underwood
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.