(KMAland) -- Let the fun begin. The regional tournament gets going on Thursday for the small schools and a little later for the others. With that said, let's take a look at our latest KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
This week, Stanton, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Central Decatur, Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, CAM, Glidden-Ralston and LeMars move up while Coon Rapids-Bayard, Woodbine and Lamoni move in.
Check out this week's KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (15-3): The Rams have more losses this year than they did last at this time, but I think they’re more prepared for the state’s elite having played a brutal schedule. Big ups to Elle Scarborough and Madison Camden on reaching 1,000 career points in the same week. (LW: 1)
2. LeMars (11-8): The Bulldogs benefit from the successes of Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton this week. Most of all, though, they benefit from last night’s overtime and upset win over East. (LW: 9)
3. Sioux City East (16-3): Despite last night’s tight defeat, the Black Raiders also beat AL, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Lewis Central in the three previous games. (LW: 2)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-6): How about a week with wins at Heelan and at Denison-Schleswig? That made up nicely for a tough 13-point defeat at home and at the hands of Sioux City East. (LW: 4)
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (14-5): A two-point loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton moves them down a bit. They also have a semi-recent two-point win over LeMars, which is the big mover of this week. (LW: 3)
6. Denison-Schleswig (16-3): The Monarchs were picking up some big, big wins in recent weeks, including victories over Carroll, Atlantic and Spencer since the last rankings. Last night, though, brought a tough loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Otherwise, they may have jumped to No. 2. (LW: 5)
7. Harlan (14-5): The Cyclones got the season sweep of Lewis Central with a 48-39 win on Friday. They also put up another crooked number (88) in their win over Kuemper. When this team gets hot (and they really can) from outside, they can beat just about anybody. (LW: 6)
8. Lewis Central (9-8): They had a one-game week, and it was a loss. But it was to Harlan, and they still have the head-to-head over Creston from less than a month ago. (LW: 7)
9. Creston (13-5): The Panthers handled business as expected this past week with dominant wins over Clarinda and Red Oak. One more shot at Glenwood comes on Thursday. (LW: 8)
10. Abraham Lincoln (8-9): The Lynx lone game of the week was a loss at Sioux City East. They’ll get a couple tough tests with Heelan and LC before embarking on regional play. (LW: 10)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Nodaway Valley (20-0): They certainly had a pair of tough tests, handling Mount Ayr before a two-point escape at Lenox. Now, they try to make a bit of history with a run to their first state tournament. (LW: 1)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (19-0): One more game before regional play begins for the undefeated Spartans, which will try to get back to state for the first time since 2018. (LW: 2)
3. Lenox (16-3): I couldn’t have been more impressed with the way they played Nodaway Valley. That kind of performance tells me the Tigers will be ready for anything in regional play. The last time they advanced to state? It was with the KMA Sports Hall of Fame team that went in 1998. (LW: 3)
4. AHSTW (15-5): The Vikings have won seven in a row, including recent victories over Logan-Magnolia, Underwood and Treynor. They’re getting hot at the right time as they chase their first state trip since 2001. (LW: 7)
5. Audubon (13-7): The Wheelers are on a five-game win streak of their own, including a very nice five-point win over CAM on Saturday. They’re a well-tested bunch and will be looking for a 19th state tournament trip — but first since 2010. (LW: 5)
6. Treynor (17-4): The Cardinals are capable of beating anyone they see in regional play, and they are among the favorites to advance back to Des Moines for the fourth time in five years. (LW: 6)
7. Underwood (16-3): The Eagles had an 0-2 week and had some trouble putting the biscuit in the basket during defeats to AHSTW and Treynor. Still, they’ve proven to be plenty capable of beating quality teams all season. If they can put it all together, they can join the 2002, 2003 and 2004 teams with state tournament appearances. (LW: 4)
8. Stanton (18-2): The win streak is up to 10, and they’re more than ready to make a deep run. The Viqueens will attempt to punch their first state ticket since 1923(!). (LW: 10)
9. Central Decatur (13-6): They’ve won four straight, including road wins at Mount Ayr and Martensdale-St. Marys and a nice 13-point home triumph over Wayne. The Cardinals would love to get back to Des Moines for the fifth time in six seasons. (LW: 11)
10. CAM (15-6): The Cougars dropped a pair of games this week, but they were to Exira/EHK and Audubon. They also avenged an earlier loss to Paton-Churdan. Despite a tough stretch in early January, CAM looks to be playing some fine ball again. Fine enough to advance to state for the second time in three years? We’ll find out soon enough (LW: 16)
11. Mount Ayr (15-5): The Raiderettes followed back-to-back losses to Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley with wins over Bedford and Interstate 35 — by a lot. Coach Thad Streit’s teams always play good enough defense to contend in regional play. They’ll look for their first trip to state in five years and eighth in school history. (LW: 12)
12. Paton-Churdan (14-5): The Rockets have had some tighter games than you might expect lately, but I still look at their seven-point loss to undefeated Collins-Maxwell semi-recently as a major feather in the cap. They did, however, drop their last meeting to CAM. As for state, they haven’t been since 1968. (LW: 9)
13. St. Albert (7-12): We’ll keep the Saintes right where they are since their only game of the week was against the elite team of the area, Glenwood. Can Coach Dick Wettengel’s team provide a little magic in regional play, like they did last year in advancing to Des Moines? (LW: 13)
14. Fremont-Mills (10-7): The last time Fremont-Mills lost to a team not named Stanton was January 9th. And they haven’t been too far away from the Viqueens in their meetings. Despite their youth, F-M would love to join the 2015 and 1965 teams as state qualifiers. (LW: 14)
15. Glidden-Ralston (10-8): Since 2021 started, the Wildcats’ only losses to area teams have come against Exira/EHK, CAM and Paton-Churdan. They’ve otherwise taken care of business behind record-breaking Gretchen Wallace. If she can guide them to Des Moines, it would mark the first time in school history. (LW: 17)
16. IKM-Manning (7-10): The Wolves’ only losses to area schools since 2021 started? Underwood, Treynor, Audubon, AHSTW and Audubon again. And they’ve still got another matchup with Underwood on tap tonight. It’ll take some work, but Coach Gene Rasmussen’s program has been to state five times since 2009. (LW: 18)
17. Southeast Warren (12-6): A nice 3-0 week for the Warhawks gives them a little momentum heading into postseason play, although they have one more regular season game tonight. The program hasn’t been to state since 1981. (LW: 19)
18. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-9): Pretty nice win over an improving Woodbine team last night. They’ve now won three of their last four with the only defeat to Glidden-Ralston, which is who they play to open regional action on Thursday. This is a program that hasn’t been to state since 1958. (LW: NR)
19. Lamoni (12-4): The Demons played this past week for the first time in over two weeks, and it was a 14-point win over Twin Cedars. Abby Martin keeps on scoring (27 points), and if she can put this Demons team on her back and take them to Des Moines it would mark the first time in school history. (LW: NR)
20. Woodbine (8-11): Let’s get the Tigers a little love. They played Paton-Churdan and CAM to five-point games recently and routed an Ar-We-Va team that recently beat Logan-Magnolia. The Woodbine program has been to state three times, but none since 1974. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.