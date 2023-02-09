(KMAland) -- The tournament trail is here!
Tonight begins a whirlwind several weeks that includes all kinds of win-or-go-home basketball games, district and state bowling, district and state wrestling and a lot of — ugh — gas station food. To my stomach, I want to wish a quick apology ahead of time. To my readers, I’ve got a preview of all the KMAland games scheduled for tonight.
Please note: The rankings used below are from the BCMoore Rankings (linked).
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
No. 90 Storm Lake St. Mary’s (3-15) at No. 60 Glidden-Ralston (12-10)
The Wildcats open up their postseason with a Storm Lake St. Mary’s team that has played the ninth-toughest schedule in Class 1A this season. Glidden-Ralston marks the ninth winning team the Panthers have seen.
Player to Watch: Paige Klocke has had a monster season, going over 1,000 career points and 600 career rebounds while averaging 17.9 points and 12.6 boards in her senior year.
BCMoore Prediction: Glidden-Ralston by 18.61.
No. 105 Paton-Churdan (2-19) at No. 42 Baxter (14-4)
Baxter touts the No. 6 ranked defense in 1A, averaging 28.56 points allowed per game. The Bolts are the 12th winning team the Rockets have seen this year.
Player to Watch: Freshman Becca Anderson introduced herself to the area and the Rolling Valley Conference in averaging 17.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for Paton-Churdan.
BCMoore Prediction: Baxter by 36.76.
No. 103 St. Edmond (0-21) at No. 49 Ankeny Christian Academy (18-2)
Ankeny Christian, which has won 14 consecutive games, has a top 28 offense (52.0 PPG) and defense (34.95 PPG allowed), and they have done a complete 180 after going 2-17 last year. St. Edmond doesn’t have much to hang their hat on in terms of success, but they have played the 12th-toughest schedule in 1A. These two teams actually played last February in a regional first round game, and it was all St. Edmond in a 58-22 win.
Player to Watch: Sophomore Katie Quick was one of the top setters in the entire state during the volleyball season, and she has used that momentum in putting together a strong sophomore year of hoops. She’s averaging 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Ankeny Christian by 30.44.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
No. 68 Woodbury Central (3-16) at No. 72 Ar-We-Va (7-12)
This could end up being one of the top matchups of the night, as the two squads meet for the third time since 2007. Ar-We-Va won the last time they played, 65-50, on December 11th, 2012. Woodbury Central won the other meeting in a regional semifinal in February 2007. Woodbury Central has seen a top 20 schedule this season and is a slight favorite on the road.
Player to Watch: Ar-We-Va senior Maggie Ragaller has put in a team-best 13.9 points per game this season while also leading the squad with 2.6 assists per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Woodbury Central by 1.20.
No. 88 Audubon (2-19) at No. 40 Coon Rapids-Bayard (14-7)
Round two this season for these two programs. Coon Rapids-Bayard won the first one in November, 43-22. It was the second time they’ve played since 2019, as Audubon just celebrated the four-year anniversary of when they beat CR-B, 55-37, in February 2019.
Player to Watch: Coon Rapids-Bayard junior Breeley Clayburg has put together a terrific season, averaging a double-double with 14.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Coon Rapids-Bayard by 25.85.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 5 — FIRST ROUND
No. 118 Whiting (2-14) at No. 65 Boyer Valley (7-14)
Boyer Valley and Whiting have a pretty extensive history of playing one another. The Bulldogs have won nine of the 11 meetings during the Bound era with Whiting last winning in 2013. It’s the first time they’ve played, though, since four years ago to this very day.
Player to Watch: Boyer Valley junior Jessica O’Day is a few buckets away this season from averaging a double-double. She’s put in 8.1 points and grabbed 11.4 boards per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Boyer Valley by 39.11.
No. 112 Orient-Macksburg (5-16) at No. 32 CAM (15-6)
Would you believe these teams have played 12 times during the Bound era, and they have split those matchups. Orient-Macksburg won three of the first four and four of the first six games between 2007 and 2010, but they haven’t played much since the split of the Rolling Hills Conference. The last time was exactly six years and two days ago, and it was a 37-point CAM win. By the way, this year’s CAM team is averaging 59.9 points per game, ranking ninth in Class 1A.
Player to Watch: Orient-Macksburg freshman Emma Boswell is having a fine debut season while averaging a double-double (13.5 PPG, 18.5 RPG).
BCMoore Prediction: CAM by 46.09.
No. 95 West Harrison at No. 51 Tri-Center
The Trojans have undoubtedly relied on their standout defense, giving up just 38.76 points per game while ranking No. 32 in Class 1A. It’s already a five-win improvement for the Trojans in Coach Derek Sonderland’s first season back at the helm. The two programs have played every season since 2017-18, and that includes a December win (48-9) this season.
Player to Watch: Tri-Center junior Alexis Flaharty has put up some strong numbers with 8.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Tri-Center by 26.13.
No. 109 Griswold (2-20) at No. 67 Riverside (6-15)
These two former Western Iowa Conference mates will play for the 29th time during the Bound era, and the winner of the game will take a slight 15-14 lead. Riverside won, 54-18, when the two played this past December. Neither offense can light up the scoreboard with Riverside ranking No. 100 in points per game (31.7) and Griswold 112th (24.8). However, it’s the Bulldogs that hold the defensive advantage — 46th in 1A to Griswold’s 107th.
Player to Watch: Riverside freshman Madison Kelley ranks third on the Bulldogs with 4.2 points per game, but she leads the team with 7.5 boards per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Riverside by 24.18.
Listen to Griswold at Riverside with Trevor Maeder on the KMAX-Stream linked here.
No. 117 Hamburg (0-10) at No. 16 Stanton (20-2)
Hamburg returned to the Corner Conference and to civilization this season, and they’re playing with a lot of youngsters. In the Bound history, Stanton has won all five of the previous meetings between the two Corner brethren. The Viqueens, by the way, are one of just four teams in 1A that have a top 13 offense AND defense.
Player to Watch: Give Hamburg junior Emma Barrett a tip of the cap for her season. She has averaged 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Wildcats this year.
BCMoore Prediction: Stanton by 69.70.
No. 115 East Union (2-19) at No. 77 Murray (12-8)
This is the 21st matchup between the two programs since the Bound era began. It’s also the second time they’ve played this season with Murray winning the first one by 26 points on January 5th. The two schools have split the last four matchups, but Murray owns a 15-5 advantage historically.
Player to Watch: Let’s go to the East Union side, where senior Noelle McKnight has had a splendid season with 17.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. She also went over 1,000 points for her career this season.
BCMoore Prediction: Murray by 24.96.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 7 — FIRST ROUND
No. 78 Diagonal (14-7) at No. 57 Lenox (11-9)
Diagonal has won five in a row, but they must hit the road for this one to open regional play. It’s the 17th time the two programs have played in the Bound era, and Lenox is riding a five-game win streak. That includes a tight 55-50 win over the Maroonettes earlier this season.
Player to Watch: How about a matchup to watch? Diagonal senior Taylor Lumbard (15.4 PPG, 14.4 RPG) and Lenox sophomore Sadie Cox (18.3 PPG, 14.9 RPG) are both averaging double-doubles this season.
BCMoore Prediction: Lenox by 14.22.
No. 47 Sidney (9-13) at No. 23 East Mills (17-4)
The Wolverines have won eight consecutive games, and they’ve picked up four straight wins in the 35-game series with Sidney. The Cowgirls own the historical advantage with 25 wins in the 35 previous meetings, but East Mills is a perfect 3-0 with wins by 3, 33 and 10 this year.
Player to Watch: Let’s give some run to the Sidney senior that has made a big breakthrough this season. I’m talking about Aunika Hayes, who is averaging 9.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, leading the Cowgirls in both categories.
BCMoore Prediction: East Mills by 14.17.
Listen on KMA 960 with Ryan Matheny for Sidney at East Mills.
No. 93 Essex (4-16) at No. 28 Fremont-Mills (14-7)
The Knights and Trojanettes play for the fourth time this season and 35th time since the Bound era began. Fremont-Mills has won the last 14 times, dating back to December 2017. This year’s games have all been pretty similar with the Knights winning 69-18, 65-17 and 60-23.
Player to Watch: Essex junior Brooke Burns is the leading scorer in the game, averaging 12.1 points per game while also handing out a team-best 1.8 assists on average.
BCMoore Prediction: Fremont-Mills by 35.23.
Listen on KMA-FM 99.1 with Derek Martin (that’s me!) for Essex at Fremont-Mills.
No. 96 Bedford (3-17) at No. 17 Martensdale-St. Marys (17-4)
Martensdale-St. Marys has won seven straight and 12 of the 19 in this series, dating back to the beginning of Bound. This is the first time since 2015 that they are playing two times in a season. Bedford won both of those meetings. Martensdale-St. Marys, which has a top 30 offense (58.5 PPG) and defense (38.1 PPG), won the previous meeting in January by 34.
Player to Watch: Bedford freshman Alexis Perkins broke the single season school-record for rebounds this season, and she is averaging a ridiculous 15.1 grabs per game coming into the contest. She also tops Bedford with 9.5 points per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Martensdale-St. Marys by 44.68.
No. 85 Mormon Trail (12-7) vs. No. 82 Melcher-Dallas (12-10) (at Chariton)
Two Bluegrass Conference teams with winning records, matching up in the opening round for the third time in less than a month. Mormon Trail won on January 17th by six while Melcher-Dallas took a five-point win just six days later. Melcher-Dallas holds the advantage historically with a 16-11 mark during the Bound era.
Player to Watch: Mormon Trail junior Mia Shanks is the top scorer in the game tonight. Shanks is averaging 16.6 points per game while passing out 2.2 assists on average.
BCMoore Prediction: Melcher-Dallas by 0.76.
No. 98 Southeast Warren (4-17) at No. 22 Earlham (16-4)
This is the fifth time the two programs have played since 2016, but they haven’t squared off since November 2019. It looks like the two had an annual meeting from 16-19, but that stopped after the Cardinals won the games by 16, 29, 31 and 36. They just continued to win by more in each game.
Player to Watch: Southeast Warren senior Alivia Ruble is one of the top scorers in the area. She is shooting just under 47% from the field while scoring 19.2 points per game. She also averages a double-double with 10.5 grabs on average.
BCMoore Prediction: Earlham by 42.19.
No. 94 Lamoni (8-12) at No. 73 Wayne (11-10)
I find this very hard to believe, but it’s true if you believe Bound: This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era. So, I guess the most interesting statistical note about this game is that both teams are giving up 42.95 points per game, ranking 57th in Class 1A.
Player to Watch: The youthful Demons are led by sophomore Taylor Henson, who has put in 15.4 points per game this season.
BCMoore Prediction: Wayne by 11.90.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 8 — FIRST ROUND
No. 119 Moulton-Udell (0-19) at No. 58 Sigourney (15-7)
Moulton-Udell runs up against the No. 8 ranked defense in Class 1A. Sigourney is allowing just 31.2 points per game. Moulton-Udell has the No. 115th rand offense (20.4 PPG). This is the second time the two teams have met in the last two years. Would you believe Sigourney also hosted Moulton-Udell in this very game last year? The Savages won, 55-23.
Player to Watch: Sophomore Rachel Ogden averaged 3.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles this season.
BCMoore Prediction: Sigourney by 58.21.
No. 108 Seymour (7-13) at No. 81 Twin Cedars (14-7)
Twin Cedars relied on a strong defense this season in giving up just 37.8 points per game to rank 27th in the class. The two Bluegrass Conference schools match up here for the 20th time during the Bound era. It’s also worth noting in this series that the programs have basically just traded streaks. Twin Cedars won 11 straight between 2007 and 2014, Seymour took five in a row from 2015 through 2020 and now Twin Cedars has won the last three. The Sabers won in January by 27.
Player to Watch: The Seymour girls are led by a very productive junior class, and that includes Gracie Peck, who enters the game averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Twin Cedars by 16.12.
No. 107 Moravia (5-15) at No. 54 Lynnville-Sully (14-7)
Lynnville-Sully touts a top 25 defense, giving up just 37.3 points per game, while Moravia is scoring jut 36.5 points per game. The Mohawks and just plain Hawks have not played during the Bound era. That changes tonight! Moravia, by the way, has had an interesting pattern: They’ve gone win, four straight losses, win-win, three straight losses, win, four straight losses, win and four straight losses. Time for an upset win?
Player to Watch: The top scorer in the game comes from Moravia, and it’s junior Keelie Anderson, who is scoring at 12.5 points per game this season.
BCMoore Prediction: Lynnville-Sully by 32.09.
