(KMAland) -- Football season is not too far away, and it’s never too early to get a good jump on our district football previews. What could possibly change between now and August? Don’t answer that!
Anyway, there are 16 area districts and the Missouri River Conference 5A teams that will be previewed at some point between now and then. I dropped a random number generator for those 17 previews, and it came up with…..
2021 CLASS A DISTRICT 8 FOOTBALL PREVIEW
IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, Westwood and Woodbury Central make up what seems to be a familiar district. Last year’s records and the district they played in:
IKM-Manning – 3-6 (Class A District 10)
Lawton-Bronson – 5-3 (Class A District 1)
Logan-Magnolia – 8-2 (Class A District 10)
Missouri Valley – 1-7 (Class 1A District 9)
Tri-Center – 2-5 (Class A District 9)
Westwood – 2-5 (Class A District 10)
Woodbury Central – 5-4 (Class A District 10)
IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Westwood and Woodbury Central all know each other well from being in the same district last year. The other three were strays with two in Class A and one in Class 1A.
Now that we know the teams, let’s take a look at some of the returning members of these teams.
QUARTERBACKS
-Jaxon Johnson, Senior, Tri-Center: Johnson has a district-high 1,421 yards passing returning to the team. He also threw for 12 touchdowns, although there were some bumps in the road with 13 picks.
-Carter Edney, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: A team that went 8-2 returns their quarterback? That’s huge for the Panthers, even if they don’t throw a lot (455 yards, 4 TD last year). He also rushed for 270 yards.
-Nolan Ramsey, Senior, IKM-Manning: Ramsey threw for 426 yards and four touchdowns in his junior season.
-Chayton Rowe, Senior, Lawton-Bronson: Rowe ranked 14th in his district last season with 264 yards, but it’s likely that his 86 carries will be going up this season.
-Jackson Dewald, Junior, Westwood: The director of a triple-option type offense, Dewald threw for 160 yards with two touchdowns as the team’s starter last year. However, it was his running that made him most dangerous with 739 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Those are the four returning quarterbacks in a league that will likely be run heavy, aside from Tri-Center and maybe Lawton-Bronson and Woodbury Central. Let’s look at the backs…
RUNNING BACKS
Here are 10 to watch this season:
-Gavin Maguire, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: A complete star. Maguire led A-10 last season with 1,111 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He’s a grinder that carried the ball 206 times as a junior. More coming.
-Max McGill, Junior, Woodbury Central: McGill ran for 796 yards and nine touchdowns during his sophomore season.
-Cooper Irlmeier, Junior, IKM-Manning: He only had 86 carries last year, but he’s likely to push that much higher this season with the loss of Kyler Rasmussen. Irlmeier ran for 319 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
-Brody West, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: Maguire will get the brunt of the carries, but West should get his, too. He had 53 for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
-Dylan Oviatt, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: This group is pretty, pretty good. Oviatt had five touchdowns and 251 yards on 50 carries last season.
-Bryson Martindale, Junior, Westwood: Look for Martindale to break out this season after averaging 8.2 yards per carry on just 17 totes a year ago.
-Brecken Freeberg, Senior, Tri-Center & Michael Turner, Junior, Tri-Center: The Trojans don’t run it a ton, but if they do this year it’s probably going to be to Freeberg or Turner. Freeberg had 181 yards rushing on 44 carries while Turner was a big gamebreaker with 8.5 yards per carry on 17 rushes for 145 yards.
-Brayden Williams, Junior, Lawton-Bronson: Another from the Eagles that might portend a return to the heavy run game. Williams had 114 yards rushing last season as a sophomore.
-Ben Hansen, Sophomore, Missouri Valley: Let’s throw Ben Hansen into the mix here. As a freshman, he rushed for 99 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. And with their top three rushers graduating, Hansen likely gets his chances.
RECEIVING OPTIONS
The throwing teams graduated their top options while the running teams…well, they ran it a lot last year. Here are seven receiving options in this year’s district:
-Matt Peters, Senior, Lawton-Bronson: The second-leading receiver for Lawton-Bronson last year, and Peters should have his chances this season after 28 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.
-Brecken Freeberg, Senior, Tri-Center: He’s not a receiver, and he’s going to run the ball, but he will also be a major receiving threat after 23 receptions for 174 yards and a score last season.
-Carter Bleil, Senior, Woodbury Central: Bleil was Woodbury Central’s second option last season. He’s likely the No. 1 guy this year after 19 receptions for 282 yards and a score.
-Eli Marsh, Senior, Tri-Center: Marsha pulled in 19 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns last season. He should be a major threat for Johnson this year.
-Max McGill, Junior, Woodbury Central: The running back pulled in 13 balls for 164 yards last season.
-Dallas Kluender, Senior, Woodbury Central: I needed to get him in this preview, because there’s a chance that Kluener could be their quarterback. He was a receiving option last year with 11 grabs for 105 yards.
-Nicio Adame, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: If the Panthers throw, they could do worse than Adame, who had nine receptions for 144 yards (16.0 per catch) and a touchdown.
DEFENSE
Here are some of the top-returning defensive standouts in the district.
-Jackson Dewald, Junior, Westwood: You have to be a tough cat to play quarterback for Westwood, and Dewald is that. He had 68.5 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, and grabbed three fumble recoveries for the Rebels.
-Jordan Kerger, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers linebacker finished last year with 59.5 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.
-Mitchell Kerkhoff, Senior, IKM-Manning: Kerkhoff put together a big junior season with 56.5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two picks from his linebacker spot.
-Connor Murray, Senior, Missouri Valley: A star on both lines, Murray had 51.5 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack for the Big Reds.
-Brecken Freeberg, Senior, Tri-Center: Freeberg had a great year at linebacker for the Trojans, finishing with 46.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
-Rex Johnsen, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: A complete beast on the offensive line and defensive end, Johnsen will likely wreak havoc again after 46.0 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
-Gavin Maguire, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: Maguire is not just a running back. He was also a hugely important linebacker, finishing his junior year with 46.0 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
-Max McGill, Junior, Woodbury Central: McGill’s bigger role came on the defensive side last year, finishing with 44.5 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.
-Dallas Kluender, Senior, Woodbury Central: Monster season for Kluender from his defensive end spot, finishing with 14.0 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks among 42.5 total tackles.
-Matt Peters, Senior, Lawton-Bronson: Peters also had a strong season on defense with 41.5 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and four total turnovers (2 FR, 2 INT).
-Bostyn Hanner, Senior, Westwood: Another linebacker for the Rebels, Hanner contributed 39.5 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss last season.
-Bryson Martindale, Junior, Westwood: And yet another returning linebacker for Westwood. Martindale had 30.5 tackles and 2.0 TFL last season.
-Gage Clausen, Senior, Missouri Valley: Clausen had 27.5 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks for the Big Reds at his defensive end spot last season.
-Cooper Irlmeier, Junior, IKM-Manning: Irlmeier, listed as a cornerback, finished with 26.0 tackles last season.
-Chayton Rowe, Senior, Lawton-Bronson: A senior linebacker for the Eagles, Rowe had 26.0 tackles and 2.5 TFLs.
-Blake Gant, Senior, Lawton-Bronson: A defensive end, Gant had 25.5 tackles and 9.0 big tackles for loss last season.
-Sean Thompson, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: Thompson – another cornerback – had 25.0 tackles with 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack last season.
-Carter Edney, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: An outstanding safety, Edney had 24.5 tackles as a junior.
-Kyan Schultzen, Junior, Woodbury Central: Another potential Woodbury Central quarterback on offense, he finished his sophomore year with 23.5 tackles and 4.0 TFL as a linebacker.
-Jaxyn Valadez, Senior, Tri-Center: Valadez had 22.0 tackles and 1.0 TFL for the Trojans at linebacker last season.
-Kaleb Bleil, Senior, Woodbury Central: Bleil had 21.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL last season.
-Caleb Drees, Senior, Westwood: It sure seems like Westwood will again be stout on defense with all that is returning. That includes Drees, who had 20.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL.
-Holden Skow, Junior, Tri-Center: The cornerback finished last season with 20.0 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and three interceptions.
-Luke Paulsen, Senior, Woodbury Central: When he made a tackle, it was usually behind the line of scrimmage. Paulsen had 8.5 TFLs among 19.0 total tackles.
-Ashton McDermott, Senior, Tri-Center: McDermott made plenty of plays at defensive end with 18.5 tackles and 4.0 TFLs.
-Calvin Wallis, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: A ball-hawk in the back end, Walls had four fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 16.5 total tackles.
-Brody West, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: Yet another key part of the Logan-Magnolia defense, West had two interceptions, including a pick-six, and totaled 12 tackles for the season.
ALL-DISTRICT RETURNEES
Here’s a look at the returning all-district players by team…
-IKM-Manning (1): Luke Ramsey (2nd Team TE/DE)
-Lawton-Bronson (3): Blake Gant (Honorable Mention), Matthew Peters (1st Team), Chayton Rowe (Honorable Mention)
-Logan-Magnolia (7): Nicio Adame (2nd Team Offense), Carter Edney (1st Team Offense), Rex Johnsen (1st Team Defense), Jordan Kerger (1st Team Defense), Gavin Maguire (1st Team Offense), Calvin Wallis (2nd Team Defense), Brody West (2nd Defense)
-Missouri Valley (3): Gage Clausen (2nd Team), Connor Murray (1st Team), Cole Staska (1st Team Punter)
-Tri-Center (3): Brecken Freeberg (1st Team Defense), Eli Marsh (2nd Team Offense), Holden Skow (2nd Team Defense)
-Westwood (2): Jackson Dewald (1st Team LB/QB), Thorin Rodne (2nd team OL/DL)
-Woodbury Central (3): Kaleb Bleil (2nd Team WR/LB), Dallas Kluender (2nd Team Defense), Max McGill (1st Team Offense)
ONE TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
These teams are listed in the order of how I would predict them to finish…
Logan-Magnolia: Seven All-District players are back, including star players at running back, offensive and defensive line, in the linebacking core and in their secondary. It’s pretty hard not to get a wee bit excited about it.
Woodbury Central: They will have to replace their quarterback and top receiver, but history says that the Wildcats are going to be just fine in doing so. Their defense figures to be a big strength.
Westwood: Speaking of defense, Westwood is loaded there, and it’s why I give them an edge to finish in the upper tier. They also have an experienced quarterback, and that’s a hugely important position for the Rebels.
Tri-Center: The Trojans bring back Jaxon Johnson, Brecken Freeberg, Holden Skow and others that will be stepping into bigger roles this season. They did take a hit on their offensive and defensive line that might be difficult to replace.
IKM-Manning: It’s hard to drop IKM-Manning down this far, but they are just a bit inexperienced at the moment. They should feel good about the experience at quarterback, but there are some holes to fill in important spots. Of course, the return of Amos Rasmussen could make up for all of that.
Lawton-Bronson: It sure seems like Matthew Peters is one of the top two-way players in the district, but the Eagles also have some holes to fill with the loss of several important pieces, including most of their all-district picks.
Missouri Valley: The Big Reds are a bit of a mystery when it comes to their skill positions, but if they can just get behind big Connor Murray they should be quite all right. It’ll be interesting to see how this season progresses with a lot of new faces filling in some open spots.
