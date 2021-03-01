(KMAland) -- There’s a lot to get to and not a lot of time to get to it, so let’s skip the pleasantries and get the 28th week of the 2020-21 sports calendar started.
There were 18 games between Friday’s blog and this blog. Here’s how BCMoore turned out.
PREDICTION: Gladbrook-Reinbeck by 11.94 over South Winneshiek
RESULT: Double-digit dog, and it just didn’t matter. South Winn was a six-point winner to advance to state for the first time since 1987.
DIFFERENCE: 17.94 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Tri-Center by 0.63 over Martensdale-St. Marys
RESULT: Despite the undefeated mark, BCMoore liked Tri-Center by the slimmest of margins here. Instead, MSTM was a 10-point victor on Saturday evening. They are on to their second state tournament in school history (and second straight).
DIFFERENCE: 10.63 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Gehlen Catholic by 1.99 over Remsen, St. Mary’s
RESULT: RSM had never been to state prior to 2017. Now, they will play in their fifth straight thanks to an eight-point win on Saturday.
DIFFERENCE: 9.99 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Grand View Christian by 24.36 over St. Albert
RESULT: Take the L on this one, BCMoore. That’s a bad spread that no human thought Grand View Christian would reach. They eventually won by two in overtime and will play at state for the fifth time since 2016.
DIFFERENCE: 22.36
PREDICTION: Montezuma by 15.76 over Mount Ayr
RESULT: The snowball started rolling down the hill, and it just kept rolling in a 35-point win for Montezuma. The Braves are back at state for a third straight year and eighth time in school history.
DIFFERENCE: 19.24
PREDICTION: Camanche by 3.20 over West Burlington
RESULT: This one didn’t live up to the small spread, as Camanche advanced to their second straight state tournament and fifth overall with a 20-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 16.80
PREDICTION: Easton Valley by 4.51 over New London
RESULT: Easton Valley went to state in 2014. This will be their first since then and second overall after an 18-point victory on Saturday.
DIFFERENCE: 13.49
PREDICTION: Southeast Polk by 4.21 over Sioux City East
RESULT: Alan Jenkins is back on the doorstep to the state tournament after Soutehast Polk handled business with a 12-point win on Friday. More than that, they did it without their top scorer.
DIFFERENCE: 7.79
PREDICTION: Boyden-Hull by 4.18 over OABCIG
RESULT: No. 1 vs. No. 2 maybe didn’t quite live up to the hype with Boyden-Hull taking a 12-point win to move to their 19th state tournament and third straight.
DIFFERENCE: 7.82
PREDICTION: Abraham Lincoln by 26.96 over Sioux City West
RESULT: The Lynx didn’t quite get to the spread, but they sure did dunk it a lot. They won by 21.
DIFFERENCE: 5.96
PREDICTION: Western Christian by 13.12 over Spirit Lake
RESULT: It was a little tighter than expected, but Western Christian was an eight-point victor here. This marks trip No. 22 for Western Christian, although it’s the first since 2017.
DIFFERENCE: 5.12
PREDICTION: Aplington-Parkersburg by 0.70 over Denver
RESULT: Aplington-Parkersburg got the win in what was thought to be the second-best game of the night (based on BCMoore spread). The spread was a tight five points.
DIFFERENCE: 4.30
PREDICTION: North Linn by 24.14 over Meskwaki Settlement
RESULT: North Linn ended the Cinderella run of Meskwaki Settlement with a 20-point rout. They will play at state for a fifth straight year and seventh time.
DIFFERENCE: 4.14
PREDICTION: Beckman Catholic by 9.38 over West Branch
RESULT: West Branch made a run at it, forcing overtime, before a six-point win for Beckman Catholic, which goes to state for the sixth time and first since 2007.
PREDICTION: Lake Mills by 15.72 over West Fork
RESULT: Lake Mills remained unbeaten with a 13-point victory. On to state they go for a second straight season and fourth time in school history.
DIFFERENCE: 2.72
PREDICTION: South Central Calhoun by 6.68 over Iowa Falls-Alden
RESULT: Southern Cal went to state in 1992. Rockwell City-Lytton went four times between 1994 and 2006. This grouping that is called South Central Calhoun? This will be the first trip thanks to an eight-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 1.32
DIFFERENCE: Van Meter by 2.54 over Treynor
RESULT: This one was as good as the spread indicated. Van Meter came back from 11 down, held off a late charge after a seven-point lead in the fourth and will play at their fifth state tournament in school history thanks to a three-point win.
DIFFERENCE: .46
DIFFERENCE: Des Moines Christian by 8.18 over Albia
RESULT: Des Moines Christian is on to state for the eighth time and second time in three years with an eight-point win over Albia. Pretty good work here, BCMoore.
DIFFERENCE: .18
That’s a 15-3 record between Friday and Saturday, but like I said, BCMoore can go ahead and take the L on that St. Albert/Grand View Christian game, too.
We’ve already got state games underway, but I’m paying no mind to that and running down all of the girls state tournament games and the six 3A boys substate finals. That’s a total of 13 games.
13. Dallas Center-Grimes (19-3) vs. Atlantic (14-6) – Boys Class 3A Substate Final
Hey, Atlantic has been in this spot before. They’ve been the underdog all season long, and they are here in a significant manner. DCG had trouble getting past ADM, but I might chalk that up to familiarity. This one, there is none. Atlantic will have to bring their best. BCMoore line: DCG by 25.21.
12. Ballard (22-1) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (13-10) – Boys Class 3A Substate Final
This one will be played right after Atlantic/DCG in Indianola. Ballard is a big favorite here, too, but there is familiarity. The problem with that is the two meetings have not been close this year with the Bombers winning by 25 and 35. BCMoore line: Ballard by 23.84.
11. Pella (21-2) vs. Grinnell (10-13) – Boys Class 3A Substate Final
Round three for these two teams, as Grinnell pulled a little upset in their district final (over Washington) to get here. Pella won by 15 in January and by 30 in February. They won’t double the spread this time, but they’re a big favorite. BCMoore line: Pella by 22.12.
10. Waukee (10-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (11-6) – Girls Class 5A State Quarterfinal
It’s all Waukee in Des Moines right now, and it was all Waukee on the BCMoore system. BCMoore line: Waukee by 19.76.
9. Decorah (17-6) vs. Western Dubuque (17-4) – Boys Class 3A Substate Final
Western Dubuque won the December matchup by 21 points, and they’ve won three of the four historical meetings dating back to 2010. BCMoore sees this as about the same result as the first time. BCMoore line: Western Dubuque by 17.76.
8. Cherokee (22-0) vs. Davenport Assumption (8-11) – Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal
Never has an undefeated team facing off against an eight-win team at the state tournament felt so…primed for an upset. I understand this isn’t quite the old Assumption, but it could be one to track. Still, BCMoore thinks the Braves are in good shape. BCMoore line: Cherokee by 17.07.
7. Cedar Falls (17-3) vs. Johnston (16-1) – Girls Class 5A State Quarterfinal
These two teams met in November 2019, and it was a one-point win for Cedar Falls. It would be pretty nice if we saw something similar to that this time around. BCMoore’s system, though, does not believe it will happen. BCMoore line: Johnston by 13.54
6. Clear Lake (18-1) vs. Waukon (19-4) – Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal
It’s a late 9:00 start for these two, and Clear Lake will look to keep things rolling. They’re averaging 60.4 points per game and allowing just 34.2. Pretty good. BCMoore line: Clear Lake by 12.93.
5. West Burlington (21-1) vs. West Lyon (22-1) – Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal
Oh boy, this is a heavyweight showdown in the opening round of the 3A tournament. Both are winning by at least 20 points per game this season, although both had to fight to get here with wins by two and six in their regional finals. BCMoore line: West Lyon by 12.49.
4. Iowa City West (13-3) vs. Waterloo West (19-1) – Girls Class 5A State Quarterfinal
We are going straight from a 12.49-point spread on down to something under four. These two have a little history, including this season with Waterloo West taking the January meeting by a 67-63 score. Look for something similar (score-wise) in this one. BCMoore line: Waterloo West by 3.88.
3. Ankeny Centennial (15-2) vs. Southeast Polk (15-3) – Girls Class 5A State Quarterfinal
These two schools have not met since 2019. So, it makes sense that they would put it all on the line this morning in Des Moines. In their historical matchups on QuikStats, it’s an even split at 6-6. Let’s hope for something akin to that today. BCMoore line: Southeast Polk by 2.50.
2. Monticello (21-0) vs. Solon (21-2) – Boys Class 3A Substate Final
Undefeated Monticello enters as an underdog in the first meeting between the two schools since 2009. Both average right around 63 points per game, but Monticello’s defense has allowed significantly less. Will that play out here? BCMoore sees the Spartans as a slight favorite. BCMoore line: Solon by 1.40.
1. Carroll (22-2) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-7) – Boys Class 3A Substate Final
Postseason time is Sergeant Bluff-Luton time. They play the schedule they play for a reason, and this is the reason. Carroll, though, is a slight favorite against a team they saw last February in postseason play. SBL was a winner by 12. Can they pull the trick again tonight in Denison? BCMoore line: Carroll by 1.37.
Enjoy the basketball, wherever you are!
