(KMAland) -- More and more the daily tournament trail blog gets fewer and fewer games. For the first time, we are now completely focused on state tournament games. Let’s take a look at what’s what.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Central Lyon (22-0) vs. No. 10 Panorama (22-2)
This is the first time in Bound history that these two programs have met. Central Lyon comes in with the No. 5 offense (63.5 PPG), No. 9 defense (39.0 PPG) and the No. 3 ranked strength of schedule. Panorama, meanwhile, leans quite heavily on their third-ranked defense (33.6 PPG), which was good enough to narrowly edge Treynor in a regional final.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Central Lyon by 20.57.
No. 5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (24-0) vs. No. 7 Pocahontas Area (20-4)
The No. 2 offense from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont has averaged 66.3 points per game this season, and they are at the state tournament for the first time as a trio. Pocahontas Area is at 59.2 points per game, ranking ninth in Class 2A. It is also the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont by 1.46.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Bishop Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 14 Martensdale-St. Marys (21-4)
This is the second time in three years the two teams have played at the state tournament in a quarterfinal. When Audi Crook was a freshman for Garrigan, she took down Tim Baker’s Martensdale-St. Marys squad, 55-40. Now, she’s a senior, Martensdale-St. Marys is a whole new team and Coach Baker is still getting it done. Garrigan’s offense ranks No. 1 in 1A (76.7 PPG) while MSTM has the No. 10 offense (59.8 PPG). I’ll be reporting on this one on the Twitter machine (@d2mart).
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Garrigan by 36.61.
No. 6 Remsen St. Mary’s (23-1) vs. No. 4 West Fork (24-0)
West Fork brings their undefeated record to Des Moines with the No. 6 offense (61.9 PPG) and No. 6 defense (29.8 PPG). Remsen St. Mary’s is at state for the first time in school history, and they’ve won 15 straight games while posting a top 14 offense (58.4 PPG) and defense (33.5 PPG). This is the first time the two programs have met during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): West Fork by 8.41.
No. 2 Newell-Fonda (22-2) vs. No. 7 Woodbine (23-2)
They’ve never played, but Coach Ryan Coenen and his program have been modeling themselves after Newell-Fonda. Now, they get a chance to play in Des Moines with the Tigers appearing for the first time since 1974. Newell-Fonda brings in the No. 2 ranked offense (73.9 PPG) while playing the No. 2 ranked strength of schedule in 1A. Woodbine’s offense ranks No. 4 (63.2 PPG). You can hear me on the call of this one on KMA-FM 99.1 today at 5:00.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): Newell-Fonda by 22.98.
No. 3 North Linn (22-1) vs. No. 15 Winfield-Mount Union (22-1)
And the third member of the trio of beasts in 1A, North Linn has the No. 3 offense in the state (71.7 PPG), but they also have a much better defense than Garrigan and Newell-Fonda (9th for North Linn while Garrigan is 32nd and Newell-Fonda is 27th). However, I will note that North Linn’s schedule is ranked 14th compared with Garrigan’s No. 3 and N-F’s No. 2. Annnnywaaaay, it’s the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not MY Prediction): North Linn by 25.01.
