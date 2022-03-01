(KMAland) -- The tournament trail has reached a boiling point. Teams are now playing in Des Moines, the entire Class 1A and 2A boys fields are set and by the end of tonight there will only be those that made it and those that didn’t. Here we go with another tournament trail blog.
Today, we’ve got a 3A quarterfinal, four 4A quarterfinals and two 2A quarterfinals in girls hoops and nine substate finals in boys hoops. That’s 16 on the countdown.
16. Boys Class 4A Substate 2 Final – Ames (19-3) vs. Des Moines Hoover (16-8) at Ankeny Centennial: The Little Cyclones beat Hoover last year in the postseason, and they also beat them in January 2020. Prior to that, Hoover had an eight-game win streak that dated back to the 2009-10 season. BCMoore line – Ames by 17.91
15. Girls Class 2A State Quarterfinal – Dike-New Hartford (22-2) vs. South Central Calhoun (19-5): Dike-New Hartford is that team that everybody wanted to avoid in the first round. Well, here you go, South Central Calhoun. This is the first meeting between the two teams in the Bound era. BCMoore line – Dike-New Hartford by 17.06.
14. Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinal – Benton (19-5) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3): Another 1/8 matchup, and these two teams actually saw each other quite recently. They played back on December 4th of this season, and it was DCG rolling to a 60-27 win. BCMoore line – DCG by 16.90.
13. Boys Class 4A Substate 7 Final – Urbandale (13-10) vs. Waukee Northwest (19-4) at Des Moines Lincoln: These two have never played one another, and Urbandale is looking for a second straight tupset after dispatching Indianola in a tight one in the previous round. BCMoore line – Waukee Northwest by 16.25.
12. Boys Class 4A Substate 4 Final – Cedar Rapids Kennedy (19-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-9) at Solon: These two know each other quite well. Kennedy has won 22 of the 31 historical meetings during the Bound era, and they have a streak of seven straight. Washington’s last win in the series was January 26th, 2019. This is the first time they’ve played in March. BCMoore line – Kennedy by 14.96.
11. Boys Class 4A Substate 5 Final – Burlington (16-7) vs. Pleasant Valley (22-0) at Muscatine: Pleasant Valley has downright dominated this series with wins in all 17 of the historical meetings between the two clubs. The last time they played was back in the 19-20 season. BCMoore line – Pleasant Valley by 13.
10. Boys Class 4A Substate 8 Final – Dowling Catholic (9-14) vs. Johnston (18-3) at Indianola: This has been a heck of a series over the years with Johnston holding a slight 19 to 15 edge during the Bond era. Johnston did win twice since the turn of the 2022 calendar, beating Dowling by 18 on January 31st and by 9 on February 11th. This is the second time they’ve played in the month of March. BCMoore line – Johnston by 10.03.
9. Boys Class 4A Substate 3 Final – Cedar Falls (19-2) vs. WDM Valley (20-3) at Marshalltown: This is just the second time these two programs have played in the Bound era. Cedar Falls won the previous meeting back on March 8th, 2018 by a 67-58 score. A.J. Green dropped in 25 that night for the Tigers. Valley is the favorite here. BCMoore line – Valley by 9.56.
8. Boys Class 4A Substate 1 Final – Ankeny (18-4) vs. Waukee (14-10) at Dallas Center-Grimes: Ankeny beat Waukee earlier this season by a 65-58 final. It was the first time they had won in the matchup since March 13th, 2020 in a 4A state championship. Waukee also holds the all-time matchup advantage during the Bound era, 12-10. BCMoore line – Ankeny by 7.98.
7. Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinal – Bishop Heelan Catholic (21-2) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (18-5): These two programs have never played during the Bound era. No better time to do it than at the state tournament. Having the No. 2 seed over the No. 3 seed doesn’t appear to be the advantage some might think. Pretty good matchup for Heelan. BCMoore line – Heelan by 6.98.
6. Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal – Ballard (21-3) vs. Center Point-Urbana (21-3): This should make for a really fun quarterfinal that might have already happened once you read this. The two have never played in the Bound era. BCMoore line – Ballard by 6.57.
5. Boys Class 4A Substate 6 Final – Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-6) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (13-10) at Clinton: Hempstead has won 10 of the 14 meetings between the two during the Bound era, but Prairie won the matchup earlier this season on December 21st by a 66-61 tally. Hempstead has eight wins in their last 10 meetings. This time the winner goes to state. BCMoore line – Prairie by 5.64.
4. Boys Class 3A Substate 3 Final – Assumption (18-5) vs. Wahlert Catholic (16-6) at Maquoketa: It is rare to find a historical matchup that is even, but this one is. Assumption and Wahlert have split their 12 matchups. Wahlert beat Assumption in a high-scoring 82-71 meeting back on December 3rd. And they have four wins in their last five against the Knights. BCMoore line – Wahlert by 4.5.
3. Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinal – Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-6) vs. Central DeWitt (19-4): Xavier beat Central DeWitt in 2007, 2008, 2014 and 2019. They were all February meetings. This is the first time they have played in March. BCMoore line – Xavier by 3.75.
2. Girls Class 2A State Quarterfinal – Panorama (24-1) vs. Regina Catholic (20-4): Oh, this one is going to be good. Regina and Panorama have never played, so it’s only perfect that they play for the first time in Des Moines. Both teams defend like crazy with Panorama allowing just 28.1 PPG and Regina giving up just 35.8. BCMoore line – Regina by 0.39.
1. Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinal – Bondurant-Farrar (16-7) vs. Glenwood (19-4): As luck would have it, I get to call the best game of the day on KMA-FM 99.1. This is the first time the two teams have played in the Bound era. These are two of the top seven scoring teams in 4A, and they’ve both played challenging schedules to get here. B-F’s is ranked No. 8 while Glenwood’s is No. 29, but take that with a grain of salt considering the Rams also played Millard South, Fremont and Platte Valley. There’s no real (good) way to measure that in an Iowa ranking system. So, this will be a nice time. BCMoore line – Glenwood by 0.29.
Let’s hit yesterday’s action quick:
-Unity Christian 40 Davenport Assumption 37: Some smart guy posted this: “…it’s sure hard to see Assumption losing by this much” yesterday. They were 19.73 dogs, and they lost by 3. Genius.
-Decorah 46 Clear Lake 39: Decorah was a heavy 15.98 favorite, but they also had a bit of trouble reaching that spread. They’re on to Des Moines, though, so they don’t care.
-Johnston 47 Dowling Catholic 38: Another big favorite that didn’t quite meet their 15.72 spread.
-Humboldt 63 Spencer 55: UPSET! Spencer was a big favorite here (13.43), but Humboldt had other ideas. That was their second straight UPSET after beating LeMars.
-West Lyon 38 Roland-Story 23: West Lyon is our first cover of the day, and they did it by simply pulverizing the opposing offense. They were 13.01 favorites.
-Dallas Center-Grimes 56 Newton 31: Impressive dominance from DCG, which won by 25 as 12.15 favorites.
-Estherville-Lincoln Central 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34: ELC was an 8.19 favorite, and that makes for three straight covers.
-Carroll 74 Denison-Schleswig 45: Impressive stuff from Harlan alum Randy Bissen’s team here. They roll to a 19-point win as 7.84 favorites.
-Marion 75 Clear Creek-Amana 62: That’s another cover. Marion was a 6.04 favorite, and if you know match you know that 13 is more than that.
-Central DeWitt 47 Solon 37: Mark down another cover. Central DeWitt was a 4.11 favorite.
-WDM Valley 49 Des Moines Roosevelt 44: Mark down an UPSET here. Valley was a 3.87 dog coming in and get the job done to move to the 5A semifinals.
-Winterset 72 Pella 62: UPSET! Winterset was a slight 1.79 dog, but it’s a 10-point win and another trip to Des Moines for the Huskies.
-Pleasant Valley 52 Iowa City High 47: UPSET! Pleasant Valley was also a slight dog (1.43), but they took that chip on their shoulder and let it play out on the court.
-Waterloo West 67 Ankeny Centennial 59: Waterloo West ends the string of upsets, holding off Centennial for an eight-point win as a 1.31 favorite.
That is a 10-4 night for favorites straight up and a 7-7 evening against the spread. Here are the latest totals for the tournament trail:
Overall Straight Up: 166-32
Overall ATS: 80-119
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.