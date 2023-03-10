(KMAland) -- One more day. One more time. One more sunset, readers, I’ll be satisfied.
Yes, I am dropping a little Diamond Rio on your heads today, because there is just one more day of this. One more tournament trail blog to preview the remaining four games in the Iowa High School Boys Basketball State Tournament.
If I were someone that counted things (see: Maeder, Trevor), I might tell you this is the 26th tournament trail blog. It started on February 9th, and it ends here on March 10th. Let’s see what’s cooking.
IOWA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 1A: No. 1 Grand View Christian (26-0) vs. No. 2 North Linn (26-0)
This is the third time these two programs have played in a state championship game, and they split the first two meetings. Grand View Christian won the 2018 title, 49-46, while North Linn won in the final just last year, 52-48. Let me just throw objectivity out the window and say this: I sure hope North Linn found something last year in that win.
Even if North Linn’s fans have grown bored with the whole state tournament thing (where are you?!), they are what Class 1A hoops is supposed to be about. They are a small community that has built something and sustained it even after some of its major stars have left. There’s nothing about building with Grand View Christian. It’s an international basketball academy that has destroyed what 1A hoops has long been about in the state of Iowa. They have some outstanding players that are fun to watch, but it’s just a collection of talent brought together to take down any and all comers and own…1A basketball? Schools like West Harrison, North Linn, New London, Madrid, etc. tell the story of kids that have played with one another since kindergarten. They bring small communities together. That’s 1A basketball, and I’m hoping we can return to that someday soon.
Note: Grand View Christian looks for their fourth state championship while North Linn goes for their third and second straight.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Grand View Christian by 11.74.
Class 2A: No. 1 Western Christian (22-3) vs. No. 2 Central Lyon (23-1)
Despite the fact that these two schools are just 18 miles apart, they have only played one other time. Western Christian won that meeting in February 2021, and now they meet up with the 2A marbles on the line. I do find it a bit amusing that a lot of the talk around the state this year has been that Northwest Iowa is down. What exactly is down in Northwest Iowa? Well, if down means that two teams play for the 2A state championship then that’s still some pretty dang good basketball. By the way, Central Lyon head coach Ben Gerleman was one of the stars on Creston’s famed 1996-97 state championship team. He is one of three former KMAlanders coaching in a state championship today in Des Moines.
Note: Western Christian has 10 state championships in school history while Central Lyon has never won a state title.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Western Christian by 0.71.
Class 3A: No. 1 Bondurant-Farrar (25-0) vs. No. 2 Xavier (20-6)
This marks the first time Bondurant-Farrar and Xavier have played during the Bound era. The Bluejays have put together a magical season with 25 wins in 25 tries. It didn’t completely come out of nowhere, but anybody that tells you they predicted anything close to this is lying to you. Meanwhile, Xavier goes for their third state championship since 2016 while Bondurant-Farrar looks to capture their second championship (1997).
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Bondurant-Farrar by 1.78.
Class 4A: No. 1 Waukee Northwest (23-2) vs. No. 3 WDM Valley (20-5)
It’s Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Clarinda for the Class 4A state championship. Brett Watson (EH-K) and BJ Windhorst (Clarinda) meet up as the head coaches of Waukee Northwest and WDM Valley, respectively. It’s the fourth time the two programs have played and the third time this season. They split the two meetings this year with Waukee Northwest winning by 16 in December and Valley taking the win in January by 11. Valley has two championships in their history while Waukee Northwest didn’t have a state tournament win until this run.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Waukee Northwest by 4.92.
Thanks for following along all throughout the tournament trail and enjoy the games!
