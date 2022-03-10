(KMAland) -- Grand View Christian just keeps on teasing us. Lake Mills was up 16 at the half. The game was over. Finished! Terminated! Well, about that…
The Thunder came storming back, forced overtime, survived a near-wild game-winner in the first OT and then won in the second OT. No last-second free throw this time. That was one of several very tight, strong, fun games yesterday in Des Moines. What’s today look like? I’m glad you asked.
6. Class 2A State Semifinal – Monticello (22-3) vs. Rock Valley (20-5): Rock Valley is the biggest favorite of the day, but don’t tell the Panthers of Monticello they are underdogs. On second thought, do it. They knocked off undefeated Mid-Prairie in the quarterfinal round, and they’re looking for another head on their mantle. Rock Valley worked over a strong Jesup team in their quarterfinal. This is the first time the programs have played during the Bound era. BCMoore line – Rock Valley by 12.31.
5. Class 5A State Semifinal – Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-6) vs. Johnston (20-3): Here’s a rematch from a December meeting in which Prairie won by 3. The Hawks are coming off a very nice 10-point win over Cedar Falls, where they said, ‘Go ahead, Trey Campbell, do your thing,’ and then basically shut down the rest of the team. Johnston won a thriller over Ankeny just yesterday, and they are the favorites to win here. BCMoore line – Johnston by 8.50.
4. Class 3A State Semifinal – Dallas Center-Grimes (20-5) vs. Winterset (20-5): There was a time these two teams played every single year, and every single year Dallas Center-Grimes won. They are 16-0 against Winterset during the Bound era, but the two former Raccoon River Conference rivals haven’t played since January 20th, 2015. Now, they renew their rivalry at the state tournament following a pair of exciting quarterfinal results. DC-G won their first state tournament game in school history while Winterset won the game of the tournament (in overtime over Marion). Today, the Mustangs are expected to do what they’ve always done to Winterset. Beat them. BCMoore line – Dallas Center-Grimes by 7.10.
3. Class 3A State Semifinal – Central DeWitt (19-6) vs. Davenport Assumption (20-5): The Mississippi Athletic Conference foes meet for the 10th time since 2009 and third time this season. Central DeWitt won the first game, 67-57, while Assumption won the second, 61-52. The winner of this rubber match gets a chance at the Class 3A state championship. Assumption has won 11 in a row, including an unlikely comeback win over Humboldt in the quarters. Central DeWitt knocked off a terrific Decorah team in their own quarterfinal. They go for another upset here. BCMoore line – Assumption by 6.06.
2. Class 4A State Semifinal – Ames (21-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (21-3): Another rematch. Ames beat Kennedy by 16 in December, and it was the second straight December they beat the Cougars. They also beat them in December 2015. That was the start of the Little Cyclones’ three-game win streak in the series. Kennedy, though, had won the previous five matchups. Now that Waukee Northwest is out, the blog is rooting for Tamin Lipsey to get his championship. BCMoore line – Ames by 4.72.
1. Class 2A State Semifinal – Central Lyon (23-2) vs. Pella Christian (19-6): Two very good programs matching up in a state semifinal in what is the first meeting during the Bound era. Central Lyon handled Red Oak in their opener while Pella Christian knocked out Roland-Story. I know this is the No. 1 game per the BCMoore spreads, but I would probably rank it No. 4 behind Ames/CRK, Assumption/DeWitt and DCG/Winterset on my list. BCMoore line – Central Lyon by 3.04.
Here’s a look back at yesterday’s results in Des Moines:
-Ames 60 Burlington 40: The Little Cyclones rolled to the win, but they didn’t quite hit the spread (25.46).
-Grand View Christian 71 Lake Mills 66 (2 OT): Once again, Grand View Christian got pushed, woke up and then won. They did not cover the 13.61.
-Cedar Rapids Prairie 62 Cedar Falls 52: UPSET! There was a lot of talk about Cedar Falls/WDM Valley being a bad substate final since it included two of the top three or four teams in the state. Turns out Prairie didn’t care about that talk. They were 3.56 dogs.
-Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61 Waukee Northwest 55: UPSET! It was a good day for Cedar Rapids teams pulling off upsets, and Kennedy – a 3.50 dog – gets it done.
-Johnston 55 Ankeny 53: Johnston/Ankeny figured to be a pretty dang good game, and it was that. The Dragons were 3.15 favorites, and they become the latest favorite from yesterday to not cover.
-North Linn 56 St. Mary’s, Remsen 46: North Linn can defend, too. I told you that. You knew that, probably. They proved it with a terrific 10-point win, covering the 3.01 spread, and I would be very shocked if they don’t win the 1A championship.
That makes for a 4-2 day for the favorites straight up but only a 1-5 mark against the spread. The totals:
Overall Straight Up: 209-44
Overall ATS: 108-145
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.