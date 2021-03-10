(KMAland) -- Postseason time is Sergeant Bluff-Luton time. That might be the 343rd time I’ve written that in the past few weeks, but it continues to prove true.
The Warriors shot the ball from the field just 26 times, scored just 38 points and were even spotted an extra four minutes to score more. And they still won. This might make you angry. It might make you bring out the shot clock TAKES, but SBL does not care. They just keep on winning in the postseason and will enjoy another state semifinal tomorrow afternoon.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had never been to a state tournament until the 2017 team broke through. Now, they’ve been to five straight and in three of those tournaments they’ve advanced to the semifinals. Two of them ended with tough losses in state championship games. Can this team get over the hump in one of the toughest 3A fields we’ve seen? I wouldn’t put it past them, because…well, postseason time is Sergeant Bluff-Luton time. Didn’t you hear?
All right, six games yesterday in Des Moines. Let’s see how the BCMoore system stacked up.
PREDICTION: Dallas Center-Grimes by 6.57 over Davenport Assumption
RESULT: This doesn’t look great, but it’s worth pointing out that the computer system doesn’t know Emarion Ellis missed about 10-11 games this year. Another double-digit scorer in Noah Mack also missed some time for the Knights. Now they’re playing, and this team might just be the favorite to win the whole dang thing. Yesterday’s 14-point win over a great DCG team was outstanding.
DIFFERENCE: 20.57 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Western Dubuque by 7.15 over Sergeant Bluff-Luton
RESULT: BCMoore’s system hasn’t adjusted for postseason time being Sergeant Bluff-Luton time just yet, I see. I think most people expected a knockdown, drag-em-out type game, and it certainly was with SBL winning by a mere 1 point.
DIFFERENCE: 8.15 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Des Moines Christian by 7.15 over Beckman Catholic
RESULT: Statement win of the day here. Des Moines Christian came out and just controlled this one from the get-go. In the end, it was a 20-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 12.85
PREDICTION: Ballard by 18.46 over Clear Lake
RESULT: Neither team played a difficult schedule, according to BCMoore’s system, but Ballard made it look pretty easy here. They cruised to a 23-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 5.46
PREDICTION: Western Christian by 19.72 over Camanche
RESULT: Western Christian is making up for lost time. They faced a LOOOOOONG drought of -- checks notes -- three years without a trip to Des Moines. Now that they’re back they want to make it a long stay. The Wolfpack rolled to a 16-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 3.72
PREDICTION: Pella by 11.07 over Monticello
RESULT: The Dutch jumped out early, saw a double-digit lead shrink to 3 and then woke back up in time to take a 13-point victory.
DIFFERENCE: 1.93
Six more games today in Des Moines. Before we rank them in the system, it’s worth noting the quarterfinal results have not been updated in Class 1A. So, the spreads may not be exact. However, you can bet they’d be pretty close, as one game/result is not going to swing things in a huge manner. Anyway, here we go…
6. Pleasant Valley (19-3) vs. Waukee (13-2) — Class 4A State Quarterfinal
It is incredible that Waukee is the No. 2 seed. It has to be the best No. 2 seed in tournament history, right? Basically what happened here is that Waukee has two losses, and Cedar Falls has zero losses. Losses equals bad. Nevermind the fact that Waukee’s losses came to a terrific Johnston team and Nebraska’s best, Bellevue West. BCMoore line: Waukee by 30.50.
5. Cedar Falls (19-0) vs. Dubuque Senior (12-8) — Class 4A State Quarterfinal
Cedar Falls won the December meeting by 13, and they’ve beat Dubuque Senior in each of the last four meetings dating back to the 2017-18 season. Familiarity could give Senior a little bit of an edge versus some team that has never played Cedar Falls. That said, familiarity probably won’t slow down Landon Wolf (17.5 PPG). BCMoore line: Cedar Falls by 18.28.
4. Grand View Christian (21-1) vs. Montezuma (23-2) — Class 1A State Semifinal
Two unicorns are facing off with another in this one, although they're very different unicorns. Grand View Christian has something no other 1A team can claim: A 6-foot-11 jumping bean that can eliminate anything in the paint. Meanwhile, Montezuma has something nobody else has, too. That’s Trey Shearer, who is averaging 25.4 points per game on a ridiculous 57.4/47.2/74.8 shooting line. Both were awesome in their quarterfinals. Can Montezuma pull another upset trick here? I am intrigued. BCMoore line: Grand View Christian by 10.82.
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (25-0) vs. North Linn (26-0) — Class 1A State Semifinal
North Linn cruised through to the semifinals while Martensdale-St. Marys slipped past Easton Valley and a late-game officiating mishap to get here. All we have here is another battle of undefeateds. It might seem like a tall hill for MSTM to climb, but I think they have the ball-handling to handle the vaunted pressure of North Linn. We could see more of a high-scoring game in this one. I’ve got it on KMA-FM 99.1 tonight at 6:00. BCMoore line: North Linn by 7.21.
2. Dowling Catholic (12-8) vs. Johnston (10-4) — Class 4A State Quarterfinal
This marks the third meeting since January 15th, and it’s the rubber match. Johnston won by 15 in January while Dowling was a 13-point winner in February. And get this, the series since 2007 is almost even with Johnston holding a 16 to 15 edge. This should be fun, although based on the familiarity and how these two teams do play at times, it might lead to some more shot clock TAKES. BCMoore line: Johnston by 5.89.
1. Ames (17-3) vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (19-4) — Class 4A State Quarterfinal
Five years ago, I had the chance to call AL’s first trip to state in 16 seasons. They ran up against A.J. Green and Cedar Falls in a really fantastic game that was decided on some late free throws. Today, they get Ames and Tamin Lipsey. The Josh Dix vs. Lipsey matchup certainly is going to draw some headlines, but in games like this, it usually lends itself to a strong supporting cast. It’s worth noting, the Little Cyclones have been the hottest team in 4A with 12 straight wins, including 11 by double digits and the other against Johnston. It’s also worth noting, AL beat Ames last season in the regular season, although that was without Lipsey, who missed the season with an injury. I’ve got this beauty on FM 99.1 at 2:00. BCMoore line: Ames by 5.38.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are!
