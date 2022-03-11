(KMAland) -- This tournament trail blog started all the way back on February 10th, and it has continued every single non-Sunday since then. This is the final day with actual games. Let’s not waste any time. Here are the eight remaining teams and four remaining games.
4. Class 3A State Championship – Central DeWitt (20-6) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (21-5): I’m a wee bit skeptical that this will end up being the worst game of the day. In fact, it’s a game that I am really looking forward to. Central DeWitt has played a very difficult schedule, and they are on a roll right now and coming off an impressive rout of Assumption. But…don’t let the semifinal success warp you into thinking you’re going to walk in the final. Or, as I call it, don’t get Fort Madison-ed. Fans of the 2000 Denison-Schleswig Monarchs baseball team will get this one. Anyway, this is the first meeting, and DC-G is a big favorite. I’m going the other way. DeWitt wins. BCMoore line – Dallas Center-Grimes by 17.32.
3. Class 2A State Championship – Central Lyon (24-2) vs. Rock Valley (21-5): This would be like Treynor playing Underwood in a state championship game. Or Denison-Schleswig vs. Harlan. The two communities are about 20-25 minutes apart, and they’ve met plenty of times over the years. Rock Valley has the 20-8 edge since the beginning of the Bound era, but the two have split their matchups this year. And get this, the final score was 65-63 in both of them. Get this, the last four times they’ve played has been decided by a total of 12 points. This is going to be an absolute battle! I’ll take Ben Gerleman and Central Lyon to nab the title. BCMoore line – Central Lyon by 4.33.
2. Class 4A State Championship – Ames (22-3) vs. Johnston (21-3): Is it Tamin Lipsey’s time? Ames rolled through Burlington and rolled through Cedar Rapids Kennedy, and now they get a run at Johnston, which won their two games by a total of six points. A win is a win is a win. Survive and advance. All of that jazz. These two have played 16 times in the Bound era, and the Dragons won by 15 less than a month ago on February 18th. Could Ames get the revenge in ultimate fashion? I’ll take the Little Cyclones and Lipsey to get it done. BCMoore line – Ames by 3.33.
1. Class 1A State Championship – Grand View Christian (26-0) vs. North Linn (26-1): While Grand View Christian has been surviving by the hair on their chinny chin chin, North Linn has been handling the business. They won by 46 in the opening round and by 10 in the semifinal. Grand View Christian has needed three overtimes, a late free throw and some other jazz to get to this point. It doesn’t matter how anybody got there. It only matters that they did. Grand View Christian is favored here, but they will have to play 32 minutes in this one. I would be shocked – SHOCKED! – if the Lynx aren’t raising the big trophy in the end. BCMoore line – Grand View Christian by 2.57.
Here’s how things went yesterday in Des Moines…
-Rock Valley 60 Monticello 44: My hype for Monticello playing the underdog role for a second straight game didn’t pan out. They end up losing by 16, which was more than the spread of 12.31.
-Johnston 61 Cedar Rapids Prairie 57: Johnston didn’t quite live up to the 8.50-point spread, but the Dragons are showing that if they get into a tight game in a big game they can handle the moment.
-Dallas Center-Grimes 63 Winterset 46: Well, this didn’t work out. I thought this might be another awesome game, but the Mustangs decided against it. They roll to a 17-point win as a 7.10 favorite.
-Central DeWitt 70 Davenport Assumption 46: There are different ways meetings like this can go. The two Mississippi Athletic Conference foes had split during the year, and they knew each other so well that there probably wasn’t a whole lot of game-planning needed. Games like this can be a low-scoring slog since the teams know each other so well, or it can end like this. A blowout on one side. This is an UPSET! Assumption was favored by 6.06.
-Ames 62 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 43: All Ames, all the time. The Little Cyclones were 4.72 favorites and nab another double-digit win.
-Central Lyon 57 Pella Christian 51: Best game of the day? Yeah, pretty close. Central Lyon gets the six-point win, Ben Gerleman gets his team to a final and the rivalry showdown mentioned above is set for today. Central Lyon was a 3.04 favorite, so that’s also a cover. Good day for the favorites.
Those favorites were 5-1 overall and 4-2 against the spread. The latest records…
Overall Straight Up: 214-45
Overall ATS: 112-147
