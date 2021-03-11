(KMAland) -- I’m back from Des Moines, and it appears that will be my last trip to the lovely state capitol until I am staring at the iconic Blue Oval.
However, despite the elimination of Abraham Lincoln and Martensdale-St. Marys, I figured I would see this thing out through the rest of the week. After all, we’ve been tracking BCMoore’s system and its predictions all throughout the course of the tournament trail. Why not see it to its conclusion? Plus, we still have one KMAland conference school alive.
Anyway, on with yesterday’s review:
PREDICTION: Grand View Christian by 10.82 over Montezuma
RESULT: No, no, no. Trevor Maeder swore on everything holy that Montezuma was grossly under-seeded as the No. 7 seed. I told him BCMoore disagrees with him, and he still stood behind Trey Shearer. Good guy to stand behind, too, it appears. Montezuma won by 14.
DIFFERENCE: 24.82 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Ames by 5.38 over Abraham Lincoln
RESULT: This was purported to be the best game of the day, but it didn’t turn out that way. Ames is really playing some good basketball right now, and after they got that early lead, they made it very difficult for AL to come back. The Lynx nearly did a couple times, but when they got down by nine going to the fourth they decided to turn it up a bit. That led to some easier baskets for the Little Cyclones and a 17-point margin.
DIFFERENCE: 11.62
PREDICTION: Johnston by 5.89 over Dowling Catholic
RESULT: Johnston rolled in this one by a 16-point difference. I am pretty much very excited for their semifinal bout with Cedar Falls.
DIFFERENCE: 10.11
PREDICTION: Waukee by 30.50 over Pleasant Valley
RESULT: Waukee won this thing by 22 points, but it was not nearly this close. They could have picked their number and won by it. This Waukee team is as good as any I’ve seen and that includes the Ames teams from 2009 and 2010.
DIFFERENCE: 8.50.
PREDICTION: North Linn by 7.21 over Martensdale-St. Marys
RESULT: I would say this was about a 7-10 point difference in the way the two played last night. It ended up being 13, but the true difference was probably a bit less. Can I just say, though, how much I enjoy watching North Linn go about their business? Everything they do on both ends of the floor flows perfectly together. They know what they want to do, and they know how they want to do it. Frankly, I’m all in on the Hilmer family. I’m a Hilmer-aholic.
DIFFERENCE: 5.79
PREDICTION: Cedar Falls by 18.28 over Dubuque Senior
RESULT: Cedar Falls got a little push early, trailing by eight just before the end of the first half. I chalk that up to familiarity between the two teams. In the end, though, Cedar Falls was just the much better team in winning by 15.
DIFFERENCE: 3.28
Now, it’s another round of semifinals today in Des Moines with 2A, 3A and 4A setting their championships. Here is how those games rank:
6. Aplington-Parkersburg (22-3) vs. Boyden-Hull (25-0) – Class 2A Semifinal
Boyden-Hull has been rolling through some really, really good teams of late while Aplington-Parkersburg was certainly very impressive in their own quarterfinal. One of the great names in all of Iowa, Tanner Te Slaa (21.5 PPG) leads the charge for today’s biggest favorite. BCMoore line: Boyden-Hull by 12.19.
5. Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. Western Christian (20-5) – Class 2A Semifinal
The biggest two spreads of the day are both in 2A. It makes sense with how the BCMoore Rankings have played out all year. Boyden-Hull and Western Christian have been at the top – along with OABCIG. With OABCIG gone, this might just be elementary. Or…it might not. BCMoore line: Western Christian by 10.27.
4. Ames (18-3) vs. Waukee (14-2) – Class 4A Semifinal
Waukee plays an exciting, fast-paced style. Ames plays a deliberate style that I wouldn’t call exciting, but they can sure get exciting when they take the reins off Tamin Lipsey. I would really like to see them do that today in what figures to be one of the more talent-packed games of any game this week in Des Moines. BCMoore line: Waukee by 10.13.
3. Ballard (24-1) vs. Davenport Assumption (19-6) – Class 3A Semifinal
On to Class 3A, where the top favorite is the Ballard Bombers. However, it’s worth remembering, the computers cannot account for the fact that Emarion Ellis (17.0 PPG) and Noah Mack (11.4 PPG) missed quite a few games. I would install Assumption as a 3-5 point favorite. The line, though, says differently. BCMoore line: Ballard by 9.84.
2. Pella (23-2) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-7) – Class 3A Semifinal
Postseason time is Sergeant Bluff-Luton time. Each of the previous two times they won in state quarterfinals during this five-year run, they’ve also advanced to the championship. This is a big, big test, though. The good news for them is that they have the experience of ousting Pella in last year’s state tournament. Something they also did in 2017. BCMoore line: Pella by 7.82.
1. Cedar Falls (11-4) vs. Cedar Falls (20-0) – Class 4A Semifinal
This is also my personal game of the day and is the first meeting between these two teams in QuikStats history. The Dragons are playing great right now while CF hasn’t been beat all season. It’s simple. BCMoore line: Cedar Falls by 7.17.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are.
