(KMAland) -- Just over one month ago, I started writing daily tournament trail blogs. I’m sad to announce today will be the final tournament trail blog of the season.
In the state of Iowa, there are eight teams remaining in this wacky, wonderful, wild 2020-21 basketball season. Unfortunately, none of them belong to a KMAland conference, but that doesn’t mean we can’t give them a little look-see. It’s what we do here at the Martin Blog.
Here are yesterday’s results:
PREDICTION: Cedar Falls by 7.17 over Johnston
RESULT: Don’t call it an upset. Just based on seeing Johnston and Cedar Falls play in the state quarterfinals, I thought the Dragons looked like the better team. That was a small sample, though, so I was interested to see how it would play out. Well, it played out in the favor of Johnston, which won by 13.
DIFFERENCE: 20.17 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Waukee by 10.13 over Ames
RESULT: Hey, time is going to tell here, but Waukee is one of the best teams the state of Iowa has ever seen. They rolled. I mean, absolutely rolled. A 35-point state semifinal win? Wow.
DIFFERENCE: 24.87
PREDICTION: Pella by 7.82 over Sergeant Bluff-Luton
RESULT: Sergeant Bluff-Luton has been winning low-scoring games for most of the postseason. It just didn’t happen yesterday, as Pella beat them for the first time in three tries over the last five state tournaments. The Dutch won by 14.
DIFFERENCE: 6.18
PREDICTION: Western Christian by 10.27 over Des Moines Christian
RESULT: It turned out to be a little bit closer, but not by much. Western Christian is on to another state championship game with a nine-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 1.27
PREDICTION: Boyden-Hull by 12.19 over Aplington-Parkersburg
RESULT: Pretty, pretty close, dudes. Boyden-Hull advanced to a state championship with an 11-point win here.
DIFFERENCE: 1.19
PREDICTION: Ballard by 9.84 over Davenport Assumption
RESULT: Ballard makes a statement here. I thought Assumption might just roll to the 3A championship, but the Bombers were not having it. I even installed Assumption as a 3-5 point favorite yesterday. BCMoore wins out, though, with Ballard winning by nine.
DIFFERENCE: 0.84
Pretty impressive day for the BCMoore system, which goes 5-1 and ends up within 1.27 of three spreads. Now, who wins the ‘ships? (Note: The Class 2A, 3A and 4A rankings are not updated. These spreads are not exact, but it’s unlikely they would sway in a huge way.)
4. Johnston (12-4) vs. Waukee (15-2) – Class 4A State Championship
Look, Johnston has a win over Waukee this season, so it’s not a sure thing that the Warriors finish things out with a championship. However, if they do, there needs to be a conversation about it being one of the best teams we’ve seen in Iowa history. The crazy thing is that Waukee’s BCMoore “number” is 132.17. I’m not sure exactly if we are able to compare past “numbers” from a team over different years, or what exactly it’s based on. However, Ames’ in 2010 was 122.65. And Waukee has built their score over just 17 games. Can you imagine a full season score? BCMoore line: Waukee by 13.59.
3. Montezuma (24-2) vs. North Linn (27-0) – Class 1A State Championship
Montezuma’s run to the state final has been impressive with wins over undefeated Lake Mills and the power that is Grand View Christian. North Linn has also been impressive, but they’re always impressive. Trey Shearer vs. Austin Hilmer should be…everything. Tune in for this one. Must watch. BCMoore line: North Linn by 5.70.
2. Ballard (25-1) vs. Pella (24-2) – Class 3A State Championship
There’s definitely some familiarity among these two, but they haven’t played since December 2019. The Dutch have dominated the series with wins in 9 of the last 10. Ballard was mighty impressive in keeping Assumption at a distance for most of their semifinal yesterday. They’ll enter as the favorite here, but it’s slight. BCMoore line: Ballard by 3.02.
1. Boyden-Hull (26-0) vs. Western Christian (21-5) – Class 2A State Championship
The best game of the day pits two schools that are both located in Hull. And – get this – they haven’t played AT ALL during the QuikStats era. How the heck have they not played? Frankly, it’s ridiculous that they haven’t. It should be a treat for fans across the state, as these two have been 1-2 in the BCMoore Rankings for nearly the entire season, and nothing that has happened this week changes that. BCMoore line: Boyden-Hull by 1.75.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.