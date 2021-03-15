(KMAland) -- We are shifting gears into the spring sports season, and I was just sitting here trying to figure out a way to get the ball rolling.
While the Names to Know series is something to watch for over the next 10 days, there are plenty of other names worth highlighting. Over the next several weeks, I’ll be previewing many of the sports we will be tracking throughout the course of the spring.
Today, the girls Hawkeye Ten Conference gets a look for the upcoming track season. I’m not really sure how this will go, but let’s just take a jump and see where we land.
LET’S START WITH STATE TRACK MEDALS
I opened my state track medals file recently and moved the pieces around, turning seniors into graduates, juniors into seniors and so on. Unfortunately, there are no current sophomores with medals, and that leaves the list a little lighter than usual. However, here are the potential returning athletes in the Hawkeye Ten Conference that have a state track medal to their name:
-Lauren Anderson, Senior, Harlan: The Cyclones standout placed fourth in the discus in her sophomore year.
-Marissa Ausdemore, Senior, Glenwood: Two of the four members of the 2019 shuttle hurdle relay champion will return to the mix, and Ausdemore is one of those standouts.
-Braelyn Baker, Senior, Creston: EDIT: The Hawkeye Ten Conference cross country champion would have been favored to add to her sixth-place 4x800 medal from her sophomore season. However, she's out for the year with an injury.
-Alyssa Derby, Senior, Atlantic: Derby has a pair of relay medals to her name, running on the fifth-place 4x400 relay and the seventh-place distance medley relay group during her sophomore year.
-Mia Doebelin, Senior, Lewis Central: In her sophomore year, Doebelin took third in the 200 wheelchair race and a fourth in the 100 wheelchair race.
-Kelsey Fields, Senior, Creston: Fields was sixth in the shot put as a freshman and third in the same event during her sophomore year. State championship coming?
-Abby Hughes, Junior, Glenwood: Hughes finished out her freshman year, running for the sixth-place 4x400 meter relay team.
-Coryl Matheny, Junior, Glenwood: Matheny is primed for a big junior season after grabbing three medals in her freshman campaign. She was on the fourth-place 4x200 and the sixth-place 4x400 and also took seventh in the high jump.
-Taylor McCreedy, Senior, Atlantic: McSpeedy is all set to add to her fifth (4x400) and seventh (distance medley) from her sophomore season.
-Haley Rasmussen, Senior, Atlantic: The sophomore-laden 4x400 and distance medley relays also had Rasmussen in the group, which should mean big things for this year.
-Peyton Rice, Senior, Creston: Rice was a member of the sixth-place 4x800 meter relay team from 2019.
-Elle Scarborough, Senior, Glenwood: Glenwood’s state champion shuttle hurdle relay team remained intact last year, but they weren’t able to defend it. Scarborough was on that group and also placed 8th in the 100 meter hurdles.
-Lauren Williams, Junior, St. Albert: The list of juniors with an individual medal from the area isn’t long, but Williams is on it after she placed seventh in the 400 meter hurdles as a freshman.
OTHER 2019 INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
This took a little bit more doing. I have our list of qualifiers from the 2019 season, but I had to cross reference it with rosters on QuikStats to make sure they’re still around. There are 12 athletes that qualified for individual events in 2019.
Atlantic’s McCreedy (1500) and Rasmussen (200, long jump) were also active in individual events while Creston’s Baker (1500), Fields (discus along with the shot) and Rice (400) also made their mark in individual events.
The aforementioned Matheny (high jump) and Scarborough (100 meter hurdles) from Glenwood you already know about. Harlan’s Andersen (discus) has also been mentioned, but junior Kaia Bieker (long jump) is another that qualified for an individual event.
Lewis Central’s Doebelin has been mentioned as a two-time medalist while Shenandoah’s Sara Morales (shot put) enters her junior year after qualifying as a freshman. Finally, St. Albert’s Williams (400 meter hurdles) is another that has been mentioned.
RETURNING HAWKEYE TEN MEDALISTS
Now, this is a fun exercise. I took a look back at the 2019 Hawkeye Ten meet and have a list of athletes that finished within the top eight of the individual events.
1st: Let’s start with some folks that will be defending their championships two years later. Atlantic’s Rasmussen won the long jump and 200 meter dash while LC’s Doebelin won the 100 and 200 wheelchair chases. Those are the only two athletes that won multiple golds in 2019 and are back this year.
Glenwood’s Matheny was the high jump champion as a freshman, and Atlantic’s McCreedy took the 3000 meter run title during her sophomore campaign.
2nd: Rasmussen also placed second in a pair of events (the 100 and 400) while Creston’s Fields and Baker took second in the shot and 1500, respectively. Denison-Schleswig senior Hannah Neemann was second in the high jump, and Glenwood senior Erin Schultz ran second in the 3000.
3rd: Atlantic senior Alyssa Derby was a third-place finisher in the 200, and Glenwood senior Lauren Becker took a bronze in the 400 hurdles.
4th: There are SEVEN returning fourth-place finishes from two years ago, including Lewis Central senior Atizir Medina, who was fourth in both the high jump and 200 meter dash. Others include Harlan’s Andersen (discus), Clarinda senior Faith Espinosa (high jump), Harlan senior Abi Baldwin (3000), Glenwood’s Matheny (400) and Atlantic’s McCreedy (1500).
5th: You thought the fourth-place returnees were impressive. How about EIGHT returnees here? Harlan’s Bieker (long jump & 400), Creston’s Fields (discus) and Harlan senior Madison Schumacher (shot put) all did so in field events.
Other fifth place finishers from 2019 include Creston senior Paige Davis (3000), Denison-Schleswig senior Jaime Ibarra (100 hurdles), Harlan senior Liv Freund (800) and a big breakout candidate in Glenwood senior Emma Hughes (1500).
6th: The Harlan Cyclones had sixth place on lockdown it seems with juniors Kate Heithoff (high jump), Delaney Wegner (100) and Savanna Musich (200) all nabbing sixth-place finishes in 2019. St. Albert’s Lauren Williams (400 hurdles) and Atlantic senior Madison Botos (1500) also placed sixth in the listed events.
7th: There are only three returnees that placed seventh in 2019 and those are Harlan senior Grace Eckermann (long jump), Glenwood’s Schultz (800) and Atlantic junior Addie Dearment (3000).
8th: There are 10 returning athletes that won 11 8th-place medals in 2019. Shenandoah’s Morales (discus, shot put) had a pair while St. Albert junior Lillia Williams (long jump) and Denison-Schleswig senior Ellie Magnuson (high jump) also did so in field events.
Glenwood junior Rachel Mullennax (3000) and Harlan senior Olivia Anderson (1500) did it in distance events. Glenwood’s Ausdemore (100 hurdles) and Harlan junior Ally Curren (400 hurdles) did it in the hurdles. And Denison-Schleswig’s Bella Araujo (100), Harlan’s Heithoff (400) and Harlan junior Ellie Gross (800) also placed 8th in open running events.
A PEEK AT THE DEFENDING RELAY CHAMPIONS
Yep, we’re going there. Here’s a look at what the defending relay champions could potentially have for 2021.
Sprint Medley: Denison-Schleswig edged Creston by .06, and they will have their first three legs back in Araujo, Paige Andersen and Cierra Kastner. The loss of Raegan Andersen on the anchor will be difficult to replace, though. The runner-up Panthers will have Rice (1st leg) and junior Brianna Fields (3rd leg) potentially returning. One to watch, though, would be Glenwood, which ran Ausdemore, Matheny and Abby Hughes on the 1st, 2nd and anchor legs on their way to a strong third-place finish.
4x800: Creston was a substantial favorite coming into this race, and they rolled by nearly seven whole seconds. That group is half gone with Baker (EDIT: out with injury) and Rice those that are returning after running first and second on the 2019 team. Glenwood, again, could have three of their returnees from a third-place finisher in seniors Abby McIntyre, Becker and Emma Hughes.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay: It’s worth mentioning Elle Scarborough did not run at the conference meet in 2019, and so Denison-Schleswig did win the event by .07. They’ll have two of those girls – Neemann and Ibarra – returning to the fold. Glenwood placed second, using returnees Kennedy Jones and Ausdmore in the 2nd and anchor legs. Harlan could be a sleeper here. They placed third and will return everyone: senior Justine Buman and juniors Macy Schmitz, Curren and Zophi Hendricks.
Distance Medley: Atlantic was the champion by over four seconds here, leaning on a strong finish of Derby and McCreedy on the last two legs. Creston was also in the mix and will return their last three legs of Brianna Fields, Rice and Baker (EDIT: out with injury).
4x200: Harlan won the championship in 2019, and I would install them as the favorite to do it again. They have their first three legs returning in Musich, Wegner and Eckerman. Lewis Central placed second and could also return their first three legs in seniors Sophia Glasnapp, Lynae Focken and Medina.
4x100: Glenwood won this race by .05 in 2019, and they could return their last two legs in Ausdemore and junior Lauren Roenfeldt. Harlan was second and could bring back their first two legs in Musich and Wegner. Clarinda might be one to watch. They placed fifth and could have three returning legs in junior Paige Millikan and seniors Espinosa and Maddie Sunderman.
4x400: This was an incredible race in 2019 with Glenwood holding off Creston by .01. They would battle all the way to the final race of the season, too. The Rams and Panthers could both return half of their teams here with Glenwood’s Abby Hughes and Matheny and Creston’s Baker (EDIT: out with injury) and Rice coming back. Atlantic took third and could also use Derby and McCreedy again. Look out for Harlan here, too. The Cyclones took fourth and could have their last three legs back – Freund, sophomore Lilly Metzger and Bieker.
THE GRAND FINALE
Glenwood won the championship in dominant fashion, scoring 193 points to claim their fifth title in six years. They also won the Class 3A state title that season, so this was a pretty dang good team. It’s the Rams’ title to lose until someone proves otherwise.
That said, Atlantic (2nd in 2019), Harlan (3rd) and Creston (4th) definitely seem like worthy threats. I made particular note of Harlan’s depth while running through the 2019 results, and Atlantic and Creston figure to have some of the top-performing athletes in the conference.
No matter which way it spins, I’m just happy to be writing about track again.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.