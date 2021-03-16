(KMAland) -- The spring sports season is here! I figure I’ve got about 24 total previews to do. It could be more, it could be less.
However, I’m putting the number at 24. So, what I did was put together a random number generator to come up with what I will be previewing today. The number landed on girls soccer in the Missouri River Conference.
Onward.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders – 2019 Record: 14-4 overall, 5-1 conference
Coach: Shawn Mansfield
RETURNEES: It starts with a pair of seniors that earned All-MRC Second Team honors as sophomores, Ellie Gengler (10 goals, 16 assists) and goalkeeper Mary Kate Fitzsimmons (23 starts, 1 goal). Fellow senior Grace Mahoney (1 goal) also started every game as a sophomore, and junior midfielder Gracie Rooney (1 goal, 2 assists) was a regular in her freshman year. Juniors Isabelle Linden (19 games, 7 starts), Mia Conley (6 goals), Monica Cheron Raya (12 games) and Hannah Tastad (5 games at GK) and seniors Emma Hutchinson (18 games, 2 starts), Sarah Glover (16 games, 5 starts) and Ellie Barber (11 games, 2 assists, 1 goal) were also contributors in 2019.
HOT TAKE: Heelan has an Iowa-best 18 state tournament appearances in school history. They’ve gone to state in 12 of the past 13 completed seasons, and it appears they have the nucleus to make it 13 out of 14. My hot take? They’ll be in Des Moines again.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx – 2019 Record: 16-3 overall, 6-0 conference
Coach: Robbie Miller
RETURNEES: The last we saw of the Lynx they were busy qualifying for state for the second consecutive year. That team had a couple freshmen starters in Mekara Kindred and Paige Bracker, who combined for three goals and nine assists. Senior Crystena Keesee was also important forward that found four goals during her sophomore year. Defender Bailey Christensen and midfielder Taylor Hartenhoff also played plenty, as did junior Jacee Tindall (12 games) and senior Madison reed (10 games). Senior Kamry Buthe (4 games) and junior Stephanie Smith (2 games) also played a combined six games.
HOT TAKE: Hey, they’re the champs until they’re not, right? The Lynx lost a lot of firepower in their 2019 and 2020 classes, but there appears to be a strong core group of talented girls that are yearning for a chance to get back on the pitch.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets – 2019 Record: 11-8 overall, 3-3 conference
Coach: Mark Royer
RETURNEES: This group likely starts with star junior Abby Evers, who was an All-MRC Second Team pick during her freshman campaign. Evers had team-bests with 13 goals and nine assists. Meanwhile, fellow junior Maggie Gunderson added seven assists and four goals of her own. Senior Hannah Belt was hugely productive with 12 goals and four assists, too. Juniors Lexi Smith (4 goals, 1 assist) and Regan Gant (1 goal, 1 assist) saw production of their own while senior Cyann Rankin (14 games) also saw plenty of time for the Jackets.
HOT TAKE: This is always a competitive team each and every year, and it’s likely they will be that again. Along with that, Evers should be among the top goal scorers in the conference, area and state.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors – 2019 Record: 9-8 overall, 2-4 conference
Coahc: Kim Croston
RETURNEES: They don’t have any returning All-MRC players from all the way back two years ago, but there is a solid junior and senior group to lean on. Senior midfielder Riley McHugh-Hoskins was actually one of their most productive players with six goals and two assists while fellow senior Jenna Ryan was the team’s regular goalkeeper. Juniors Dani Rodriguez and Katelyn Sale combined on six goals and two assists while starting a combined 18 matches. Senior defenders Linkynn Garrett (1 goal, 3 assists) and Abby Lewis (13 starts) and midfielder Mia Gamet (11 starts) were also regular starters, and classmate Lauren Lucas played in 16 matches and made one start. And don’t overlook seniors Katherine Aymar and Madison Hardy, who combined to make 10 starts as sophomores.
HOT TAKE: This sure seems like a senior class that could do some damage in the MRC. They might have benefitted from another year of experience and seasoning last year, but everybody is dealing with that sort of thing. Look for the Warriors to put up another winning mark.
Sioux City East Black Raiders – 2019 Record: 9-9 overall, 4-2 conference
Coach: Tyler Mogensen
RETURNEES: The senior class is plenty strong with most of the starting experience coming from Emma Vlahoulis (15 starts) and Natalie Cloud (19 games, 14 starts). Haylee Frazee (9 starts) also had plenty of experience while Zoe Robinson (2 goals, 2 assists) is their most productive returning offensive player. Add Tina Muzinga (4 starts), Hannah Bricker (6 games) and Trinity Edwards (6 games) as experienced seniors. The junior class also has plenty of production back with Nevaeh James (2 goals), Lily Cote (17 starts) and Cami Graves (15 starts) leading the charge.
HOT TAKE: Sioux City East went to four state tournaments between 2011 and 2016, and they continue to chase that dream. Each year, they are in the mix to make a run to Des Moines, and with the talent they have back from two years ago, it’s certainly a worthy goal in 2021.
Sioux City North Stars – 2019 Record: 9-7 overall, 1-5 conference
Coach: Jesse Castillo
RETURNEES: There are a bunch of them. The Stars have several returning regular starters, including seniors Brianna Marchand (5 goals, 3 assists), Gwen Patterson (21 starts) and All-MRC pick Mia Norton (6 goals, 3 assists) and junior Brooklyn Schrock (19 starts). Further, Sedrena Phillips (12 starts), Taylor Lawrence (10 starts) and Katia Reyes (9 starts, 2 goals) are all in the senior class after strong sophomore campaigns. Bailee Miller and Melissa Gomez combined to start 10 matches and played in 32, and seniors Elena Guevara (5 starts) and Emma Gross and juniors Maria Deluna (1 start, 7 matches) and Adriel Simien were others that saw varsity time in 2019.
HOT TAKE: Hey, this team is loaded with potential returning experience. If they can bring back the entire unit that I mentioned, this is definitely a Stars team that could post yet another winning season.
Sioux City West Wolverines – 2019 Record: 4-13 overall, 0-6 conference
Coach: Molly Miller
RETURNEES: If everybody returns from two years ago, it might have the most experience of any team in the league. Defenders Madison Evans and Bella Leon started every match as a sophomore and freshman, respectively, in 2019. Meanwhile, senior Gabriela Rivera (7 goals, 4 assists) and junior Emma Smallcomb (10 goals, 1 assist) brought the offensive firepower. Seniors Gabie Wagner and Yuriczi Montes and junior goalkeeper Eneyda Vazquez and Leybi Rogel (1 goal, 2 assists) also made plenty of contributions. Others that saw plenty of time included seniors Kada Webb (17 games), Lizeth Quinonez (12 games), Lizeth Rodriguez (11 games) and Yesenia Montes (10 games) and junior Haley Gruis (11 games, 4 starts).
HOT TAKE: They’re a wildcard. They’ve stuck right around three to five wins over the last several years, but this could be a breakout. You never really know what can go on over two years, and you don’t know exactly what the roster will look like. If it’s full of those names above, they should be plenty competitive.
ONE FINAL HOT TAKE
As I alluded to in the Sioux City West “Hot Take,” it’s really hard to figure out what something will look like when nobody has competed for nearly two years. If I were a betting man, though, I would guess Heelan, AL, TJ and Sioux City East will continue to battle for the top of the league. That said, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North and Sioux City West appear to have plenty of talented and experienced players that could help them play spoiler – or more.
