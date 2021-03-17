(KMAland) -- The random number generator was put to work again this morning, and it landed back on Hawkeye Ten Conference track. This time, it’s the boys.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
FIRST, THERE’S SAM RALLIS
The St. Albert senior standout would have entered the year with a KMAland-high seven state medals, and he would have definitely been adding to it if not for a shoulder injury. Just in the name of giving a dude his due for getting seven medals in two years of high school, here’s a rundown of the medals he has somewhere in his possession:
GOLD: 2018 & 2019 4x200
SILVER: 2018 & 2019 sprint medley
BRONZE: 2018 distance medley
FOURTH: 2019 4x400
SEVENTH: 2019 400 meters
Pretty good career, even if the last two were taken from him.
OTHER RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
Here’s the rundown of the other state medalists that are returning to the fold in this year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference. Without Rallis, the list is just five long.
-Craig Alan Becker, Senior, Atlantic (4): Becker was a member of the 2018 state champion 4x800 meter relay team and also grabbed a fourth (4x800), sixth (800) and seventh (1600) at the 2019 meet. I’ve got an inkling he gets four more this year.
-Silas Bales, Senior, Glenwood (1): Bales was a member of the 2019 4x200 meter relay team that placed eighth.
-Connor Cerny, Senior, St. Albert (2): Cerny was on the fourth-place 4x400 and the seventh-place distance medley team in 2019.
-Michael Erlmeier, Senior, Harlan (3): Despite a leg injury during track season, Erlmeier should be back and ready to go for track, and that is a huge boost for the Cyclones. He brings three state medals to the fold after a 4th in the 4x400, 6th in the 400 and 8th in the 4x200 in 2019.
-Colin Mullenix, Senior, Atlantic (2): The planned breakout season for Mullenix last year did not happen, so we’ll settle for this year. Mullenix was a member of state championship-winning relays in the 4x400 and the distance medley two years ago.
RETURNING 2019 INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
This list also isn’t all that long, relative to what the girls put up a couple days ago. Here are those returning individual state qualifiers:
-Riley Backus, Senior, Shenandoah: I think everybody around the Shenandoah program is more than excited to see what Backus can do his senior year after he qualified for state in the high jump as a sophomore.
-Becker, Atlantic: Becker, of course, qualified for both the 800 and the 1600 in his sophomore year.
-Erlmeier, Harlan: Erlmeier also qualified for state in the long jump during his sophomore year.
-Trey Gross, Senior, Harlan: Gross is primed for a big season of his own after qualifying in the 3200 as a sophomore.
-Michael Pottebaum, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Pottebaum finished his freshman year on a strong note, qualifying in the 1600.
RETURNING HAWKEYE TEN MEDALISTS
This is a much longer list, and it should give us a tiny bit of an idea of what to expect in the individual events. Rather than sort through the first through eighth place finishers, I’m sorting by event.
-LONG JUMP: Erlmeier is the top-returning jumper after he finished second behind the graduated Kyle Berg (Kuemper) in 2019. Clarinda senior Michael Shull (3rd), Lewis Central seniors Ryan Rohe (5th) and Jonah Pomrenke (6th) and Creston junior Erick Rodriguez (8th) were also medalists at the Hawkeye Ten meet in 2019.
-DISCUS: What are we going to do without Logan Jones winning every event? Actually, this thing is wide open with the top five finishers from the 2019 meet all gone and graduated. The top returning finisher is actually Glenwood senior Trey Hansen, who placed sixth at the meet. And he’s the only top eight finisher from that meet.
-SHOT PUT: The top SIX are gone from the 2019 meet. The top returning finisher is a familiar name – and someone I would expect a big year from – in Lewis Central junior Hunter Deyo. Denison-Schleswig senior Nate Gallup also had a top eight finish in 2019.
-HIGH JUMP: One of just two returning individual champions, Shenandoah’s Backus won the conference title in his sophomore season. Glenwood junior Austin Patton (4th) and Kuemper Catholic senior Chad Martin (7th) are the only other potential returnees that nabbed a high jump medal at the conference meet.
-3200 METERS: Glenwood senior Nathan Rohrberg is the top returning finisher from the 2019 meet, finishing in fifth place. Harlan senior Brennon Munch (6th) is the only other returning medalist. However, as we saw from this past year’s cross country season, there figure to be some outstanding freshmen and sophomores jumping into the mix.
-100 METERS: Pomrenke placed fifth and is the top returning medalist from this event in 2019. There’s only one other top eight finisher in Denison-Schleswig senior Kevin Sabin (8th).
-400 METERS: Erlmeier took a runner-up to Atlantic’s Tyler Moen (graduated) in 2019. He is the only returnee in the top seven, but Glenwood’s Patton also nabbed a medal as a freshman (8th).
-110 HURDLES: Atlantic’s Mullenix is primed for a big year in this event, and he is the top-returning finisher. The senior took 6th in the 2019 meet and is joined as a returning medalist by Clarinda senior Aiden Shatava, who placed 7th.
-800 METERS: Becker is the favorite here after placing second in the 2019 meet. Lewis Central’s Nathan Sell, though, is back after placing third in the event.
-200 METERS: Glenwood’s Bales took a third-place finish here back in his sophomore season. Erlmeier also had a strong fourth-place run, and Denison-Schleswig senior Leo Araujo was seventh.
-400 HURDLES: Another event where Mullenix is the top-returning dude. He placed fourth here and is the only returnee among the top nine from the 2019 meet.
-1600 METERS: The top three from the 2019 meet are returning in the mile. Becker was a dominant champion and followed by Kuemper’s Pottebaum and Red Oak junior Baylor Bergren. Lewis Central’s Sell placed fifth while teammate and classmate Tyler Ruiz came in eighth.
DEFENDING RELAY CHAMPIONS
There figures to be a lot changing – a lot can change in two years of high school athletics – but I decided it might be a worthy idea to also look at the relays.
-SPRINT MEDLEY: Atlantic won the championship by nearly two seconds two years ago, but they will only return their second leg – junior Gannon O’Hara. All of St. Albert’s runner-up is gone, and only anchor Bales is back for third-place Glenwood. The only relay team that could bring back more than one member is actually Creston’s ninth-place finisher. So, I’d call this one wide open.
-4x800: The four runners in Glenwood’s winning relay are all gone while Red Oak returns just one (Bergren, the anchor) from their runner-up. Look out for third-place Lewis Central, which brings back their last three legs in Ruiz, junior Ethen Fishell and Sell while adding some impressive middies and long distance runners. Fourth-place Atlantic also brings back their second (junior Zane Berg) and anchor legs (Becker).
-SHUTTLE HURDLE: Harlan was a solid winner here two years ago, but they will return just one member of that relay – junior Joseph Fah. It’s worth keeping that name in mind, too, when you look at other hurdle events. Shenandoah has Riley and Carter Backus back from their runner-up, and Clarinda’s fifth-place team could have their top three legs returning in Shull, Shatava and senior Damon Nally.
-DISTANCE MEDLEY: The Trojans were winners here, too, although their lead and anchor are gone. O’Hara and Mullenix ran the middle two legs for the champs. Runner-up St. Albert has just Cerny as a potential returnee while third-place Kuemper has their anchor – Pottebaum – as a potential returnee. Red Oak placed fourth, led by their lead (junior Bradley Sifford) and anchor (Bergren).
-4x200: Glenwood had a state medalist in this event in 2019, and they won the Hawkeye Ten, led by Bales in the second leg. Harlan’s third-place team has one potential returnee in senior Brenden Bartley, who ran the lead leg. Red Oak (4th), Shenandoah (5th) and Lewis Central (6th) all returns one each in Sifford, Riley Backus and junior Tyler Hinsley, respectively. Denison-Schleswig’s seventh-place group might be worth keeping an eye on with juniors Aiden Schuttinga and Matthew Weltz and senior Evan Turin all potentially returning.
-4x100: Glenwood’s 4x100 champion was four-strong with seniors. Lewis Central’s runner-up returns their lead leg, Pomrenke, while Denison-Schleswig placed third with Schuttinga leading and Sabin running second. There are a few other teams with one potential returnee, but this looks to be pretty open, too.
-4x400: Hawkeye Ten teams are always putting together some pretty impressive 4x400 teams. Atlantic won the race, but second leg Mullenix is the only returnee. Harlan could also put together a beast with Bartley and Erlmeier running lead and anchor for the runner-up. Bales led off for third-place Glenwood, Cerny anchored fourth-place St. Albert and fifth-place LC had Fishell and junior Quentin Allen running second and third.
Just to finish out with the medalist teams, Denison-Schleswig brings back senior Carter Wesssel (2nd leg) and Turin (3rd), Kuemper has their second (Martin) and anchor (Pottebaum) potentially back and Shenandoah also has two back in junior Morgan Cotton (2nd leg) and Carter Backus (3rd).
WHO’S THE FAVORITE?
I would call it a pretty tough task to accurately pick that right now. Atlantic is the two-time defending champions, and they figure to have two of the top athletes in the conference in Becker and Mullenix. That’s a good start.
Still, Glenwood is always full of talent and numbers, a healthy Erlmeier would be the best sprint/jumper in the league for Harlan and Lewis Central adds a strong freshman and sophomore group of athletes to a pretty strong senior class.
Those were the top four teams last year (and probably in previous years), and it’s a pretty likely bet that those four will be battling for the top spot again this year.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.