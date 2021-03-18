(KMAland) -- The random number generator was put to work this morning, and it just keeps coming up Hawkeye Ten or Missouri River Conference.
Today, we are taking a look at boys track in the Missouri River Conference. I do feel like it is worth pointing out that these previews are going to look pretty silly or wrong to many. The fact that we didn’t have a season last year really adds to all of that, and we could see many of these names not emerge as successful mainstays in their respective teams’ lineup. And, of course, there will be many names that do emerge that aren’t here.
Regardless, it’s just fun to write about spring sports and know that a season is going to be there.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The last time the Missouri River Conference got together to decide a conference championship, Sergeant Bluff-Luton put up 171 points and won the conference title.
The most interesting race was for second place with Bishop Heelan Catholic (105 points) edging past Sioux City East (102). Sioux City North (93) was also in the mix while Abraham Lincoln (54), Thomas Jefferson (42) and Sioux City West (19) rounded out the scoring.
What’s it look like now? We’ll do our best to lay that out.
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
The list is very short, but there are two returning state medalists from the conference.
-Keyontre Clark, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (3): Clark was the 2019 long jump champion and ran for the third-place 4x100 meter relay team. He also placed seventh in the long jump as a freshman.
-Nick Muller, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2): Another that has a state championship to his name, Muller was a member of the Warriors’ 4x800 meter relay champion in 2019. He also ran for the eighth-place finisher in 2018.
OTHER RETURNING INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
To be clear, these are returning state qualifiers from the 2019 season. And there are two others to keep an eye on:
-Jaysen Bouwers, Senior, Sioux City North: The Class 4A state cross country champion is primed for a big senior track season. He didn’t medal in 2019, but he did qualify for the 3200 in his sophomore year.
-Jacob Imming, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Iowa State football commit is also primed for a big year. It was impressive enough that he qualified for the high jump as a freshman. I would guess he probably hasn’t declined in athleticism since then. Actually, it’s pretty clear he did not.
RETURNING INDIVIDUAL CONFERENCE TOP 8 FINISHERS
Again, this is all purely from the 2019 conference meet. (I also am dreading the point where I come upon a conference that doesn’t list class for each individual athlete, but big ups to the Hawkeye Ten and MRC for doing this in their 2019 results.)
Note: The MRC only scores events out to the top six, but we are highlighting top eight finishers today.
-SHOT PUT: The top three finishers are gone, but Sioux City East junior Tameron Pius made a major impact as a freshman with a fourth-place finish. He is the only potential returnee in the top nine.
-DISCUS: The top five finishers were juniors in 2019 while the sixth-place finisher was a senior. Now, it’s someone else’s turn. Sioux City North junior Matt Lohr is the highest-returning finisher, as he placed seventh. The next-highest took 11th.
-LONG JUMP: Another junior that made an impact in a field event as a freshman is Sioux City North’s Kevin Phung. Phung was a fourth-place finisher at the MRC meet in 2019. Meanwhile, Sioux City West senior Michael Duax took a seventh-place finish during his sophomore MRC meet.
-HIGH JUMP: Imming is the top-returning jumper from the 2019 meet, as he finished in third behind a pair that have moved on. North’s Phung placed fifth, and Abraham Lincoln senior Noah Sandbothe – it won’t surprise you to know – jumped well in his sophomore year with a sixth-place finish. Sioux City East senior Owen Hoak and Bishop Heelan Catholic senior Benton Schaefer were among the other competitors at the meet.
-3200: Bouwers was the top distance runner in the conference two years ago, and there’s little doubt he will be that again this season. He won the two-mile, and he took it in over 22 seconds. The No. 2 runner (Wimach Gilo) has graduated, but 3rd through 7th could all be back. Heelan senior John Greer, AL senior Caden Tellander, SBL junior Carlos Rodriguez, West senior Deven Henry and North senior Nick Walters ran in those spots, respectively. Add TJ senior Aidan Booton and several other North stars, and this is definitely the deepest event in the conference.
-100: The 100 was loaded in 2019 with Ardell Inlay and Jorma Schwedler as two of the top sprinters in the state. The top returnee from the MRCs that season is North junior Eduardo Moradel, who ran sixth. AL junior Mikaele Hayes placed seventh in this race in 2019.
400: The top three have gone and graduated, which leaves SBL’s Imming as the top-returning dude. Imming, who placed fourth, was followed by Heelan junior Aiden Kuehl in fifth. East senior Ben Shaputis placed seventh while North junior Ethan Watkins was eighth.
110 HURDLES: The top six finishers are gone, so nobody that could be back actually scored at the 2019 MRC meet. However, AL senior Spencer Price is the highest potential returnee after he took seventh. Heelan junior Marco Alverdo ended up eighth in the race.
800: Another solid group of returnees, including five of the top seven that ran in this race two years ago. The highest finisher is Sioux City East senior Ethan Burge, who took the runner-up spot. North junior Will Lohr was third while TJ senior Juan Martinez, SBL’s Muller and Heelan’s Greer finished fifth through seventh.
200: Once again, studs galore atop this race in 2019. The top returnee would be Sioux City North junior Dedric Sullivan, who finished in sixth place. Heelan junior Luke Longval placed seventh, and SBL senior JT Holder was eighth.
400 HURDLES: The aforementioned of Alverdo of Heelan is the potential top returnee, as he placed fifth. East’s Hoak was seventh and North junior Lorcan Christensen ended up eighth.
1600: North’s Bouwers also claimed this championship by over five seconds. The next-best finisher that could return this season is also from North, Yemane Kifle – a junior. TJ’s Booton was sixth here and is the only other scorer from that race that should be back.
A LOOK AT THE 2019 RELAYS
Now, for the relay events and who is potentially returning for some of the top foursomes from two years ago.
-SPRINT MEDLEY: All four of Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s runners from their record-setting run two years ago are gone. Runner-up Heelan is in the same boat. Sioux City East has two potential returnees, and they ran first and second – seniors Kage Knudsen and Ethan Breyfogle. Fourth-place North could also return lead leg Moradel(a junior) and third leg Dante Hansen (a senior).
-4x800: The Warriors won the Class 3A state championship in this event, and they also shattered the meet record. Muller, though, is the only returnee from that foursome. I’m sure they might be able to find some decent half-milers to defend both the conference and state titles, though. The runner-up North is loaded with returnees in seniors Colin Greenwell and Issa Aman and junior Will Lohr. Fifth and sixth-place East and TJ also could have three of their four legs returning.
-SHUTTLE HURDLE: Only four schools competed in this event two years ago and all four from the record-setting SBL group are gone. Second-place AL could return Sandbothe and Price– the second and third legs – and third-place North could also bring back their lead and third legs in juniors Christensenand Phung. It says here, though, that SBL should have some dogs running in the shuttle again this season.
-DISTANCE MEDLEY: Rinse, repeat. Sergeant Bluff-Luton won this race and had four seniors on the group. Heelan took second and were led off by Clark, but he is the only potential returnee. Third-place North could actually return everyone in seniors Dante Hansen, Greenwell and Bouwers and junior Moradel. Fourth-place TJ also has their anchor, Martinez, entering his senior season.
-4x200: A rare relay that was not won by SBL in 2019. Sioux City East won the event and didn’t even run Inlay. They did, however, have their first three legs in the junior or senior classes. Breyfogle was the lone exception, and he anchored the Black Raiders to the championship. You have to go to sixth-place AL to find another returnee in anchor and senior Jeremiah Dogan.
-4x100: East was also the winner here. They did put Inlay on the anchor in this one if you were curious. All four of the runners from that quartet are no longer in high school. Runner-up Heelan led off with the returning Clark while third-place North could have their led (Hansen) and anchor (Moradel) back.
-4x400: SBL’s winning group was not nearly as fast as their ridiculous 2017 foursome, but they did roll to a victory. All four are gone and graduated, although – again – I doubt the Warriors are hurting for quarter-milers. The runner-up North has Greenwell (3rd leg) potentially back, and third-place Heelan could also bring back their third leg in Longval. Fifth-place East could be worth watching with juniors Ryan Crawford, Burge and Breyfogle all potentially back for senior seasons.
AND LEMARS IS HERE, TOO
While I have not been tracking LeMars state medals, I can take a look at some of their top returning times and where they would have fallen in the MRC two years ago.
Junior Cael Kass was one of the top three runners in the 1600 in the 2019 Lakes Conference. His best time of 4:50.90 would have been around the 8th-place position. It’s worth remembering the distance runners in the MRC have been the conference’s strength for a bit now.
Another junior Reece Spieler was also one of the top three long jumpers in the Lakes Conference two years ago. His top jump of 18-08.75 would have been good for sixth in the MRC meet two years ago. It would also make him one of the top two potentially returning jumpers.
WHAT TO GLEAN FROM CROSS COUNTRY SEASON
It’s been mentioned, but Bouwers was the 4A state champion and will be one of the top distance runners in the entire state. North was not hurting for teammates to run with Bouwers, either, as they won the 4A team championship, too.
Will Lohr was a top four finisher and three others were in the top 27. Heck, they had seven of the top eight finishers at the MRC XC meet. The only “problem” would be that they can only run two each in individual races.
TJ’s Booton and Martinez were the only two other finishers within the top nine of the MRC XC meet this past fall, and they should be among the leading contenders in the two- and one-mile races throughout the area.
LeMars also had the second-best cross country team in the MRC earlier this fall. Jason Sudtelgte was a top 10 finisher while Kaden Wingert, Ethan Hulinsky and Jackson Sudtelgte took 12th through 15th in the race.
WHO’S GOING TO WIN?
Heck, I don’t know. We haven’t seen any of these folks run, jump or throw for two years, so it would be impossible to be succinct on any predictions.
That said, Sergeant Bluff-Luton has been dominant with conference championships in each of the past four MRC meets, and they don’t seem to be slowing down. Still, Sioux City North has so many distance runners that they might be able to put up some big points in those events. Could the Stars potentially make a run at it? We’re fixing to find out. Gosh, I like typing that.
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.