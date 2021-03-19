(KMAland) -- The random number generator is doing some serious work on a Friday morning, and it’s told me that it’s time to take a look at KMAland girls tennis.
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS PREVIEW
The toughest part of writing a preview about a sport that hasn’t had any competition since 2019 is figuring out where to start. Here’s what I came up with…
On the beautiful and wonderful QuikStats/Varsity Bound, I searched through the 2018-19 season and went through each position (1 through 6) to find anybody that played in any of those spots as a freshman or sophomore. Here is the alphabetical rundown:
Chloe Alley, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
-Let’s start with Alley, who did not have any stats in QuikStats. However, she is in our archives, nabbing important wins over AL on April 15th, 2019 in singles and doubles.
Megan Bauer, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
-The experience here is plenty light. Bauer played a bit at No. 4 and No. 6 singles during her sophomore season.
Chloe Best, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
-Best played as high as the No. 2 singles spot and finished 1-1 during her sophomore season. She was also 0-2 at No. 3 singles in limited time in the varsity lineup.
Karly Calvin, Senior, Creston
-A member of a Creston lineup that had plenty of youth, Calvin was a fixture at No. 4. She finished with a 4-6 record, but it appears most of her matches were pretty tight, as her 55-60 record in games shows.
Faith Christensen, Junior, Thomas Jefferson
-I almost missed a very important piece of TJ’s team thanks to some spotty QuikStats inputting. Christensen was not listed as having a match, but she definitely did, including a win over South Sioux City at No. 5 singles. She also played some No. 2 doubles at the MRC meet.
Madison Claussen, Senior, LeMars
-Back when the Bulldogs were a member of the Lakes Conference, Claussen played one of their duals at No. 2 – and won, 10-5.
Tonna Damewood, Senior, Southwest Valley
-Damewood might leap up to the No. 1 spot this year, as she is potentially the top-returning player for the Timberwolves. Damewood played No. 4 (1-2) and 5 (0-2) during the course of the year. Her No. 4 play was pretty competitive, too, with a 19-23 record in games.
Liz Devine, Senior, Harlan
-You’re going to see a number of Harlan names on this list. The Cyclones were very young in 2019, and if they stick it out, this could be a team that jumps up to surprise some folks. Devine played some at No. 2 and No. 3 as a sophomore. She took her lumps, but that could only help things as she enters her senior season.
Sapphira Dinh, Senior, Sioux City North
-Dinh is one of three that could return for the Stars that saw some varsity experience in 2019. She played all four of her matches at No. 6, finishing with a 3-1 record.
Morgan Driskell, Junior, Creston
-I’m excited to see how some of these Creston girls improve after playing a lot two years ago. Driskell went 4-5 at No. 5 singles and should be a mid-range part of a talented and deep lineup this year.
Samantha Dunphy, Senior, Creston
-Dunphy’s length and athleticism is pretty impressive, and it’ll be fun to see how well it plays as she moves up the lineup. She played mostly at No. 6 two years ago, going 4-4, but also had one dance at No. 5 (0-1).
Olivia Engler, Senior, Atlantic
-I love seeing names like Engler’s on lists like this. She’s one of the best pitchers in the area during the summer, and she could be a rising member of this Trojans lineup. Two years ago, she tied for the team lead in wins, finishing with a 3-3 record at No. 6.
Maddie Frey, Senior, Creston
-Frey posted five victories at No. 2 singles during her sophomore season, and I’m here to tell you that those wins are the most for any No. 1 or No. 2 singles player that is returning in KMAland. That should give you a pretty good idea of how unknown things are at this point. Frey also went 1-0 (an 8-1 win) at No. 3.
Ashley Goy, Senior, Glenwood
-Goy is the only Glenwood returnee with any varsity experience, and she received hers at No. 6 singles. She did really well at that spot, though, posting a 5-2 record with a dominant 53-36 mark in games.
Kendi Graham, Senior, Southwest Valley
-Graham saw just a little bit of time within the Southwest Valley lineup in 2019, playing in four matches at No. 5 and two at No. 6 while posting a 1-5 record.
Nellie Grooms, Senior, Atlantic
-Grooms was most active at No. 4 or No. 6 singles during her sophomore season. She ended up taking some lumps, but she was one of their most consistent lineup regulars throughout her sophomore year.
Tessa Grooms, Senior, Atlantic
-Another Grooms in Atlantic. Tessa was their most consistent player at No. 5 singles (2-4 in matches, 29-38 in games) two years ago.
MaKayla Houck, Senior, Southwest Valley
-Houck found time at No. 6 during her sophomore season, finishing with a 21-13 record in games while going 2-1 in matches.
Maddie Howard, Senior, Lewis Central
-One of two senior Maddie/Maddis that could be in this year’s LC lineup, Howard went 2-2 at No. 6 singles and 0-1 at No. 5 during her sophomore season.
Josie Knudson, Senior, Harlan
-Knudson was part of a youthful lineup during her sophomore season. She played a tiny bit at No. 2 (1-0), No. 3 (0-1), No. 4 (0-1), No. 5 (1-5) and No. 6 (0-1). That’s plenty of experience that not many can say they have.
Jeanie Le, Senior, Sioux City North
-Just a little bit of experience two years ago for Le, who ended up going 1-3 at No. 5 and 1-2 at No. 6.
Jessica Lukehart, Junior, Red Oak
-Lukehart didn’t play a ton within a veteran lineup two years ago as a freshman, but she’s worth watching as a big mover this year. She ended up going 1-1 at both No. 5 and No. 6 during that debut spring.
Gene Martinez, Senior, Atlantic
-Martinez was 2-6 at the No. 2 singles spot in her sophomore year. I think a year of competition during her junior season would have really helped shape her senior year, but that just didn’t happen. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of moves she can make this year.
Molly McFadden, Senior, Atlantic
-Another Atlantic then-sophomore is into her senior season. McFadden saw action at No. 3, 4 and 5 during the 2019 spring.
Chloey Means, Senior, Southwest Valley
-She played just one match during her sophomore season, but it’s worth pointing out an 8-1 win for Means at No. 6 singles.
Caroline Meis, Senior, LeMars
-Someone worth watching in the Missouri River Conference? Meis went 3-0 at No. 2 singles during her sophomore year. She also went undefeated (3-0) at No. 3 singles.
Rylee Morgenstern, Junior, Clarinda
-The highest-playing freshman from KMAland in 2019, Morgenstern didn’t play the entire year at the No. 2 spot. However, she did go 2-0 and outscored her opponents 16-2 in those sets. Most of the time, though, Morgenstern played No. 6 and went a solid 4-5.
Allison Narmi, Junior, St. Albert
-Taking after her mother, Narmi was one of the top impact frosh tennis standouts in the area. She ended up finishing 4-3 at No. 3 singles while playing behind a couple veterans that have since graduated. Her length and athleticism lends itself to a big jump in her junior year.
Olivia Nelson, Senior, Sioux City North
-Nelson posted a winning mark (4-3) at No. 4 singles during her sophomore season. She was also 39-31 in games, showing she was plenty dominant at times.
Aaliyah Neve, Junior, Thomas Jefferson
-There’s not a lot to work from on QuikStats/Varsity Bound, but I did find Neve at the 2019 Missouri River Conference meet. She combined with Faith Christensen to go 2-3 at No. 2 doubles at that meet.
Alli Owens, Junior, Harlan
-Owens was one of the middle-of-the-lineup regulars for Harlan during her freshman season. It’s not easy to play there during a debut season, and Owens did not find a win that year. Here’s to changing that this season!
Maddi Parker, Senior, Lewis Central
-Lewis Central’s team was the one I was most looking forward to seeing last year. They were full of seniors, but now it appears Parker is one of the most experienced remaining players from 2019. She ended up 1-1 at No. 4 and 3-4 at No. 5 on the season.
Rhenn Rolenc, Senior, Red Oak
-A Red Oak senior that should slot up the lineup a bit after plying her trade at No. 4, 5 and 6 during the 2019 season. Rolenc went a combined 9-2, including 6-1 and a dominant 62-21 in games at No. 6.
Anna Schewe, Senior, St. Albert
-Schewe slotted in at the No. 4 singles spot, too, and she was pretty impressive during her sophomore campaign. She ended up with a 4-3 overall record and was 45-47 in games.
Jordan Schwabe, Junior, Kuemper Catholic
Any time you have a Schwabe from Kuemper in a tennis lineup, you know you’re going to have to be ready to play. Schwabe had trouble rising up a Knights lineup filled with juniors and seniors in 2019, but she is the only player returning with any varsity experience. She went 3-0 at No. 6 and absolutely dominated with a 32-9 record in games.
Sophia Sebetka, Senior, Audubon
-Sebetka played at No. 6 singles on a crew of juniors and seniors two years ago. Her QuikStats is not completely updated, as I found in our archives that she picked up singles and doubles wins against Southwest Valley and in singles against Creston in 2019.
Harper Snead, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
-It looks like AL’s QuikStats reporting was a little limited a couple years ago, but Snead did play some No. 3 singles and was a part of the No. 1 doubles team at the city meet. Snead and the graduated Jade Baker finished third at the meet.
Teya Stickler, Senior, Clarinda
-The multi-sport standout was locked into that No. 5 position two years ago during her sophomore campaign. She ended up going 5-5 overall while posting a 53-50 record in games. Seems to me, most of her matches are going to be grinders.
Jessica Sun, Junior, Shenandoah
-One of the best freshman tennis players in the area two years ago, Sun was most consistently at No. 5 (9-1) in a veteran and deep lineup. She also played at No. 2 in one match – a three-set win.
Rory Trager, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
-Trager played a bit at No. 3 and 4 singles for the Lynx in 2019 during her sophomore season. In our archives, I can find an 8-1 win for Trager over TJ at No. 4 singles and a second-place finish at No. 2 doubles at the Atlantic Tournament.
Audrey VanSoelen, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
-Her varsity experience was limited two years ago, but she did play at No. 5 in at least one meet. I believe that was the only meet inputted to QuikStats for the season.
Alivia Van Otterloo, Senior, LeMars
-Van Otterloo’s varsity experience came at No. 6 singles two years ago, finishing the season with a 1-3 mark.
Hannah Walsh, Senior, Creston
-One final Creston tennis player with varsity experience. Walsh played just a couple matches at No. 6 singles, but that kind of experience should only help to lengthen the lineup for the Panthers this year.
Ava Wolf, Junior, Shenandoah
-Wolf didn’t find a ton of time in a talented and deep Shenandoah lineup, but that talent and depth did allow for a couple meets with Wolf in it. The best basketball post player/tennis player in the area went 1-0 (8-2 in games) at No. 5 and 1-0 (8-2) at No. 6. This could be a big year for her.
Ainsley Wolford, Senior, St. Albert
-A back-end of the lineup player (No. 6) as a sophomore, Wolford could make a leap into the top third this year. Wolford ended up going 2-5 overall during that sophomore season.
TEAMS WORTH WATCHING
This is an absolutely, positively incomplete preview. We don’t know anything about the freshman or the sophomore class, and we don’t know if all of the girls mentioned above are even out for tennis. It’s possible that some are not. We also don’t know what kind of improvements have been made among these players, and we don’t know about girls that didn’t play varsity in 2019 but would have played in 2020.
Here’s what we do know…
-Atlantic and Creston have five players each that played some form of varsity experience two years ago.
-Thomas Jefferson and Southwest Valley bring back four players that also played at least one match of varsity experience.
-Harlan, LeMars, St. Albert and Sioux City North each have three girls that played at least one match of varsity in 2019.
-Clarinda, Lewis Central, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Abraham Lincoln and Bishop Heelan Catholic all have two that played some varsity two years ago.
-And Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic and Audubon all have one each.
Red Oak and Shenandoah finished 1-2 at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet two years ago, and despite some big losses, I feel pretty confident those two teams are going to be solid again this year. Creston, Kuemper and St. Albert seem like pretty good bets to also be among the top five.
If I had to rank the top five teams in a KMAland conference, I would go…
1. Shenandoah
2. Creston
3. Red Oak
4. St. Albert
5. Kuemper Catholic
A VERY UNEDUCATED GUESS ON THE TOP FIVE PLAYERS
Again, we don’t know about two full classes of players here, and we don’t know about juniors and seniors that could have/should have/would have made the jump to varsity last year. But…since I love putting myself out there, how about a top five KMAland individual list?
1 Jessica Sun, Shenandoah
2. Jordan Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic
3. Maddie Frey, Creston
4. Allison Narmi, St. Albert
5. Harper Snead, Abraham Lincoln
Would I put any sort of money on any of those picks being correct? Maybe a little, but there’s just so much we don’t know. What I do know: I’m looking forward to seeing this season play out.
