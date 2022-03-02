(KMAland) -- Every single state tournament field is set or deteriorating in Iowa. Now, we start to get days where there are only six games. One of those days is today. The fun part is that two of them are on KMA Radio. Let’s take a gander.
Note: These lines are still one game behind on BCMoore. It’s unlikely they would change too much, but they aren’t completely accurate at the moment.
6. Class 1A State Quarterfinal — Newell-Fonda (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (23-1): How scary good must Class 1A be this year that the 1/8 matchup has a combined two losses? These two programs that have had their share of success in the state tournament over the years have not played during the Bound era. Newell-Fonda has scored with ease (74.5 PPG) while playing the second-toughest schedule in 1A. BCMoore line — Newell-Fonda by 25.14.
5. Class 2A State Quarterfinal — Denver (23-2) vs. Underwood (22-2): There was one team in 2A you would like to avoid in the first round. That’s Dike-New Hartford. Well, Denver couldn’t avoid them during the season since they’re in the same conference. Their two losses were to that Dike-New Hartford team. Underwood is back at state and will have to contend with the top 3-point shooting team in the class. This is the first meeting during the Bound era for the programs. Hear it at 10:00 AM on KMA-FM 99.1. BCMoore line — Denver by 17.45.
4. Class 1A State Quarterfinal — Bishop Garrigan (22-3) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (23-0): Garrigan is the No. 2 seed, but they’ve got the best player in the world. Audi Crooks is at 23.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in her junior season. This is the first time the two programs have played in the Bound era. BCMoore line — Garrigan by 16.61.
3. Class 1A State Quarterfinal — Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (23-1) vs. MMCRU (23-1): Finally, two teams with a little history. Exira/EHK won a thrilling 60-55 quarterfinal over the Royals last season. Both teams are pretty much the same as back then. The Royals would love some revenge, and the computers favor them greatly. I can’t see them reaching that number, though. I expect another tight game. You can hear it at 3:15 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. BCMoore line — MMCRU by 14.57.
2. Class 2A State Quarterfinal — Cascade (20-4) vs. Central Lyon (22-2): Dike-New Hartford, Central Lyon and Denver are way ahead of the rest of the pack in Class 2A on the BCMoore Rankings website. So much so that this meeting of No. 2 vs. No. 4 is a double-digit spread. This is the first time the two have played in the Bound era. BCMoore line — Central Lyon by 13.36.
1. Class 1A State Quarterfinal — North Linn (22-2) vs. Springville (23-1): Plenty of history here with both teams in the same division in the Tri-Rivers Conference. North Linn has a 22-9 advantage in the meetings during the Bound era, but Springville snapped a nine-game losing skid about a month ago on February 1st. North Linn also has a win in this series this season (on January 7th). Check out the per game numbers between these two. North Linn averages 68.6 PPG to Springville’s 68.4 while they’ve allowed 39.4 per game to Springville’s 39.2. Should be pretty outstanding. BCMoore line — North Linn by 3.33.
Let’s take a look at yesterday’s 3A and 4A substate finals and state quarterfinals:
-Ames 50 Des Moines Hoover 33: It didn’t turn out to be the worst game of the night, but it was still about what was predicted. The Little Cyclones were 17.91 favorites.
-Dike-New Hartford 64 South Central Calhoun 44: They’re pretty, pretty good. D-NH was a 17.06 favorite, and they are able to cover the spread with a 20-point win.
-Dallas Center-Grimes 64 Benton 38: DCG continues to show their top ranking is warranted. They roll to a 26-point win as a 16.90 favorite.
-Waukee Northwest 57 Urbandale 45: On to state for Waukee Northwest, which was a 16.25 favorite.
-Cedar Rapids Kennedy 53 Cedar Rapids Washington 36: Kennedy was a solid 14.96 favorite, and they’re able to cover by over two points.
-Burlington 55 Pleasant Valley 40: UPSET! Our first upset of the night has Burlington rolling to a 15-point win as a 13-point underdog.
-Johnston 55 Dowling Catholic 31: Johnston treated this like it was baseball. No trouble at all with a 24-point win as a 10.03 favorite.
-Cedar Falls 39 WDM Valley 36: Oh, the sweet melody of a CIML game in its final stages without a shot clock. Cedar Falls gets the UPSET as a 9.56 underdog.
-Ankeny 62 Waukee 57: It’s Ankeny moving on to the state tournament, but they will be sad (not sad) to learn that they did not cover the 7.98 spread.
-Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 Waverly-Shell Rock 33: Impressive work here for the Crusaders, which clamp down on W-SR for a 21-point win as 6.98 favorites.
-Ballard 43 Center Point-Urbana 29: Ballard was also a dominant winner and covered up their 6.57 spread with ease.
-Cedar Rapids Prairie 41 Dubuque Hempstead 20: Another 4A game that probably would have been difficult to watch. Prairie rolls to the 21-point win and covers the 5.64 spread.
-Davenport Assumption 58 Wahlert Catholic 47: UPSET. Another strong showing for Assumption in a battle for the final spot in the 3A tournament. They win by 11 as a 4.5 point dog.
-Cedar Rapids Xavier 62 Central DeWitt 55: Pretty fun game to watch play out as I waited to do the Glenwood game. Xavier covers the 3.75 spread, but Central DeWitt definitely gave them a little bit of a push throughout.
-Panorama 46 Regina Catholic 38: This is another UPSET. Regina was a slight 0.39 favorite, so the computers saw this as a toss-up. Either way, it wasn’t really a toss-up. Panorama gets the win in solid fashion.
-Glenwood 64 Bondurant-Farrar 59: And finally, we have what was seen as the game of the day. It played out that way for bits and pieces, but Glenwood had a 23-3 stretch. That’s dominance, and the Rams get the cover of the 0.29 spread.
Good showing for the favorites against the spread with a 9-7 record, and they had an OK 12-4 mark straight up.
Overall Straight Up: 178-36
Overall ATS: 89-126
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.