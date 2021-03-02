(KMAland) -- The ups and downs and turns along the tournament trail are a wonderful thing. Or they suck.
We’ve had a bit of a rough run of late here in KMAland with Tri-Center, St. Albert, Treynor and Atlantic all experiencing tough losses one win away from the state tournament. I do have some good news, though.
No. 1, Martensdale-St. Marys is still undefeated and still left to represent our area conferences. No. 2, Abraham Lincoln is a really good team, and they are also still alive and going for a state tournament tonight. Finally, there’s No. 3, the girls state tournament.
Things are about to pick up for KMAland in Des Moines, starting with Glenwood at 11:00 and then Harlan at 3:00 and then Nodaway Valley at 9:00 and then Treynor at 10:00 tomorrow and then Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at 4:00 tomorrow. Now that…that’s some fun.
With that said, let’s check in on our guy BCMoore and how things went yesterday in the world of predictions, results and difference.
BOYS PREDICTION: Carroll by 1.37 over Sergeant Bluff-Luton
RESULT: Postseason time is Sergeant Bluff-Luton time. I wrote that yesterday and maybe another time a week ago. I’m writing it again today because the Warriors are on to their fifth state tournament thanks to a seven-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 8.37
BOYS PREDICTION: Solon by 1.40 over Monticello
RESULT: Monticello turned this one on its head. Of course, it was a coin flip game that could have gone either way, anyway. It went the way of Monticello here by six, and they are back to state for a second straight year and fourth time in school history.
DIFFERENCE: 7.40 (and wrong)
GIRLS PREDICTION: Waterloo West by 3.88 over Iowa City West
RESULT: This was a toss-up all along, and it turned in Iowa City West’s favor. The Women of Troy edged their way to a two-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 5.88 (and wrong)
GIRLS PREDICTION: Southeast Polk by 2.50 over Ankeny Centennial
RESULT: Do we put an asterisk on this miss? Sure looked like this one should have gone to overtime. In case you missed it, here are a couple tweets that kind of tells the story of the controversial way of this finish.
Hmmmmm 🤔 https://t.co/477DwgrXig— Derek Martin (@d2mart) March 1, 2021
Whoopsy! https://t.co/BnMoCVW5rN pic.twitter.com/PZUDvE9pPy— Derek Martin (@d2mart) March 1, 2021
I’m not completely sure how a state tournament official misses that, but it’s also worth pointing out the fluky nature of the game-tying shot and some think it may have actually been a foul that led to the girl stepping out of bounds. I think that would have been a terrible foul call, but terrible is what we got in the end, isn’t it?
DIFFERENCE: 4.50 (and wrong, kinda)
BOYS PREDICTION: Ballard by 23.84 over Bondurant-Farrar
RESULT: Ballard got a bit of a push, but they were able to prevail by nine to move to their 11th state tournament. It also marks their third straight trip to Des Moines.
DIFFERENCE: 14.84
BOYS PREDICTION: Pella by 22.12 over Grinnell
RESULT: Pella also got a push from Grinnell last night, and they were even tied entering the fourth period. Free throws pushed this up to an 11-point margin for the Dutch, as they move to their 18th state tournament.
DIFFERENCE: 11.12
GIRLS PREDICTION: West Lyon by 12.49 over West Burlington
RESULT: All West Lyon, all the time here as they rolled to a 22-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 9.51
GIRLS PREDICTION: Clear Lake by 12.93 over Waukon
RESULT: Clear Lake pulled away for a 21-point win over Waukon to advance to the semifinals.
DIFFERENCE: 8.07
GIRLS PREDICTION: Johnston by 13.54 over Cedar Falls
RESULT: Johnston was a winner, but they didn’t quite reach that spread. The Dragons eventually took a seven-point win here.
DIFFERENCE: 6.54
BOYS PREDICTION: Dallas Center-Grimes by 25.21 over Atlantic
RESULT: In the end, the key was getting past ADM – a team that knew them so well. And once they did, the Mustangs played loose and made everything early on their way to a 21-point win and their seventh state tournament.
DIFFERENCE: 4.21
GIRLS PREDICTION: Waukee by 19.76 over Dowling Catholic
RESULT: It was all Waukee all the time, and the BCMoore spread was pretty, pretty close here with the spread 23.
DIFFERENCE: 3.24
GIRLS PREDICTION: Cherokee by 17.07 over Davenport Assumption
RESULT: If you can beat Davenport Assumption by 20 then you are the real deal. Not that there was ever a question of if Cherokee was not, but this verified it.
DIFFERENCE: 2.93
BOYS PREDICTION: Western Dubuque by 17.76 over Decorah
RESULT: Even the power of Darin Svenson could not save Decorah here. Western Dubuque pulled out a 16-point win for their fourth state tournament in school history – and their first since 2012.
DIFFERENCE: 1.76
Call it a 9-4* day for the BCMoore system with four of the wins within 4.21 points of the actual spread. Let’s take a peek at today’s 17-game schedule, including games involving four KMAland conference teams.
17. Ankeny (10-9) vs. Waukee (12-2) – Boys Class 4A Substate Final
Ankeny won last year’s state championship over Waukee, but they will have to pull a major upset to defend it. Waukee has won the two previous meetings this year by 28 and 37. BCMoore line: Waukee by 30.59.
16. Cedar Falls (18-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (14-7) – Boys Class 4A Substate Final
Cedar Falls has been a monster over the last several years. It started with AJ Green, and it continues with Landon Wolf and company. It would be a shocker if they don’t advance to state tonight. They won the previous meeting in January by 25. BCMoore line: Cedar Falls by 22.94.
15. Glenwood (19-3) vs. Wahlert Catholic (13-9) – Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinal
A lot of people are having trouble getting Glenwood’s opponent correct, but make no mistake, Glenwood knows full and well about this Wahlert team. They upset Waverly-Shell Rock to get here, and they have ZERO losses to teams lower than 5A. It’s not easy matchup for a No. 1, despite the BCMoore spread. We’ll have it on KMA-FM 99.1 at 11:00! BCMoore line: Glenwood by 20.21.
14. Roland-Story (17-4) vs. Unity Christian (22-2) – Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal
Unity Christian always has some fun names to say. This year, the Schoonhovens (Grace and Janie) lead the charge for a team that is favored to heavily advance on. BCMoore line: Unity Christian by 20.08.
13. Ballard (21-1) vs. Harlan (17-5) – Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinal
Harlan is back at the state tournament, and they’ll be large underdogs to a Ballard beast that is allowing just 27.6 points per game. That’s kind of what they’re known for over the years, too. Great defense. Maybe Harlan can get hot and make a bunch of 3s like they’ve done at times this season? Hear it on KMA-FM 99.1 at 3:00! BCMoore line: Ballard by 15.59.
12. Dubuque Senior (11-8) vs. North Scott (12-7) – Boys Class 4A Substate Final
The first meeting between these two programs since 2018 comes with a trip to state on the line. If North Scott has their way, it’s going to be a slog with a combined 60 points. Meanwhile, Dubuque Senior is averaging 60.5 per game. Let’s hope – for the benefit of those in attendance and for all that is holy – the Senior style wins out. BCMoore line: Dubuque Senior by 12.79.
11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15-7) vs. Johnston (9-4) – Boys Class 4A Substate Final
Johnston and Cedar Rapids Kennedy come together in Marshalltown for this one. Has anyone seen the Marshalltown basketball court? BEAUTIFUL!
Welcome to Marshalltown's circle gym. Tonight we have the @scc_titans boys basketball (18-5) team as they take on Iowa Falls-Alden (14-9). Winner goes to State. Should be a fun one. #iahsbkb pic.twitter.com/QWqr0SmSLV— Mark Schafer (@mark_schafer) February 28, 2021
BCMoore line: Johnston by 11.97.
10. Abraham Lincoln (18-4) vs. Southeast Polk (12-7) – Boys Class 4A Substate Final
Abraham Lincoln has taken on all comers this year, and they are well-prepared for this meeting. Of course, Southeast Polk can throw a rock and find a quality opponent, so this is nothing new for them either. Atlantic alum and former coach Alan Jenkins used to work and coach at AL. That’s a little told story heading into this interesting meeting on AM 960. BCMoore line: Abraham Lincoln by 11.67.
9. Dowling Catholic (11-8) vs. WDM Valley (16-4) – Boys Class 4A Substate Final
Dowling was a victor in January when these two teams met, and they hold a slight 9-8 advantage in the 17 matchups in the QuikStats era. This should be a doozy of a battle tonight. Despite the loss earlier this year, Valley is the favorite. BCMoore line: WDM Valley by 7.39.
8. Maquoketa Valley (23-0) vs. Rock Valley (16-9) – Girls Class 2A State Quarterfinal
Despite Trevor Maeder’s beliefs that Dike-New Hartford is the top seed in the 2A field, it’s actually Maquoketa Valley. They’re allowing just 27.9 points per game this season while Rock Valley is scoring just 47.4 per game. That seems like a tough matchup for the Rockets. That said, the spread is pretty low, so I would expect a good one tonight. BCMoore line: Maquoketa Valley by 5.59.
7. Bondurant-Farrar (16-5) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (20-2) – Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinal
There’s a little familiarity between these two schools, as they’ve played eight times since 2007. However, they haven’t met since 2018. DCG holds the 6-2 edge in the series and will be a slight favorite in this one. BCMoore line: DCG by 4.55.
6. Clear Lake (21-2) vs. Humboldt (15-7) – Boys Class 3A Substate Final
Clear Lake won by 20 in January. But not so fast because Humboldt won the initial meeting by eight in December. The rubber match has everything on the line, and the BCMoore spread seems to think this will be one of the top games of the evening. BCMoore line: Clear Lake by 3.42.
5. Ames (16-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (14-4) – Boys Class 4A Substate Final
Tamin Lipsey is one of the top players in all of Iowa and is averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Little Cyclones won by 10 in February, but Ankeny Centennial was a two-point victory in December. This should be a complete war with a spot in the state field on the line. BCMoore line: Ames by 2.59.
4. Iowa City Liberty (7-5) vs. Pleasant Valley (18-3) – Boys Class 4A Substate Final
Some of these records leave me shaking my head, and that Liberty record is certainly one of them. Weird time in our lives, huh? Pleasant Valley won their last game 21-19, and it started the whole shot clock debate right back up. As the IHSAA’s Chris Cuellar noted, pace is a choice. Turn it up, PV! BCMoore line: Pleasant Valley by 2.49.
3. Davenport Assumption (17-6) vs. Mount Vernon (17-5) – Boys Class 3A Substate Final
Another misplaced Class 3A game that was moved to appease fans, administration and maybe even media due to Assumption’s tournament game last night. This could be a low-scoring defensive battle with both teams averaging under 60 points per game offensively. And it might just be the tightest game of the night. BCMoore line: Assumption by 1.83.
2. Nodaway Valley (23-0) vs. North Linn (21-2) – Girls Class 2A State Quarterfinal
One of the best games of the night is with me and late into the evening on KMA-FM 99.1 tonight. It’s a very interesting optical matchup, considering Nodaway Valley is the more experienced team, but you never know how a team will react to their first state tournament. North Linn is led by several freshmen, as well as a few others left over from their success over the past several years. Anyway, it figures to be really close and really fun. BCMoore line: North Linn by .59.
1. Central DeWitt (16-2) vs. North Scott (15-2) – Girls Class 4A State Quarterfinal
Even a spread of .59 cannot top this one. And the fact that there is all kinds of familiarity between the two teams makes for even more interest. North Scott won by six in February while Central DeWitt was a winner by 15 in January. Whomever wins the rubber match will have a spot in a state semifinal. BCMoore line: North Scott by .09.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.