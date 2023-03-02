(KMAland) -- Six state semifinals hit the court later today in Des Moines. Here's how things line up:
IOWA GIRLS STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 5A: No. 1 Johnston (23-1) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (18-6)
Johnston is 2-0 against Ankeny Centennial this season, and they own the 9-3 advantage in the series during the Bound era. The Dragons won on January 27th, 66-59, and 46-40 back on December 13th.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Johnston by 9.72.
Class 5A: No. 3 Pleasant Valley (24-0) vs. No. 2 Dowling Catholic (20-4)
This is the first time these two programs have seen one another during the Bound era, and it might be one that steals the show in Des Moines today. Dowling has won 17 in a row while Pleasant Valley, of course, has ripped off 24 straight.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Dowling Catholic by 3.98.
Class 3A: No. 4 Benton (22-3) vs. No. 8 Vinton-Shellsburg (18-7)
These two are quite familiar with one another, playing in the WaMac Conference together. Benton leads the series, 28-4, and they have won each of the two meetings this year. They were 48-45 winners on January 13th and 59-47 victors on January 31st. Vinton-Shellsburg has the upset of the tournament, knocking off undefeated defending champion Estherville-Lincoln Central earlier this week. Can they do it again?
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Benton by 2.47.
Class 3A: No. 3 Solon (23-2) vs. No. 2 Sioux Center (19-5)
Two of the top five offenses in the class hit the court in Class 3A. And it’s an original matchup during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Sioux Center by 3.48.
Class 4A: No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes (21-3) vs. No. 3 Ballard (19-3)
It’s the No. 1 defense (Ballard) against the No. 2 defense (DC-G) in the 4A semifinals. Ballard is allowing just 36.4 points per game while DC-G is giving up just 37.3 per game. The two teams are also familiar with one another with this being the 27th time they’ve played during the Bound era. Ballard won the meeting earlier this season, 56-48, but DC-G won the time before that last year, 54-37. Ballard has won 11 of 12 and 21 of 26.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Ballard by 3.39.
Class 4A: No. 2 North Polk (22-2) vs. No. 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic (23-2)
Two of the top three offenses in the class. Heelan ranks No. 1 at 63.2 per game while North Polk is third at 61.4. And they have a combined 40 game win streak with Heelan ripping off 23 in a row and North Polk taking their last 17. Historically, the two saw one another one other time, and it was Heelan taking the 2020 state championship game, 53-46.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Heelan by 1.39.