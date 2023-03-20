(KMAland) -- Happy Monday! It’s time for another edition of the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup.
This is the 11th year I have been tracking the Hawkeye Ten Conference, and it’s time to take a look at how the winter season shaped the standings.
Back in December, we were left with these standings:
1. Glenwood & Lewis Central (37 points)
3. Harlan & Kuemper Catholic (32 points)
5. Atlantic (31 points)
6. Clarinda (23 points)
7. Denison-Schleswig (17 points)
8. Red Oak & St. Albert (15 points)
10. Creston (14 points)
11. Shenandoah (11 points)
Now, let’s add to those points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Glenwood (8-2) — 11 points
2. Lewis Central (8-2) — 10 points
3. Atlantic (8-2) — 9 points
**Ties are made to be broken. While the trio listed above will go down as the tri-champions of the conference, we don’t play that game here at the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup. Atlantic lost to both Glenwood and Lewis Central, so they slide to No. 3. Now, how do I decide between LC and Glenwood? I have to go with the full season series between the two. The Rams beat LC two out of three, including in a regional semifinal, on their way to a state tournament trip.
4. Harlan (7-3) — 8 points
5. St. Albert (7-3) — 7 points
**These two split their two games this past year, but the point differential lives on the side of the Cyclones, which won by 16 and lost by two.
6. Kuemper Catholic (6-4) — 6 points
7. Creston (3-7) — 5 points
8. Denison-Schleswig (3-7) — 4 points
9. Shenandoah (3-7) — 3 points
**Another three-way tie that needs to be broken. I just took the total games played against one another and went by record. Creston went 2-1 (split with Shenandoah, beat Denison-Schleswig), the Monarchs were 1-1 (lost to Creston, beat Shenandoah) and Shenandoah was 1-2.
10. Clarinda (2-8) — 2 points
11. Red Oak (0-10) — 1 point
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Denison-Schleswig (9-1) — 11 points
2. Harlan (9-1) — 10 points
**The Monarchs get the tiebreaker here with a 2–0 mark against the Cyclones this season.
3. Kuemper Catholic (8-2) — 9 points
4. Glenwood (7-3) — 8 points
5. Creston (6-4) — 7 points
6. Lewis Central (6-4) — 6 points
**Creston and Lewis Central both had the same conference mark, but the Panthers had a tight win over the Titans this past season.
7. Atlantic (4-6) — 5 points
8. Clarinda (3-7) — 4 points
9. Red Oak (2-8) — 3 points
10. St. Albert (1-9) — 2 points
11. Shenandoah (0-10) — 1 point
WRESTLING
When it comes to wrestling, we use both dual standings and traditional wrestling tournament standings to divvy out points. For example, if you finished first in the traditional tournament and second in the dual standings you would get 21 points for wrestling. Once we add all those points up, then the top scoring team gets the 11.
1. Creston — 11 points
2. Atlantic — 10 points
3. Glenwood — 9 points
**Creston, Atlantic and Glenwood were 1-2-3 in both the dual standings and at the traditional tournament.
4. Harlan — 8 points
5. Kuemper Catholic — 7 points
6. Lewis Central — 6 points
**Harlan was fourth in the dual standings and sixth in the traditional standings while Kuemper Catholic was fifth in both and LC was sixth and fourth. The tiebreaker was broken based around Harlan beating both Kuemper and LC in head-to-head duals and by Kuemper beating LC in a tight dual win of their own.
7. Shenandoah — 5 points
8. Clarinda — 4 points
9. Denison-Schleswig — 3 points
10. Red Oak — 2 points
11. St. Albert — 1 point
**Shenandoah is working their way up the standings, finishing seventh in the dual standings and eighth in the traditional tournament. Denison-Schleswig went eighth and ninth, and Clarinda was ninth and seventh. Red Oak was 10th in both, and St. Albert was 11th in both.
GIRLS BOWLING
With eight teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference sponsoring bowling, I have an 11-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 system for the order from this year’s conference tournament.
1. St. Albert (2787 pins) — 11 points
2. Clarinda (2769 pins) — 10 points
3. Denison-Schleswig (2699 pins) — 8 points
4. Lewis Central (2580 pins) — 6 points
5. Shenandoah (2304 pins) — 4 points
6. Harlan (2189 pins) — 3 points
7. Red Oak (1429 pins) — 2 points
8. Creston (1308 pins) — 1 point
BOYS BOWLING
1. St. Albert (3233 pins) — 11 points
2. Clarinda (3094 pins) — 10 points
3. Shenandoah (3005 pins) — 8 points
4. Denison-Schleswig (2982 pins) — 6 points
5. Lewis Central (2921 pins) — 4 points
6. Red Oak (2512 pins) — 3 points
7. Harlan (2293 pins) — 2 points
8. Creston (2279 pins) — 1 point
LATEST STANDINGS
Using the fall points and adding them to the winter points, here’s a look at the latest team standings. Note: We now have to adopt PPS (or Points Per Sport) due to three schools not sponsoring bowling.
1. Glenwood (65 points, 7 sports) = 9.29 PPS
2. Atlantic (55 points, 7 sports) = 7.86 PPS
3. Kuemper Catholic (54 points, 7 sports) = 7.71 PPS
4. Lewis Central (69 points, 9 sports) = 7.67 PPS
5. Harlan (63 points, 9 sports) = 7.00 PPS
6. Clarinda (53 points, 9 sports) = 5.89 PPS
7. Denison-Schleswig (49 points, 9 sports) = 5.44 PPS
8. St. Albert (47 points, 9 sports) = 5.22 PPS
9. Creston (39 points, 9 sports) = 4.33 PPS
10. Shenandoah (32 points, 9 sports) = 3.56 PPS
11. Red Oak (26 points, 9 sports) = 2.89 PPS
Last year at this time, Glenwood was on top of the league, although they have a bit of a smaller PPS this year (9.57 last year). Their lead, though, is about the same.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.