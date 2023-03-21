(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the football districts and groups for the 2023 and 2024 seasons on Monday. While I will have a deeper look at each area district in the coming weeks and months, today I am writing one paragraph on each district.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Teams: Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Newell-Fonda, Siouxland Christian, St. Mary’s Remsen, West Harrison, Woodbine
The defending state champions, Remsen St. Mary’s (13-0 last year), are here while Newell-Fonda (10-2) and West Harrison (9-1) also had winning records. The Hawkeyes, though, lose plenty from a senior class that will go down as legendary. Woodbine (3-6) might be one to watch to make the biggest improvement in wins from 2022.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Teams: Belle Plaine, BGM, Melcher-Dallas, Montezuma, Moravia, Twin Cedars
Three teams had winning records last season: BGM (6-3), Montezuma (9-3) and Moravia (7-3). Montezuma figures to always be in contention for a district championship, given the success of their system with or without some of the big names we got to know over the last several years. Belle Plaine (4-5) makes the move down from Class A and could certainly be worth a watch as a team that takes well to the 8-Player game.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Teams: Bedford, East Union, Lamoni, Lenox, Mormon Trail, Murray, Southeast Warren
The second-best team in the state last year — Lenox (11-1) — will have to replace a great senior class immediately after losing a great senior class the year before. The Tigers should get a bigger-than-average push from Southeast Warren (9-2), which has a great sophomore class as ready for two more big years. Both Bedford (5-4) and Mormon Trail (6-3) also had winning records last season.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Teams: Audubon, Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Baxter (7-2) returns the best record, but it’s hard to overlook a couple KMAland teams here, including Audubon (4-6), which played the toughest schedule in the entire state last season. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-4), St. Edmond (4-4), Collins-Maxwell (3-5) and Colo-Nesco (4-5) also were right at .500 or just under.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Teams: CAM, East Mills, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Sidney, Stanton/Essex
The only district in 8-Player completely full of KMAland conference schools. Sidney (1-7) should find the return to 8-Player a much better proposition for them after spending the last couple cycles in Class A. There are five teams in the league that had a .500 record or better last year: Fremont-Mills (8-3), CAM (7-3), East Mills (6-3), Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-4) and Stanton/Essex (4-4).
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Teams: Central Decatur, Lynnville-Sully, Madrid, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, North Mahaska, Wayne
The big change here is that Martensdale-St. Marys (4-5) has returned to Class A and 11-Player. Meanwhile, Central Decatur (4-5) drops down from Class 1A, Lynnville-Sully (11-1) is coming off one of their finest seasons ever and Mount Ayr (8-2) and Madrid (6-3) were also successful playoff teams in 2022.
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Teams: ACGC, Earlham, IKM-Manning, Panorama, Riverside, South Central Calhoun, Southwest Valley
Three schools — ACGC (7-3), Panorama (4-6) and South Central Calhoun (4-5) — drop from Class 1A and have had recent success. Meanwhile, Southwest Valley (7-3) is the only team that played in A last year and posted a winning record. I’d hardly put it past traditionally strong Earlham (3-6) and/or IKM-Manning (2-7) bouncing back, and Riverside (2-7) was ultra-young in 2022.
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Teams: Kingsley-Pierson, Logan-Magnolia, St. Albert, Tri-Center, West Monona, Westwood, Woodbury Central
Logan-Magnolia (5-4) and Woodbury Central (11-1) can’t seem to avoid one another lately. They are the only two teams in the district that had winning records in 2022. However, Kingsley-Pierson (4-5) played one of the toughest 8-Player schedules in the state, and Tri-Center (4-5) and Westwood (4-5) were certainly capable. Plus, it’s hard to think St. Albert (2-7) will stay down too long.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Teams: Grand View Christian, Nodaway Valley, Ogden, South Hamilton, West Central Valley, Woodward-Granger
Three teams that were in Class 1A and had winning records in 2022 are here. South Hamilton (8-2), West Central Valley (5-4) and Woodward-Granger (6-4) all won more than they lost in 1A a year ago. Grand View Christian (5-4) and Ogden (6-3) also had winning records in Class 8-Player and Class A, respectively. Nodaway Valley (0-8) looks to be in another tough district as they transition into a new coaching era.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Teams: AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood
When it comes to classes and districts, it’s about geography, enrollment and free and reduced lunch numbers. So, I find it quite interesting that Red Oak and Shenandoah — two schools currently miscast in the Hawkeye Ten — are grouped with four Western Iowa Conference schools. Yes, quite interesting! Anyway, there are two Class A, two Class 1A and two Class 2A schools from the last cycle here. Underwood (11-2) and AHSTW (10-1) both won big in 1A and A, respectively, while Treynor (5-4) and Red Oak (5-4) had winning records in 1A and 2A, respectively.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 7
Teams: Centerville, Chariton, Clarinda, Clarke, Interstate 35, Van Meter
Van Meter (12-1) won the Class 1A state championship and makes the move up to Class 2A just like a good relegation/promotion system would do. The Bulldogs have the lowest FRL numbers for a public school in the entire state. Interstate 35 (3-6) also played in 1A last year, but Clarinda (6-4), Centerville (8-3) and Clarke (5-4) all had winning records in 2A. Chariton (3-6), just for the sake of not leaving anybody out, played in 2A, too.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Teams: Des Moines Christian, Greene County, Kuemper Catholic, Roland-Story, Saydel, Southeast Valley
Both Greene County (8-2) and Kuemper Catholic (8-2) were pretty impressive in 2A and 1A, respectively, last season. Saydel (0-9) drops down from Class 3A, and Des Moines Christian (3-5), Roland-Story (4-5) and Southeast Valley (3-5) stay put after seasons just below .500 in 2A in 2022.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Teams: Bishop Heelan Catholic, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Carroll, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center
A lot of teams probably familiar with one another over the years. MOC-Floyd Valley (6-4) and Carroll (5-4) both had winning records in Class 3A, and Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-7), Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-6) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-6) all seem due for a bounce back, don’t they? Sioux Center (5-5) was right at .500 in 3A a year ago.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
Teams: Atlantic, Creston, Harlan, Knoxville, Nevada, Perry
The defending state champion Harlan (12-1) will have some new faces in some big places, but the Cyclones should always be considered a state contender regardless of the names and faces. As long as there is a Bladt on the sideline, they’re going to be right there in this five-class format. Creston (6-4), Atlantic (5-4) and Nevada (8-3) all had winning records in Class 3A last year while Perry (1-8) drops from 4A and Knoxville (1-8) stays put.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Teams: Denison-Schleswig, Fort Dodge, LeMars, Sioux City West, Spencer, Storm Lake
Spencer (7-3) and LeMars (6-4) both had winning records and played 10 games in Class 4A last season. Denison-Schleswig (4-5) and Fort Dodge (4-5) also played in 4A and were a win away from doing the same. Sioux City West (3-7) comes down from Class 5A while Storm Lake (0-9) looks to improve from a tough season a year ago.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Teams: Thomas Jefferson, Dallas Center-Grimes, Glenwood, Lewis Central, Norwalk, Winterset
Every school here played in Class 4A last season, and that includes Lewis Central (13-1), which returned to the state championship before falling to Cedar Rapids Xavier. Glenwood (7-5) and Norwalk (5-4) were also winning teams while Dallas Center-Grimes (3-7), Winterset (3-7) and Thomas Jefferson (1-9) finished below the .500 line.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.