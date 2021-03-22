(KMAland) -- I told you I was going to double up on some spring sports previews. It simply has to be done. Not only because things are about to get hectic with competition, but also because I have to quench this thirst to learn more and more and more about the upcoming spring seasons.
So, for round number two today, the random number generator tells me it’s time to take a complete look at the world of KMAland girls golf.
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF PREVIEW
QuikStats/Varsity Bound has a pretty sweet statistic that I can sort with, and it’s one that I rely on quite a bit during golf season. It’s called combined/adjusted average.
I don’t know the details of how the sausage is made, but it somehow combines 9-hole and 18-hole scores into some sort of adjusted average. Here are (potentially) the top 30 returning seniors and the top 11 returning juniors from the 2019 season, based on what we will call CAAVG (combined/adjusted average).
Brooke Bauer, Senior, Shenandoah (53.87 CAAVG)
Bauer is a top 10 senior in the area and had some really standout performances during her sophomore golf season, finishing 21st at the Hawkeye Ten meet.
Avery Beller, Junior, Sioux City North (48.79 CAAVG)
The top freshman among KMAland conference golfers from 2019, Beller grabbed All-MRC honors with a fourth-place finish at the conference meet during a terrific debut season. Her CAAVG ranked 8th in the entire state among freshmen.
Sophia Benson, Senior, Glenwood (53.02 CAAVG)
Benson’s 53.02 CAAVG is the third-lowest among returning seniors in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Her 8th-place finish at the 2019 Hawkeye Ten meet is also the second-best finish among returnees in the league.
Alaya Betts, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (56.95 CAAVG)
Among the top four returning seniors in the Rolling Valley Conference, Betts is a multi-sporter that routinely shot around a 49-53 in 9-hole scores during the course of her sophomore season. She’s within the top 20 seniors in the area.
Sydney Beymer, Senior, Audubon (56.66 CAAVG)
Beymer lowered her freshman CAAVG down by nearly a full stroke in her sophomore season, and she should be among the top five returning seniors in the Western Iowa Conference.
Jocelyn Cheek, Senior, Harlan (53.43 CAAVG)
Cheek has had a heck of a senior year of athletics, and she’ll look to take that into golf. The Harlan standout has the fourth-lowest CAAVG among returning seniors in the Hawkeye Ten and is one of just three returning medalists in the league.
Abby Clark, Senior, Wayne (59.38 CAAVG)
Clark went as low as 95 last year in three 18-hole rounds, which was good for a top three finish as the Central Decatur Invitational. It sure feels like the POI could be up for grabs this year, and Clark might well find herself in the mix.
Kimberly Daily, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (53.00 CAAVG)
Daily is among the top five returning seniors in the area and had a sixth-place finish in the Rolling Valley Conference to highlight her sophomore season.
Jaya Davis, Senior, Lewis Central (58.16 CAAVG)
Davis made her biggest impact near the end of the season when the Titans then-sophomore finished just outside medal standing. She ended up 15th with a round of 99 – her one and only 18-hole score of the season.
Rylie Driskell, Senior, Creston (42.02 CAAVG)
The reigning, defending KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year, Driskell is a two-time All-KMAland choice and a two-time state medalist. She is also the defending Hawkeye Ten Conference champion. Put simply, she is the best of the best in the area and among the state’s best returning golfers.
Taylor Elam, Senior, Lewis Central (52.39 CAAVG)
An underrated multi-sporter at Lewis Central, Elam put together a strong sophomore season with a strong ability to grind through 18-hole rounds. She’s the defending city champion, and the third-ranked senior on our board.
Anna Fenton, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (56.40 CAAVG)
Missouri River schools received plenty of contribution from this class two years ago, and Fenton was the top player for the Crusaders. In fact, she was the top player in the conference at the Missouri River meet, firing a 92 to take a conference championship in her debut season.
Becca Goebel, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (58.71 CAAVG)
Coon Rapids-Bayard returns a solid core, and Goebel is among that mix. A quick search of Goebel shows her low 9-hole score of 49 was good enough for a runner-up in a meet with Exira/EHK and West Central Valley.
Maria Groumoutis, Junior, Creston (50.21 CAAVG)
The top freshman in direct KMAland in 2019, Groumoutis is a nice No. 2 behind Driskell for the defending Hawkeye Ten champions. Groumoutis was the fourth golfer on a loaded Panthers team two years ago and took 17th in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Abby Harper, Senior, East Union (59.93 CAAVG)
Harper ranks among the top 30 seniors and top 40 overall returning players in KMAland. She generally lived in the mid to upper 50s during her sophomore season, and she’ll hope to bring that down even further and could take a run at a wide open Pride of Iowa Conference.
Chelsey Hoakison, Senior, Lenox (52.53 CAAVG)
Hoakison has a special set of skills as an All-KMAland bowler and the fourth-ranked senior golfer in the area. Hoakison also took fourth in the Pride of Iowa Conference as a sophomore.
Maddie Holtz, Junior, CAM (57.81 CAAVG)
Holtz was able to spend one year learning under one of the great area golfers of the last decade, Sammi Jahde. Now, she ranks as one of the top two returning RVC juniors and takes the reins from where Jahde left off.
Roni Hook, Senior, Atlantic (53.27 CAAVG)
Hook qualified for the state golf meet in both her freshman and sophomore seasons at Griswold, and she will look to make an impact in the Hawkeye Ten with the Trojans this year. Her CAAVG is seventh among returning seniors in the area. Hook won’t be able to defend her Corner Conference championship, though.
Shannon Hopkins, Senior, Woodbine (59.00 CAAVG)
Hopkins was one of Woodbine’s top golfers last season, and she figures to be the top Tiger on the links this year. Hopkins posted a low 9-hole score of 54 and a low 18-hole score of 106 last season.
Abby Hoss, Senior, LeMars (57.98 CAAVG)
The top sophomore on the LeMars team will enter the Missouri River Conference with hopes of continuing a consistency that has her ranked among the top 25 seniors in a KMAland conference.
Danielle Hurt, Junior, LeMars (52.27 CAAVG)
Hurt did not golf in a KMAland conference two years ago, but she will this year. The MRC will have to deal with a top 20 player in her class during the 2019 season.
Kamaya Jacobsen, Senior, IKM-Manning (54.59 CAAVG)
Jacobsen is the top-returning senior – per the CAAVG – in the Western Iowa Conference. She also the experience of playing along with her IKM-Manning team at the 2019 state tournament.
Ellie Koob, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (57.73 CAAVG)
Koob played in four 9-hole rounds and one 18-hole round, and it was the 18-hole round that brings her CAAVG into the top 25. She shot a 95 in that round.
Madeline Lewis, Junior, Treynor (56.04 CAAVG)
A regional final qualifier in her freshman season, Lewis is the top-ranked junior in the Western Iowa Conference. The multi-sport standout, I’m sure, has even bigger aims for her junior season.
Morgan McGargill, Junior, Shenandoah (58.86 CAAVG)
A lot can change in two years, but McGargill ranks as one of the top returning players from the Hawkeye Ten in her class. In fact, only Groumoutis posted a lower CAAVG in that freshman class from 2019.
Maci Miller, Junior, Boyer Valley (55.91 CAAVG)
The top freshman golfer in the Rolling Valley Conference two years ago, Miller was a depth piece on Boyer Valley’s state qualifier. She figures to be among the top players in the RVC this year.
Katelyn Neilsen, Senior, Boyer Valley (55.44 CAAVG)
Neilsen is one of the top three returning seniors in the Rolling Valley Conference and a member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 state qualifier. She’s not the last Boyer Valley name on this list.
Bailey Maher, Senior, Shenandoah (57.40 CAAVG)
Maher was a key ingredient for a successful Shenandoah team in 2019, including a medalist finish at the Sidney Invitational. Missing the 2020 season was unfortunate for the Fillies, which had every returning piece back from 2019. Maher should be among the top two for this year’s group, too.
Alexia Miller, Senior, Boyer Valley (55.39 CAAVG)
Boyer Valley missed a chance at a really special season last year due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean they can’t run it back this year. Miller is among three returning golfers from their state qualifier and leads that group with the 55.39 CAAVG.
Bre Muhlbauer, Senior, IKM-Manning (55.08 CAAVG)
Another member of IKM-Manning’s highly successful team in 2019, Muhlbauer is right behind her teammate, Jacobsen, with the second-lowest returning CAAVG in the WIC among seniors.
Hailee Nice, Senior, Lewis Central (57.37 CAAVG)
You might say, Nice had a….nice season. I’m terrible, I know. Nice’s CAAVG is among the top 20 in the KMAland conference senior class.
Lauren Nicholas, Senior, Atlantic (55.67 CAAVG)
Nicholas was a key depth piece for the Hawkeye Ten runner-up and a state qualifier in the 2019 season. She narrowly missed medaling at the conference meet, too, shooting a 98 for a 13th place finish.
Kynser Reed, Senior, Melcher-Dallas (53.70 CAAVG)
The top-returning senior among Bluegrass Conference golfers, Reed’s CAAVG ranks ninth among all KMAland conference seniors. The Melcher-Dallas multi-sporter is also a returning state qualifier after making the 1A field as a sophomore.
Jenna Reynolds, Senior, Griswold (50.85 CAAVG)
Reynolds has been to each of the last two state tournaments, finishing 40th after qualifying as an individual during her sophomore season. She is the top golfer in the Corner Conference and won the regional final with a 90 in Atlantic to highlight her sophomore season.
Skylar Schaffer, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Schaffer posted a low 18-hole score of 95 last year to really help her CAAVG, which ranks No. 7 among KMAland conference golfers in her class.
Makenzie Solma, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (54.67 CAAVG)
The top-returning senior in the Missouri River Conference. Solma, though, only had one 9-hole and one 18-hole score entered into QuikStats/Varsity Bound from her sophomore season.
Jenna Thompson, Senior, Lewis Central (58.85 CAAVG)
Thompson is yet another Lewis Central senior that could help the Titans to one of their finest seasons in a short while. Thompson didn’t golf at the Hawkeye Ten meet last year, but she was one of their more consistent 9-hole scorers.
Ellie Ward, Senior, Lewis Central (57.80 CAAVG)
Ward had a very strong finish to her sophomore season, especially at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Ward, listed as the No. 5 player for the Titans, finished in 19th for the fifth-place Hawkeye Ten school.
Halle Wheatley, Junior, Shenandoah (59.49 CAAVG)
Wheatley is another top 10 returning junior in KMAland for the Fillies, which should still have big goals despite losing out on production from last year’s seniors. Wheatley was active in four 18-hole rounds for the Fillies and played in two 9-hole rounds.
Anna Wieser, Senior, Atlantic (55.00 CAAVG)
Wieser has some state tournament experience, playing with her team at the 2019 tournament as a sophomore. Wieser, who placed 23rd at the Hawkeye Ten meet that year, is among the top five returning seniors in the league.
Haley Woods, Senior, Glenwood (59.84 CAAVG)
And one final name on the list. Woods had a top 30 finish as a sophomore in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. She had some flashes of very good play, breaking 50 in a 9-hole and going for a 105 in an 18-hole.
WHAT WE CAN CONCLUDE
It’s pretty tough to speculate on anything given we don’t know anything about the freshman or sophomore classes nor do we know anything about those juniors and seniors that weren’t on varsity (or have improved greatly) in 2019. But here’s a quick conference-by-conference summation:
HAWKEYE TEN: Lewis Central has five names on this list while Shenandoah has four, Atlantic three and Creston and Glenwood two each. Harlan also has one on the list. The Panthers are the defending champs and have two of the best in the conference. With the experience, what kind of jumps can LC (5th) and Shenandoah (8th) make this year?
CORNER: Jenna Reynolds is the favorite in the conference, which has only one name on this list (it’s Reynolds). We don’t know much about the league other than that.
WIC: Only four names on this list, and 2019 state qualifier IKM-Manning has two of them. All six of the medalists at the WIC meet from two years ago are gone, so this thing is wiiiiide open.
POI: Only three names from the POI on this list. Chelsey Hoakison figures to be a pretty big favorite in the individual race, but it’s hard to say much of anything about the team side of it.
RVC: Boyer Valley won the league and qualified for state two years ago, and they return a league-best three players from 2019. Coon Rapids-Bayard was runner-up and returns two while CAM, Glidden-Ralston and Woodbine have one name each on the list above. It would be a shocker if BV didn’t sweep the individual and team titles.
MRC: Sioux City East won the league two years ago, but they don’t have anybody on the list above. That doesn’t disqualify them from repeating, though. Heelan has the individual champ – Anna Fenton – back, along with two other names on the list. LeMars has two and could be worth watching.
BLUEGRASS: Kynser Reed of Melcher-Dallas is the only name on the list, and she is a heavy favorite to be the top golfer in the Bluegrass. She, of course, would love nothing more than making a return to the state meet.
A TOP FIVE TO LAUGH ABOUT
Here is my individual and team top five heading into the year. I’m only including H-10, Corner, WIC, POI and RVC schools + AL and TJ and select Bluegrass schools.
INDIVIDUAL
1. Rylie Driskell, Creston
2. Maria Groumoutis, Creston
3. Jenna Reynolds, Griswold
4. Taylor Elam, Lewis Central
5. Chelsey Hoakison, Lenox
TEAM
1. Creston
2. Atlantic
3. Lewis Central
4. Boyer Valley
5. Shenandoah
Send any questions, comments, concerns and/or corrections to dmartin@kmamail.com.