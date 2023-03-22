(KMAland) -- There are 16 teams remaining in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. All 16 of those teams will play between now and Friday. Here’s who I’m rooting for the rest of the way.
1. Princeton
I've been a long-time Princeton fan dating back to at least Sunday or so.
2. Gonzaga
Is this the year that we decide Gonzaga isn’t actually a national championship contender, and then they go ahead and win the dang thing. I want that title for Gonzaga so bad that I can just taste it! I love Drew Timme! I am a fan of Mark Few! They have the No. 1 offense in the country! Offense is fun! People from Spokane, Washington seem nice! How can I not root for Gonzaga? HOW?!
3. Houston
Houston plays with a tempo and a style that I would not admit to liking. Still, I’ve long been a Kelvin Sampson fan. Not only that, my son and I went to watch them play at Tulsa this year. They won by 39. It’s a scary unit when things get rolling downhill, and I expect they will against Miami.
4. UCLA
Mick Cronin is short and bald. That is also how one might describe me. They play terrific defense, ranking second in defensive efficiency, while also maintaining efficient offense (21st). And I want you all to try something: Say Jaime Jaquez in a romantic accent. It’s fun isn’t it? You want to know what else is fun? Amari Bailey. In particular, his mother. Hard to root against these guys.
5. Arkansas
Eric Musselman. This man wins and wins and wins in the NCAA Tournament. And then he takes off his shirt and waves it in the air like he just don’t care. He did a great thing for all of America in beating Kansas in the last round. Now, we can all repay him by rooting for him, but only if they don’t run up against Gonzaga, Houston and/or UCLA.
6. Alabama
Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes. An Alabama national championship means that we are one step closer to the disintegration of the Alabama football program. You can’t be great at both at the same time. It’s written in the rules.
7. Texas
Yeah, I know. It’s easy to dislike Texas, but it’s hard for me to root against what Rodney Terry is doing after the controversy that swirled over that program earlier this year. I also had a chance to see the Longhorns in person this year when they visited Norman, Oklahoma. Plus, I picked Texas to win the NCAA Tournament in my original bracket. My kids would be impressed if I got it right. It’s always nice to impress your kids, right?
8. Connecticut
I probably wouldn’t root for Connecticut too highly if I didn’t think it would get on the nerves of certain fans that wear cardigans. Fact is, they always seem to pop up and win national championships like it’s easy or something. Why is it so easy for these guys? I guess, good players + good coaching + a little bit of luck helps. I also picked UConn to the Final Four in my original bracket, and that whole impressing my kids thing comes into play.
9. San Diego State
I have no other team to put here, so let me go ahead and put the least interesting team remaining. Honestly, I don’t know a dang thing about the Aztecs other than that their mascot is the Aztecs. Also, their coach is Brian Dutcher. Wait, let me double check that. Yep, it’s Brian Dutcher. Not everybody gets to play Charleston and Furman to get to the Sweet 16.
10. Tennessee
They just remind me too much of the stupid Detroit Pistons when they actually won games. There is a round ball, two hoops with nets and the lines that signify a basketball court, but I’m not exactly sure that what they’re playing is basketball. Certainly, there is some sort of sick psychotic part of people that likes to watch how badly they beat other teams up, but I can’t put them higher than No. 10.
11. Kansas State
If there’s one thing that makes my heart smile it’s that a Kansas team is in the Sweet 16, and it’s not Kansas. Still, I kept thinking about that DVD they made about their so-called “Decade of Dominance” in the 2000s, and I could not pull the trigger. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson are fun as heck, though.
12. Michigan State
January, February, Izzo. Nevermind the fact that they’ve been to two Sweet 16s in the last eight years, he’s Mr. March! Let’s be real. Tom Izzo is one heck of a coach, and he always operates at his best when you count him out. Still, I don’t like them all that much.
13. Florida Atlantic
Would you look at this? The fun fellas that have won 33 times in 36 tries this year. Maybe I should have them much higher, but I don’t want to make any edits. Let’s leave it as is, but I’m pretty sure I would root for them against anybody from 9-12.
14. Xavier
I don’t mind Xavier much, but they sure seem to make these long NCAA Tournament runs all the dang time. Even last year when they fired their head coach, they went and won the NIT. It’s a bit much for me, frankly. You made a good run, Xavier, but I’m tired of you.
15. Miami
It’s just annoying that Drake really should have beat them, and when they didn’t people used it as evidence that Miami is good. Miami is not good. I mean, not Sweet 16 good. Their run is going to end with a complete beatdown at the hands of my Cougars. Believe it.
Unfortunately, I have to go now! Sorry that I couldn’t get to acknowledging there is a 16th team on this list.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.