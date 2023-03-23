(KMAland) -- Ed Cooley has left Providence. Georgetown came calling, and Cooley couldn’t pass it up. After all, Georgetown is a better job than Providence. Right?
Some people seem to think it’s not. Those some people might be 7 or 8 years old and not understand the history, the tradition and the resources available at Georgetown. And that’s not to mention Cooley’s reverence for legendary Georgetown head coach John Thompson.
Let’s focus back on that history and tradition, though. It seems some want to label it as irrelevant because it happened a long time ago. Guess what? It happened! That’s better than — you know — not happening. The Hoyas have been to 31 NCAA Tournaments, five Final Fours and won one championship. Providence? Their totals are 22, two and zero. And seven of those 22 are thanks to the guy that just left.
If you want to say Providence is a better job than Georgetown right now because of its recent history, you have to recognize that Ed Cooley is THE reason for that. Take Ed Cooley out of Providence, replace him with — oh, let’s say — Keno Davis or Tim Welsh, and the job is pretty irrelevant. You’d probably need to have Ed Cooley come in and save the program. Cooley had seven 20-win seasons in a 10-year span. Before that, it would take you 37 years before you found seven 20-win seasons.
People come to Providence to leave for a better job (or get fired). Pete Gillen did it. Rick Barnes did it. Rick Pitino did it. Now, Ed Cooley has done it. So, yeah, it’s not a better job than Georgetown. Never has been, never will. In fact, here are my Big East basketball job rankings. I know you’ve been asking for them.
1. Villanova
2. Connecticut
3. Georgetown
4. Creighton
5. St. John’s
6. Xavier
7. Marquette
8. Seton Hall
9. Providence
10. DePaul
11. Butler
Frankly, they all have their positives, and they’re all pretty focused on basketball. Almost every single one of these jobs — other than Connecticut, Providence and Butler — are connected to a major city that is known to produce major talent (although Omaha does seem to be up and down in that regard).
Here are the total NBA players from each of the states (or districts) in which the schools from the Big East reside:
•Connecticut — 37
•District of Columbia — 76
•Illinois — 295
•Indiana — 162
•Nebraska — 16
•New Jersey — 148
•New York — 424
•Ohio — 202
•Pennsylvania — 241
•Rhode Island — 12
•Wisconsin — 73
I’m not trying to poo all over Providence. I actually really enjoy the school and the program, and they ended up grabbing a pretty good hire of their own yesterday in Kim English. But, I do think it’s worth pounding out a few ‘graphs to just see if I can bring all my Providence readers to their senses. The rest of the world is furrowing their brows at you as you decry Ed Cooley leaving your favorite school for a much better job. We think you’ve lost your minds, or you’ve decided to live in a world outside of reality. Whatever it is…
A lot has been said about Cooley during this whole process by the Providence faithful. They’ve called him this, that and the other. It’s unfortunate. The only thing they should really be saying to or about Ed Cooley is, “Thank you.”
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.